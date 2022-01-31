Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch Super Bowl LVI in San Diego

From comfort food to kombucha, dine-in and takeout, something for every palate

Where will you be watching the Bengals take on the Rams in the Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022 and most importantly, what will you be eating and drinking?

Potato skins, mozzarella sticks, and beer? Poke bowl with kombucha? Whichever game day style of menu you’re rooting for, there are many winners in San Diego’s Super Bowl viewing scene. Many of these sports bars and restaurants have ample open air spaces — terraces, patios, and big windows — to let out your screams of joy (or anger) and let in fresh air.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

