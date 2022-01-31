 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An array of dishes from Bayside Landing. The food spread includes mac and cheese, a flatbread, seared ahi, and a pretzel.
An array of dishes from Bayside Landing.
Bayside Landing

Where to Watch Super Bowl LVI in San Diego

From comfort food to kombucha, dine-in and takeout, something for every palate

by Roxana Popescu
An array of dishes from Bayside Landing.
| Bayside Landing
by Roxana Popescu

Where will you be watching the Bengals take on the Rams in the Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022 and most importantly, what will you be eating and drinking?

Potato skins, mozzarella sticks, and beer? Poke bowl with kombucha? Whichever game day style of menu you’re rooting for, there are many winners in San Diego’s Super Bowl viewing scene. Many of these sports bars and restaurants have ample open air spaces — terraces, patios, and big windows — to let out your screams of joy (or anger) and let in fresh air.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Draft Restaurant and Sports Bar

4225 Oceanside Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
(760) 631-4700
(760) 631-4700
This Oceanside sports bar has multiple TVs, multiple beers and a full bar (with a creative mule menu). On the food side, its everyday menu always has football viewing party fundamentals (potato skins, mozzarella sticks), plus pizza, burgers, lighter wraps, and plenty of kid-friendly options.

A chipotle chicken wrap with green tortilla, greens, chicken, tomatoes, and red onions. Salsa and chips are on the side.
Chipotle chicken wrap.
The Draft

2. Yard House

2525 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-1009
(760) 434-1009
The Mission Valley and Carlsbad outposts of this national sports pub chain are showing the game in their indoor dining room (Mission Valley) and a heated patio with TVs inside and outside (Carlsbad). Diners can find a substantial beer list, plus game-friendly standards (nachos, sliders, and wings) and updated American classics (steak, burgers, tacos, and more).

A sesame crusted seared ahi tuna, served with vegetables and steamed white rice. All sits on a white plate, over a dark grey table. A small glass of cuvee beer is on the side.
Seared ahi wtih vegetables and rice.
YardHouse/Facebook

3. Ranch 45 Local Provisions

512 Via De La Valle Ste 102
Solana Beach, CA 92075
(858) 461-0092
(858) 461-0092
This Solana Beach upscale grocer, butcher shop, restaurant and café is serving up Super Bowl to-go meals ready for tailgate picnics. Order online before February 5. The menu features coleslaw, baked mac & cheese for two ($15), burnt ends nacho dips for four ($25) and ribs and brisket (starting at $30).

4. The Duck Dive

4650 Mission Blvd
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 273-3825
(858) 273-3825
This airy Pacific Beach pub is offering a few game day specials, including a $30 Touchdown Platter filled with greasy goodness (e.g. wings, fried pickles, duck fat fries). To drink: shot and beer specials, and a bucket-o-seltzers with five drinks for $25.

Sandwich with scrambled eggs, ham, melted cheddar, avocado, and bacon on garlic toast with breakfast potatoes.
Sandwich from The Duck Dive
TheDuckDive/Facebook

5. Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-7269
(858) 270-7269
Bub’s comes in two flavors: beachy and downtown. For the game, Bub’s @ the Ballpark and Bub’s @ the Beach are both featuring draft specials ($5 for Bud Light). The Mission Beach location has $20 pitchers of Stella Artois, Kona Big Wave, and more. Pair any of the above with grilled chicken wings and/or tater tots (buried under various toppings) for all essential food groups: protein, fat, alcohol, and salt.

The brick facade and red and blue logo of Bub’s @ the Beach. People are sitting inside, drinking and dining.
Bub’s exterior shot.
Bub’s @ the Beach

6. Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 999-0348
(858) 999-0348
For an immersive yet outdoor experience, head to Mavericks to experience the game on their roomy terrace, outfitted with a football simulator and a giant LED screen. Budget-friendly drinks and two LED TV raffles will keep the fun going, no matter who wins. Reservations recommended for VIP tables.

The open air, covered patio patio of Mavericks. In the background is the bar, with several large TV screens. In the foreground are several bar height tables. Large speakers and heaters are overhead.
Mavericks patio.
Mavericks Beach Club

7. Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge

722 Grand Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 274-3100
(858) 274-3100
This restaurant and bar is hosting its tenth annual Super Bowl block party, complete with the live game on a 20-foot LED jumbotron, couch and bleacher seating, plus local food vendors and hosted tiki and agave bars. Advance purchased of tickets is recommended, as the event typically sells out, according to the restaurant.

A crowd packs an open air bar and restaurant at Firehouse. People are wearing red, and a football game is playing on a large screen.
A football viewing party at Firehouse.
Firehousesd/Facebook

8. Bayside Landing

3780 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-9200
(858) 270-9200
With a TV in the back and and the dining room TVS visible from both the front patio and indoors, there are many places to watch the game from at this Crown Point gastropub. The menu is playful: mini corn dogs (with honey dijon sauce) and varied. (Options include several burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, and a poke stack with local ahi, ginger sauce, shaved onion, sesame, fugaraki seasoning and other flavor boosters.)

A large pretzel sprinkled with large grains of salt. It is sitting on butcher paper, surrounded by ornamental herbs and a dipping sauce.
A large pretzel.
Bayside Landing

9. McGregor's Grill

10475 San Diego Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 282-9797
(619) 282-9797
Will McGregor’s be showing the Super Bowl? Does the Earth revolve around the sun? Of. Course. At this venerable sports bar, the game will show on its many screens, and there’s indoor and outdooor seating a plenty. The food and drinks are varied but reliable—from mahi mahi tacos to chili—and they have pool tables and darts if you ever feel the need to avert your eyes from the game.

A bartender is pouring a pink drink into a highball or pint glass. The glass is ornamented with green herbs.
A cocktail in the works.
McGregor’s

10. Draft South Mission

3105 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 228-9305
(858) 228-9305
Draft’s game day recipe: Begin with a tailgate themed pre-party. Continue with the game itself, screened on its many screens. Throughout: free beer and tequila samples from Ballast Point, Tap Truck, and Patron. Super Bowl dining discounts and specials on pretzel bites, nachos and more. All unfolding in their bright dining room and beachfront patio. Touchdown.

A tray of nachos loaded with colorful toppings, such as guacamole and cheese. Four hands are reaching for nachos. A pint of amber colored beer is off to one side. The tray is sitting on a menu.
Nachos.
Draft South Mission

11. Wonderland Ocean Pub

5083 Santa Monica Ave Suite 2B
San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 255-3358
(619) 255-3358
Multitasking, San Diego style: watch the Super Bowl on screens above and watch the beach below from one of the best placed pubs on the West Coast. Want a break from beer? Wonderland’s cocktails are a good alternative. For example: the Oaxaca Gold Rush, a mixture of mezcal, reposado tequila, honey and lime, or the aptly named People Watcher (floral, light). 

Close-up view of a Bloody Mary cocktail. Food is blurred in the background.
Bloody Mary.
Wonderland

12. Slater’s 50/50

2750 Dewey Rd #193
San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 398-2600
(619) 398-2600
Burgers. Appetizers. Open bar. 22 screens, including three 65-inch TVs on their heated patio. Ticekts, with assigned seating, are $60, not including tax and tip. That’s the gist of their annual viewing party, which starts at 3 on Super Bowl Sunday.

A golden chicken or buffalo wing being dipped into ranch or blue cheese, accompanied by a celery stalk and a glass of beer. The pint glass is labelled Slater’s 50/50.
Wing and a pint.
Slaters5050SanDiego/Facebook

13. Parq Nightclub

615 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 727-6789
(619) 727-6789
The party will start early at this Gaslamp nightclub, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. with a Super Bowl themed menu and drink specials. And, in nightclub spirit, the event will be DJ’d.

14. barleymash

600 Fifth Ave #6916
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-7373
(619) 255-7373
Watching the game in the Gaslamp Quarter? barleymash has flat screen TVs as far as the eye can see and dishes that make for perfect Super Bowl munching, like beer-brined wings, duck empanadas and an extensive and varied beer, cider, seltzer and kombucha list. Patio tables have views of the screens inside.

The bar of barleymash, with multiple television screens overhead that are showing several different images.
Interior shot of barleymash.
barleymash/Facebook

