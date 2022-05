Couples looking to tie the knot in San Diego have plenty of options, though there is nothing worse than bad wedding food. Luckily, there’s a vast array of local restaurants with unforgettable food that are also able to host the entire event. From ballrooms equipped for large groups to hotel restaurants geared for more intimate gatherings, lovebirds can celebrate their nuptials almost any way they please.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.