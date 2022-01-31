 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest Restaurants in San Diego, February 2023

20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

More in San Diego See more maps
Tacos, a burger, burrito, and beer on a table.
A spread from Nason’s Beer Hall.
Jake Rosenberg

Where to Watch Super Bowl LVII in San Diego

From comfort food to kombucha, dine-in and takeout, sports bars have something for everyone

by Roxana Popescu and Candice Woo Updated
View as Map
A spread from Nason’s Beer Hall.
| Jake Rosenberg
by Roxana Popescu and Candice Woo Updated

Where will you be watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and most importantly, what will you be eating and drinking?

Potato skins, mozzarella sticks, and beer? A poke bowl paired with kombucha? Whatever game-day snacks you’re craving and whichever team you’re rooting for, there’s no shortage of sports bars and restaurants across San Diego ready to be your host for the Super Bowl. From food specials to drink deals, check out some winning local spots.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Park 101

Copy Link

The 8,000-square-foot complex has plenty of game-viewing space, with multiple levels lined with flat screens and even a jumbotron on-site. But for those hosting a Super Bowl Party at home, the casual barbecue restaurant is also doing take-home party platters if you call in advance to pre-order.

3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-2217
(760) 434-2217
An outdoor bar with picnic tables.
The outdoor bar.
Park 101

Also featured in:

The Duck Dive

Copy Link

This beach bar is rolling out a slew of specials for Sunday’s ultimate game, offering $10 fried pickles, $15 garlic-parmesan fries, and $20 carne asada fries as well as shareable platter stacked with wings, calamari, fried pickles, and more for $30. All-day drink deals will include a shot and a beer for $10 and buckets of hard seltzer for $25.

4650 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 273-3825
(858) 273-3825
A plate of chicken wings.
Wings.
The Duck Dive

Also featured in:

Backyard Kitchen and Tap

Copy Link

A haven for Eagles fans, the Pacific Beach tavern is doing it up on Sunday with VIP seating available and a host of game day party treats, from a shot luge and Philly’s famous Tasty Cakes to prizes, giveaways, and a raffle that could win you two nights in Las Vegas.

832 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach, CA 92109
(858) 859-2593
(858) 859-2593
A bar in a tavern.
The bar.
Backyard Kitchen and Tap

Bayside Landing

Copy Link

With a TV in the back and and the dining room TVS visible from both the front patio and indoors, there are many places to watch the game from at this Crown Point gastropub. The menu is playful: mini corn dogs (with honey dijon sauce) and varied. (Options include several burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, and a poke stack with local ahi, ginger sauce, shaved onion, sesame, fugaraki seasoning and other flavor boosters.)

3780 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-9200
(858) 270-9200
A large pretzel sprinkled with large grains of salt. It is sitting on butcher paper, surrounded by ornamental herbs and a dipping sauce.
A large pretzel.
Bayside Landing

McGregor's Grill

Copy Link

At this venerable sports bar, the game will show on its many screens, and there’s lots of indoor and outdoor seating. The food and drinks are varied and reliable—from mahi mahi tacos to chili—and they have pool tables and darts if you ever feel the need to avert your eyes from the game. This year, the bar’s doing also doing a pre-game Puppy Bowl watch party with proceeds going to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

10475 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 282-9797
(619) 282-9797
A bartender is pouring a pink drink into a highball or pint glass. The glass is ornamented with green herbs.
A cocktail in the works.
McGregor’s

Also featured in:

Draft South Mission

Copy Link

Draft’s game day recipe: Begin with a tailgate themed pre-party. Continue with the game itself, screened on its many screens. Throughout: free beer and tequila samples from Ballast Point, Tap Truck, and Patron. Super Bowl dining discounts and specials on pretzel bites, nachos and more. All unfolding in their bright dining room and beachfront patio. Touchdown.

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 228-9305
(858) 228-9305
A tray of nachos loaded with colorful toppings, such as guacamole and cheese. Four hands are reaching for nachos. A pint of amber colored beer is off to one side. The tray is sitting on a menu.
Nachos.
Draft South Mission

Wonderland Ocean Pub

Copy Link

Multitasking, San Diego style: watch the Super Bowl on screens above and watch the beach below from one of the best placed pubs on the West Coast. Want a break from beer? Wonderland’s cocktails are a good alternative. For example: the Oaxaca Gold Rush, a mixture of mezcal, reposado tequila, honey and lime, or the aptly named People Watcher (floral, light). 

5083 Santa Monica Ave Suite 2B, San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 255-3358
(619) 255-3358
Close-up view of a Bloody Mary cocktail. Food is blurred in the background.
Bloody Mary.
Wonderland

Also featured in:

Home & Away

Copy Link

A home away from home for Kansas City fans, the Old Town bar is throwing a Chiefs block party on Super Bowl Sunday, setting up two 20-foot LED screens in its parking lot along with satellite bars to accommodate the crowd who will be snacking on burgers and hot dogs.

2222 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110

Also featured in:

barleymash

Copy Link

Watching the game in the Gaslamp Quarter? Barleymash has flat screen TVs as far as the eye can see and dishes that make for perfect Super Bowl munching, like beer-brined wings, duck empanadas and an extensive and varied beer, cider, seltzer, and kombucha list. Patio tables have views of the screens inside.

600 Fifth Ave #6916, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-7373
(619) 255-7373
The bar of barleymash, with multiple television screens overhead that are showing several different images.
Interior shot of barleymash.
barleymash/Facebook

Also featured in:

Nason's Beer Hall

Copy Link

Downtown denizens can head to the Pendry Hotel’s sports-watching hub, where 23 TVs await along with 24 beer taps and beer specials for the big game day. Nason’s will be offering city-centric dishes, like a Philly cheesesteak for Eagles fans and Kansas City-style ribs for Chiefs loyals. Elsewhere in the hotel, there will be a 15-foot projector set up at Provisional Kitchen with football-friendly snacks like pizza and wings.

570 J St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 738-7060
(619) 738-7060
Tacos, a burger, burrito, and beer on a table.
The Super Bowl spread.
Jake Rosenberg

Also featured in:

Mike Hess Brewing - Seaport Village

Copy Link

The local brewery’s bayfront location is a prime viewing spot, with flatscreen TVs throughout its two levels, plenty of house beers, and a menu of tacos and burritos supplied by culinary partner Quiero Tacos.

879 W Harbor Dr Suite W14-E, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 230-5433
(619) 230-5433
A beer tasting room with people standing outside
Mike Hess at Seaport Village.
Kimberly Motos

The Deck at Moonshine Flats

Copy Link

With a 165” LCD video wall and 16 TVs, this open-air venue next to Moonshine Flats is great for big groups. Doors will open at noon on Sunday, with food specials ranging from smoked wings to Frito pies and game-day drink deals like $20 bottles of Champagne and rose as well as buckets of JuneShine for $35.

335 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-7625
(619) 255-7625

Also featured in:

Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint

Copy Link

The Coronado mainstay, just a ferry ride away from downtown San Diego, is known for its over-the-top burgers and big beer selection. With 12 giant TVs throughout the space and a dog-friendly patio with views of the city skyline, the sports bar will be running food and drink specials all day on Sunday.

100 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 675-0094
(619) 675-0094
A trio of burgers.
A trio of burgers.
Nicky Rotten’s

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Park 101

3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008

The 8,000-square-foot complex has plenty of game-viewing space, with multiple levels lined with flat screens and even a jumbotron on-site. But for those hosting a Super Bowl Party at home, the casual barbecue restaurant is also doing take-home party platters if you call in advance to pre-order.

3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-2217
(760) 434-2217
An outdoor bar with picnic tables.
The outdoor bar.
Park 101

The Duck Dive

4650 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

This beach bar is rolling out a slew of specials for Sunday’s ultimate game, offering $10 fried pickles, $15 garlic-parmesan fries, and $20 carne asada fries as well as shareable platter stacked with wings, calamari, fried pickles, and more for $30. All-day drink deals will include a shot and a beer for $10 and buckets of hard seltzer for $25.

4650 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 273-3825
(858) 273-3825
A plate of chicken wings.
Wings.
The Duck Dive

Backyard Kitchen and Tap

832 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach, CA 92109

A haven for Eagles fans, the Pacific Beach tavern is doing it up on Sunday with VIP seating available and a host of game day party treats, from a shot luge and Philly’s famous Tasty Cakes to prizes, giveaways, and a raffle that could win you two nights in Las Vegas.

832 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach, CA 92109
(858) 859-2593
(858) 859-2593
A bar in a tavern.
The bar.
Backyard Kitchen and Tap

Bayside Landing

3780 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109

With a TV in the back and and the dining room TVS visible from both the front patio and indoors, there are many places to watch the game from at this Crown Point gastropub. The menu is playful: mini corn dogs (with honey dijon sauce) and varied. (Options include several burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, and a poke stack with local ahi, ginger sauce, shaved onion, sesame, fugaraki seasoning and other flavor boosters.)

3780 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-9200
(858) 270-9200
A large pretzel sprinkled with large grains of salt. It is sitting on butcher paper, surrounded by ornamental herbs and a dipping sauce.
A large pretzel.
Bayside Landing

McGregor's Grill

10475 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108

At this venerable sports bar, the game will show on its many screens, and there’s lots of indoor and outdoor seating. The food and drinks are varied and reliable—from mahi mahi tacos to chili—and they have pool tables and darts if you ever feel the need to avert your eyes from the game. This year, the bar’s doing also doing a pre-game Puppy Bowl watch party with proceeds going to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

10475 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 282-9797
(619) 282-9797
A bartender is pouring a pink drink into a highball or pint glass. The glass is ornamented with green herbs.
A cocktail in the works.
McGregor’s

Draft South Mission

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109

Draft’s game day recipe: Begin with a tailgate themed pre-party. Continue with the game itself, screened on its many screens. Throughout: free beer and tequila samples from Ballast Point, Tap Truck, and Patron. Super Bowl dining discounts and specials on pretzel bites, nachos and more. All unfolding in their bright dining room and beachfront patio. Touchdown.

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 228-9305
(858) 228-9305
A tray of nachos loaded with colorful toppings, such as guacamole and cheese. Four hands are reaching for nachos. A pint of amber colored beer is off to one side. The tray is sitting on a menu.
Nachos.
Draft South Mission

Wonderland Ocean Pub

5083 Santa Monica Ave Suite 2B, San Diego, CA 92107

Multitasking, San Diego style: watch the Super Bowl on screens above and watch the beach below from one of the best placed pubs on the West Coast. Want a break from beer? Wonderland’s cocktails are a good alternative. For example: the Oaxaca Gold Rush, a mixture of mezcal, reposado tequila, honey and lime, or the aptly named People Watcher (floral, light). 

5083 Santa Monica Ave Suite 2B, San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 255-3358
(619) 255-3358
Close-up view of a Bloody Mary cocktail. Food is blurred in the background.
Bloody Mary.
Wonderland

Home & Away

2222 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110

A home away from home for Kansas City fans, the Old Town bar is throwing a Chiefs block party on Super Bowl Sunday, setting up two 20-foot LED screens in its parking lot along with satellite bars to accommodate the crowd who will be snacking on burgers and hot dogs.

2222 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110

barleymash

600 Fifth Ave #6916, San Diego, CA 92101

Watching the game in the Gaslamp Quarter? Barleymash has flat screen TVs as far as the eye can see and dishes that make for perfect Super Bowl munching, like beer-brined wings, duck empanadas and an extensive and varied beer, cider, seltzer, and kombucha list. Patio tables have views of the screens inside.

600 Fifth Ave #6916, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-7373
(619) 255-7373
The bar of barleymash, with multiple television screens overhead that are showing several different images.
Interior shot of barleymash.
barleymash/Facebook

Nason's Beer Hall

570 J St, San Diego, CA 92101

Downtown denizens can head to the Pendry Hotel’s sports-watching hub, where 23 TVs await along with 24 beer taps and beer specials for the big game day. Nason’s will be offering city-centric dishes, like a Philly cheesesteak for Eagles fans and Kansas City-style ribs for Chiefs loyals. Elsewhere in the hotel, there will be a 15-foot projector set up at Provisional Kitchen with football-friendly snacks like pizza and wings.

570 J St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 738-7060
(619) 738-7060
Tacos, a burger, burrito, and beer on a table.
The Super Bowl spread.
Jake Rosenberg

Mike Hess Brewing - Seaport Village

879 W Harbor Dr Suite W14-E, San Diego, CA 92101

The local brewery’s bayfront location is a prime viewing spot, with flatscreen TVs throughout its two levels, plenty of house beers, and a menu of tacos and burritos supplied by culinary partner Quiero Tacos.

879 W Harbor Dr Suite W14-E, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 230-5433
(619) 230-5433
A beer tasting room with people standing outside
Mike Hess at Seaport Village.
Kimberly Motos

The Deck at Moonshine Flats

335 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

With a 165” LCD video wall and 16 TVs, this open-air venue next to Moonshine Flats is great for big groups. Doors will open at noon on Sunday, with food specials ranging from smoked wings to Frito pies and game-day drink deals like $20 bottles of Champagne and rose as well as buckets of JuneShine for $35.

335 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-7625
(619) 255-7625

Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint

100 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

The Coronado mainstay, just a ferry ride away from downtown San Diego, is known for its over-the-top burgers and big beer selection. With 12 giant TVs throughout the space and a dog-friendly patio with views of the city skyline, the sports bar will be running food and drink specials all day on Sunday.

100 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 675-0094
(619) 675-0094
A trio of burgers.
A trio of burgers.
Nicky Rotten’s

Related Maps