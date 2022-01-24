 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

17 Essential Pizzerias Around San Diego

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego, January 2022

38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego, Winter 2022

Several plates filled with burgers, sandwiches, and tacos. Facebook

17 San Diego Restaurants That Are Open on Mondays

Start your week off by dining out

by Darlene Horn
View as Map
by Darlene Horn
Facebook

With prevailing staffing shortages across San Diego, finding a restaurant open on Mondays can be a difficult prospect. While it’s typically the slowest day of the week for restaurants, it’s also sometimes the only night off for many hospitality industry workers. Whether Monday is your “weekend” or you’re just too tired to cook at the start of the week, there are still some restaurants here to answer your cravings, serving everything from seafood and pasta to fried chicken and tacos. While not a comprehensive list, here’s a sampling of 17 restaurants open on Mondays.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Valentina Restaurant

Copy Link
810 N Coast Hwy 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 943-6686
(760) 943-6686
Visit Website

Influenced by European bistros, this casual neighborhood restaurant and wine bar is located along the 101 in Leucadia. Its eclectic menu has something for everyone, from fresh oysters to steak tartare, paella, and braised lamb.

Raw oysters on the half shell. Valentina/Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Beeside Balcony

Copy Link
1201 Camino Del Mar #200
Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 481-9889
(858) 481-9889
Visit Website

Dine on its heated and covered balcony overlooking downtown Del Mar while enjoying a menu of Mediterranean and California cuisine that includes escargot, shrimp linguini, fried chicken, and seared scallops.

A variety of dishes from hummus and pita to salad and a burger. Beeside/Facebook

Also Featured in:

3. Pacific Catch

Copy Link
La Jolla Village Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
(619) 728-2700
(619) 728-2700
Visit Website

This new addition to the UTC area is a Bay Area transplant that specializes in fresh seafood. Offering a full bar, the restaurant’s menu spans the gamut from sushi and tacos to poke, ceviche, and grilled fish plates.

4. Park Social

Copy Link
8720 Ariva Ct STE 10
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 737-4310
(858) 737-4310
Visit Website

Kearny Mesa is a bit of a mix of offices and light industry with a few residences in the vicinity. For those in the area looking for something to eat, consider Park Social. Attached to the Vive on the Park apartments, the restaurant serves tacos, avocado toast, grain salads, burgers, and sandwiches at the beginning of the week starting at 7 am.

5. RAKIRAKI Ramen & Tsukemen

Copy Link
4646 Convoy St #102-A
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 771-7254
(858) 771-7254
Visit Website

Most Japanese restaurants are notorious for being closed Mondays. If you’re craving ramen and other dishes, Rakiraki breaks tradition and is open at the beginning of the week with normal operating hours from 11 am to 11:30 pm for both their Convoy and Mira Mesa locations.  

6. Cross Street Chicken and Beer

Copy Link
4403 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 430-6001
(858) 430-6001
Visit Website

If the hankering for Korean fried chicken is strong, visit either of Cross Street’s Convoy or Carlsbad locations to get your fill. Monday service for both locations includes the lunch time and dinner hours. 

Rimmed pan filled with Fried chicken and French fries. Facebook

Also Featured in:

7. Great Maple - Hillcrest

Copy Link
1451 Washington St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 255-2282
(619) 255-2282
Visit Website

Diners have a reputation for being open 24/7, even on Mondays. If you’re looking for something a bit more upscale, head to Great Maple at either their Hillcrest or La Jolla locations. Open on Monday for breakfast and lunch, the restaurant still garners a bit of a wait so reservations are recommended.

Open faced brisket sandwich topped with fried onions. Facebook

Also Featured in:

8. OB Noodle House & Sake Bar

Copy Link
2218 Cable St
San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 450-6868
(619) 450-6868
Visit Website

Finding a spot serving pho on Mondays isn’t too hard but you’ll be hard pressed to find one that was also featured on The Food Network. Aside from pho, the menu also includes wings, spring rolls, fried dumplings and a good-sized cocktail menu. 

Fried Rice is Saigon fried rice with Chinese broccoli, beef, shrimp, Chinese sausage, egg, and assorted vegetables with chili saté sauce. Facebook

9. Fort Oak

Copy Link
1011 Fort Stockton Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 722-3398
(619) 722-3398
Visit Website

Among the Trust Restaurant Group, Mission Hills’ Fort Oak is their only restaurant open on Mondays. It seems to be busy every night of the week but there’s a delicious reason to head in on Mondays. Starting from 5-7 pm, the restaurant features an Oyster Monday Happy Hour with $1 oysters, $8 glasses of rose or Spanish gin and tonic, and $15 half bottles of Prosecco. 

Bowl of steamed clams. Facebook

Also Featured in:

10. Encontro North Park

Copy Link
3001 University Ave #3001
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 291-1220
(619) 291-1220
Visit Website

If you’re near North Park, know that Encontro is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner. The specialities are grilled items like burgers and sausages complemented by 24 craft beers on tap. Even on a Monday, parking in the area can be tight. To help with that, validation is free at Ace Parking when you eat at the restaurant.

Lamb burger next to pile of fries Facebook

11. Cesarina

Copy Link
4161 Voltaire St
San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 226-6222
(619) 226-6222
Visit Website

Cesarina is open Monday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, meaning if you eat there for a week, you can mix and match the restaurant’s 12 different types of pasta (including a shape-of-the-day) plus eight different sauces without repeating. Given its popularity, reservations for Monday are recommended just in case.

Bowl of pasta with green sauce next to bowl of red sauce and bread. Facebook

Also Featured in:

12. Pali Wine Co.

Copy Link
2130 India St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 569-1300
(619) 569-1300
Visit Website

Unwind from a long weekend with a glass of wine from this Santa Barbara-based winery whose Little Italy tasting room and wine bar offers a menu of shareable snacks that includes Spanish-style tapas, cheese and charcuterie boards, and compelling salads.

People sitting on the front patio of Pali Wine Co. at night. Pali Wine Co.

Also Featured in:

13. Bencotto

Copy Link
750 W Fir St #103
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 450-4786
(619) 450-4786
Visit Website

Bencotto is open for lunch every day of the week except on Mondays when they open a bit later at 4 pm, just in time for after-work drinks and snacks, and great time to grab coveted street parking in Little Italy. Reservations even for Mondays are still highly recommended.

Shell pasta with gorgonzola, bacon and mushrooms. Facebook

Also Featured in:

14. Buona Forchetta - South Park

Copy Link
3001 Beech St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 381-4844
(619) 381-4844
Visit Website

Finding a pizzeria open on Mondays is an easy feat but a notable place that serves pizza, pasta, osso bucco and more is entirely different. All locations (South Park, Liberty Station, Encinitas) except for San Marcos are open on Mondays for your Italian cravings.

Hand lifting a forkful of bucatini with red sauce. Facebook

Also Featured in:

15. Turf Supper Club

Copy Link
1116 25th St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 234-6363
(619) 234-6363
Visit Website

If you prefer grilling your own meats but having someone else do the cleaning, visit this Golden Hill institution on Mondays. Aside from Monday, it’s open every night of the week until 2 am except Wednesdays.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Werewolf

Copy Link
627 Fourth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 234-0094
(619) 234-0094
Visit Website

Unless there’s a convention in San Diego that extends past the weekend, Mondays in the Gaslamp area tend to be quiet except at Werewolf American Pub. Open every day from 8 am until 2 am the next day, Werewolf slings out cocktails and serves popular dishes like bourbon burgers and wonton sliders.

Burger topped with over easy egg next to pile of French fries. Facebook

Also Featured in:

17. Havana 1920

Copy Link
548 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 369-1920
(619) 369-1920
Visit Website

Why not celebrate the start of the work week by visiting Havana 1920 for its happy hour specials? While the specials are available during the rest of the work week, the $2 croquetas, $3 papa rellanas and $6 for daiquiris and mojitos make it a must after-work visit if you’re anywhere near the Gaslamp.

Plate filled with pork and black beans. Facebook

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Valentina Restaurant

810 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Raw oysters on the half shell. Valentina/Facebook

Influenced by European bistros, this casual neighborhood restaurant and wine bar is located along the 101 in Leucadia. Its eclectic menu has something for everyone, from fresh oysters to steak tartare, paella, and braised lamb.

810 N Coast Hwy 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 943-6686
Visit Website

2. Beeside Balcony

1201 Camino Del Mar #200, Del Mar, CA 92014
A variety of dishes from hummus and pita to salad and a burger. Beeside/Facebook

Dine on its heated and covered balcony overlooking downtown Del Mar while enjoying a menu of Mediterranean and California cuisine that includes escargot, shrimp linguini, fried chicken, and seared scallops.

1201 Camino Del Mar #200
Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 481-9889
Visit Website

3. Pacific Catch

La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA 92122

This new addition to the UTC area is a Bay Area transplant that specializes in fresh seafood. Offering a full bar, the restaurant’s menu spans the gamut from sushi and tacos to poke, ceviche, and grilled fish plates.

La Jolla Village Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
(619) 728-2700
Visit Website

4. Park Social

8720 Ariva Ct STE 10, San Diego, CA 92123

Kearny Mesa is a bit of a mix of offices and light industry with a few residences in the vicinity. For those in the area looking for something to eat, consider Park Social. Attached to the Vive on the Park apartments, the restaurant serves tacos, avocado toast, grain salads, burgers, and sandwiches at the beginning of the week starting at 7 am.

8720 Ariva Ct STE 10
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 737-4310
Visit Website

5. RAKIRAKI Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 Convoy St #102-A, San Diego, CA 92111

Most Japanese restaurants are notorious for being closed Mondays. If you’re craving ramen and other dishes, Rakiraki breaks tradition and is open at the beginning of the week with normal operating hours from 11 am to 11:30 pm for both their Convoy and Mira Mesa locations.  

4646 Convoy St #102-A
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 771-7254
Visit Website

6. Cross Street Chicken and Beer

4403 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111
Rimmed pan filled with Fried chicken and French fries. Facebook

If the hankering for Korean fried chicken is strong, visit either of Cross Street’s Convoy or Carlsbad locations to get your fill. Monday service for both locations includes the lunch time and dinner hours. 

4403 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 430-6001
Visit Website

7. Great Maple - Hillcrest

1451 Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103
Open faced brisket sandwich topped with fried onions. Facebook

Diners have a reputation for being open 24/7, even on Mondays. If you’re looking for something a bit more upscale, head to Great Maple at either their Hillcrest or La Jolla locations. Open on Monday for breakfast and lunch, the restaurant still garners a bit of a wait so reservations are recommended.

1451 Washington St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 255-2282
Visit Website

8. OB Noodle House & Sake Bar

2218 Cable St, San Diego, CA 92107
Fried Rice is Saigon fried rice with Chinese broccoli, beef, shrimp, Chinese sausage, egg, and assorted vegetables with chili saté sauce. Facebook

Finding a spot serving pho on Mondays isn’t too hard but you’ll be hard pressed to find one that was also featured on The Food Network. Aside from pho, the menu also includes wings, spring rolls, fried dumplings and a good-sized cocktail menu. 

2218 Cable St
San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 450-6868
Visit Website

9. Fort Oak

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego, CA 92103
Bowl of steamed clams. Facebook

Among the Trust Restaurant Group, Mission Hills’ Fort Oak is their only restaurant open on Mondays. It seems to be busy every night of the week but there’s a delicious reason to head in on Mondays. Starting from 5-7 pm, the restaurant features an Oyster Monday Happy Hour with $1 oysters, $8 glasses of rose or Spanish gin and tonic, and $15 half bottles of Prosecco. 

1011 Fort Stockton Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 722-3398
Visit Website

10. Encontro North Park

3001 University Ave #3001, San Diego, CA 92104
Lamb burger next to pile of fries Facebook

If you’re near North Park, know that Encontro is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner. The specialities are grilled items like burgers and sausages complemented by 24 craft beers on tap. Even on a Monday, parking in the area can be tight. To help with that, validation is free at Ace Parking when you eat at the restaurant.

3001 University Ave #3001
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 291-1220
Visit Website

11. Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107
Bowl of pasta with green sauce next to bowl of red sauce and bread. Facebook

Cesarina is open Monday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, meaning if you eat there for a week, you can mix and match the restaurant’s 12 different types of pasta (including a shape-of-the-day) plus eight different sauces without repeating. Given its popularity, reservations for Monday are recommended just in case.

4161 Voltaire St
San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 226-6222
Visit Website

12. Pali Wine Co.

2130 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
People sitting on the front patio of Pali Wine Co. at night. Pali Wine Co.

Unwind from a long weekend with a glass of wine from this Santa Barbara-based winery whose Little Italy tasting room and wine bar offers a menu of shareable snacks that includes Spanish-style tapas, cheese and charcuterie boards, and compelling salads.

2130 India St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 569-1300
Visit Website

13. Bencotto

750 W Fir St #103, San Diego, CA 92101
Shell pasta with gorgonzola, bacon and mushrooms. Facebook

Bencotto is open for lunch every day of the week except on Mondays when they open a bit later at 4 pm, just in time for after-work drinks and snacks, and great time to grab coveted street parking in Little Italy. Reservations even for Mondays are still highly recommended.

750 W Fir St #103
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 450-4786
Visit Website

14. Buona Forchetta - South Park

3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102
Hand lifting a forkful of bucatini with red sauce. Facebook

Finding a pizzeria open on Mondays is an easy feat but a notable place that serves pizza, pasta, osso bucco and more is entirely different. All locations (South Park, Liberty Station, Encinitas) except for San Marcos are open on Mondays for your Italian cravings.

3001 Beech St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 381-4844
Visit Website

15. Turf Supper Club

1116 25th St, San Diego, CA 92102

If you prefer grilling your own meats but having someone else do the cleaning, visit this Golden Hill institution on Mondays. Aside from Monday, it’s open every night of the week until 2 am except Wednesdays.

1116 25th St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 234-6363
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Werewolf

627 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Burger topped with over easy egg next to pile of French fries. Facebook

Unless there’s a convention in San Diego that extends past the weekend, Mondays in the Gaslamp area tend to be quiet except at Werewolf American Pub. Open every day from 8 am until 2 am the next day, Werewolf slings out cocktails and serves popular dishes like bourbon burgers and wonton sliders.

627 Fourth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 234-0094
Visit Website

17. Havana 1920

548 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Plate filled with pork and black beans. Facebook

Why not celebrate the start of the work week by visiting Havana 1920 for its happy hour specials? While the specials are available during the rest of the work week, the $2 croquetas, $3 papa rellanas and $6 for daiquiris and mojitos make it a must after-work visit if you’re anywhere near the Gaslamp.

548 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 369-1920
Visit Website

Related Maps