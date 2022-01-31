 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

The 38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego

Tacos, a burger, burrito, and beer on a table.
A spread from Nason’s Beer Hall.
Jake Rosenberg

Where to Watch Sports and Snack in San Diego

From comfort food to kombucha, dine-in and takeout, these local sports bars have something for everyone

by Roxana Popescu and Candice Woo Updated
/ new
A spread from Nason’s Beer Hall.
| Jake Rosenberg
by Roxana Popescu and Candice Woo Updated
/ new

Potato skins, mozzarella sticks, and beer? A poke bowl paired with kombucha? Whatever game-day eats you’re craving and whichever team you’re rooting for, there’s no shortage of sports bars and restaurants across San Diego. Check out these winning local spots for sports viewing and snacking as we head towards the Super Bowl.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Park 101

The 8,000-square-foot complex has plenty of game-viewing space, with multiple levels lined with flat screens and even a jumbotron on-site.

3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008
An outdoor bar with picnic tables.
The outdoor bar.
Park 101

The Duck Dive

This beach bar, which is always a prime spot on game days, is planning for a slew of specials for the Super Bowl. On Sunday, February 11, it’ll be offering $12 fried pickles, $15 cheesy garlic parmesan fries, $22 carne asada fries plus $12 shot and a beer deals and $30 buckets of beer or hard seltzer.

 

4650 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
A plate of chicken wings.
Wings.
The Duck Dive

Maverick's Beach Club

With 40 TVs throughout the space, this sprawling Pacific Beach bar is always a destination for sports fans but it’ll be ramping things up for the Super Bowl with the addition of a giant LED screen and bleacher seating as well as themed food and drink.

860 Garnet Ave (Bayard Street), San Diego, CA 92109
The open air, covered patio patio of Mavericks. In the background is the bar, with several large TV screens. In the foreground are several bar height tables. Large speakers and heaters are overhead. Mavericks Beach Club

Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge

Buy tickets before they sell out for the Pacific Beach hotspot’s annual Super Bowl extravaganza, featuring the game screening on an LED jumbotron with food trucks, bottle service, and DJs.

722 Grand Avenue, CA 92109
Bayside Landing

With a TV in the back and the dining room TVs visible from both the front patio and indoors, there are many places to watch games at this Crown Point gastropub. The menu is playful: mini corn dogs (with honey dijon sauce) and varied. Options include several burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, and a poke stack.

3780 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109
A large pretzel sprinkled with large grains of salt. It is sitting on butcher paper, surrounded by ornamental herbs and a dipping sauce.
A large pretzel.
Bayside Landing

McGregor's Grill

At this venerable sports bar, games are shown on many screens and there’s lots of indoor and outdoor seating. The food and drinks are varied and reliable — from mahi mahi tacos to chili — and they have pool tables and darts if you ever feel the need to avert your eyes from the game.

10475 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
A bartender is pouring a pink drink into a highball or pint glass. The glass is ornamented with green herbs.
A cocktail in the works.
McGregor’s

Draft at Belmont Park

Watch games on a 31-foot LED screen at this Belmont Park restaurant and bar that serves American fare and offers deals on beer buckets during every NFL game.

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
People cheer while watching football on TV. Draft

Novo Mission Valley

The Chula Vista-based brewery has a huge new hub at the Mission Valley Mall, with a microbrewery and 8,000 square feet dedicated to sports watching, with basketball and football games screened on its more than 100 feet of LED video walls and special effects to make game viewing even more immersive.

 

1640 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, California 92108
The Mission Valley storefront.
Novo Mission Valley

Bully's East Prime Bistro Sports Bar

A San Diego staple since the early 70s, this classic sports bar has TVs throughout its dining areas and offers happy hour specials and game day deals.

2401 Camino del Rio South, CA 92108
Wonderland Ocean Pub

Multitasking, San Diego style: watch the sports on screens above and watch the beach below from one of the best-placed pubs on the West Coast. Want a break from beer? Wonderland’s cocktails are a good alternative. For example: the Oaxaca Gold Rush, a mixture of mezcal, reposado tequila, honey and lime, or the aptly named People Watcher (floral, light). 

5083 Santa Monica Ave Suite 2B, San Diego, CA 92107
Close-up view of a Bloody Mary cocktail. Food is blurred in the background.
Bloody Mary.
Wonderland

barleymash

Looking to watch sports downtown? Barleymash has flat-screen TVs as far as the eye can see and dishes that make for perfect game-time munching, like beer-brined wings, duck empanadas, and an extensive beer, cider, seltzer, and kombucha list. Even its patio tables have views of the screens inside.

600 Fifth Ave #6916, San Diego, CA 92101
The bar of barleymash, with multiple television screens overhead that are showing several different images.
Interior shot of barleymash.
barleymash/Facebook

Nason's Beer Hall

Downtown denizens can head to the Pendry Hotel’s sports-watching hub, where 23 TVs await along with 24 beer taps.

570 J St, San Diego, CA 92101
Tacos, a burger, burrito, and beer on a table.
The Super Bowl spread.
Jake Rosenberg

Mike Hess Brewing - Seaport Village

The local brewery’s bayfront location is a prime viewing spot, with flatscreen TVs throughout its two levels, plenty of house beers, and a menu of tacos and burritos supplied by culinary partner Quiero Tacos.

879 W Harbor Dr Suite W14-E, San Diego, CA 92101
A beer tasting room with people standing outside
Mike Hess at Seaport Village.
Kimberly Motos

The Deck at Moonshine Flats

With a 165” LCD video wall and 16 TVs, this open-air venue next to Moonshine Flats is great for big groups.

335 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
People watch football at a sports bar.
Football fans gather.
The Deck at Moonshine Flats

Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint

The Coronado mainstay, just a ferry ride away from downtown San Diego, is known for its over-the-top burgers and big beer selection. With 12 giant TVs throughout the space and a dog-friendly patio with views of the city skyline, the sports bar runs a weekday afternoon happy hour with specials on sliders, nachos, and more.

100 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
A trio of burgers.
A trio of burgers.
Nicky Rotten’s

Sandbar Sports Grill

A popular beachside spot for game days, the sports bar will have tacos and appetizer platters for the Super Bowl when it’ll also be hosting an eating competition dubbed the Glutton Bowl during halftime.

718 Ventura Pl (at Mission Blvd), San Diego, CA 92109
