Where to Watch Sports and Snack in San Diego
From comfort food to kombucha, dine-in and takeout, these local sports bars have something for everyone
Park 101
The 8,000-square-foot complex has plenty of game-viewing space, with multiple levels lined with flat screens and even a jumbotron on-site.
The Duck Dive
This beach bar, which is always a prime spot on game days, is planning for a slew of specials for the Super Bowl. On Sunday, February 11, it’ll be offering $12 fried pickles, $15 cheesy garlic parmesan fries, $22 carne asada fries plus $12 shot and a beer deals and $30 buckets of beer or hard seltzer.
Maverick's Beach Club
With 40 TVs throughout the space, this sprawling Pacific Beach bar is always a destination for sports fans but it’ll be ramping things up for the Super Bowl with the addition of a giant LED screen and bleacher seating as well as themed food and drink.
Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge
Buy tickets before they sell out for the Pacific Beach hotspot’s annual Super Bowl extravaganza, featuring the game screening on an LED jumbotron with food trucks, bottle service, and DJs.
Bayside Landing
With a TV in the back and the dining room TVs visible from both the front patio and indoors, there are many places to watch games at this Crown Point gastropub. The menu is playful: mini corn dogs (with honey dijon sauce) and varied. Options include several burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, and a poke stack.
McGregor's Grill
At this venerable sports bar, games are shown on many screens and there’s lots of indoor and outdoor seating. The food and drinks are varied and reliable — from mahi mahi tacos to chili — and they have pool tables and darts if you ever feel the need to avert your eyes from the game.
Draft at Belmont Park
Watch games on a 31-foot LED screen at this Belmont Park restaurant and bar that serves American fare and offers deals on beer buckets during every NFL game.
Novo Mission Valley
The Chula Vista-based brewery has a huge new hub at the Mission Valley Mall, with a microbrewery and 8,000 square feet dedicated to sports watching, with basketball and football games screened on its more than 100 feet of LED video walls and special effects to make game viewing even more immersive.
Bully's East Prime Bistro Sports Bar
A San Diego staple since the early 70s, this classic sports bar has TVs throughout its dining areas and offers happy hour specials and game day deals.
Wonderland Ocean Pub
Multitasking, San Diego style: watch the sports on screens above and watch the beach below from one of the best-placed pubs on the West Coast. Want a break from beer? Wonderland’s cocktails are a good alternative. For example: the Oaxaca Gold Rush, a mixture of mezcal, reposado tequila, honey and lime, or the aptly named People Watcher (floral, light).
barleymash
Looking to watch sports downtown? Barleymash has flat-screen TVs as far as the eye can see and dishes that make for perfect game-time munching, like beer-brined wings, duck empanadas, and an extensive beer, cider, seltzer, and kombucha list. Even its patio tables have views of the screens inside.
Nason's Beer Hall
Downtown denizens can head to the Pendry Hotel’s sports-watching hub, where 23 TVs await along with 24 beer taps.
Mike Hess Brewing - Seaport Village
The local brewery’s bayfront location is a prime viewing spot, with flatscreen TVs throughout its two levels, plenty of house beers, and a menu of tacos and burritos supplied by culinary partner Quiero Tacos.
The Deck at Moonshine Flats
With a 165” LCD video wall and 16 TVs, this open-air venue next to Moonshine Flats is great for big groups.
Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint
The Coronado mainstay, just a ferry ride away from downtown San Diego, is known for its over-the-top burgers and big beer selection. With 12 giant TVs throughout the space and a dog-friendly patio with views of the city skyline, the sports bar runs a weekday afternoon happy hour with specials on sliders, nachos, and more.
Sandbar Sports Grill
A popular beachside spot for game days, the sports bar will have tacos and appetizer platters for the Super Bowl when it’ll also be hosting an eating competition dubbed the Glutton Bowl during halftime.
