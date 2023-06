Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Terrific Thai Food in San Diego

From refreshing salads to fiery curries, check out these 20 standout Thai spots

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Terrific Thai Food in San Diego

A treasure of Southeast Asia, Thailand is home to compelling regional cuisines that deftly mix spicy, sweet, sour, and salty flavors to create thrilling and complex dishes, from green papaya salad from the Isan region in the northeast to central Thailand’s pad thai and curries.

From Oceanside to Imperial Beach, San Diego diners can find establishments that capture the diversity of Thai cooking, from street food to vegan fare and even a Michelin-recognized restaurant.