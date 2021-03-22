 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Photo Courtesy of Serēa Coastal Cuisine

Where to Find Dine-In or Takeout Easter Feasts in San Diego

There’s plenty of lamb, oysters, and mimosas on offer for a holiday feast

by Helen I. Hwang Updated
by Helen I. Hwang Updated
Photo Courtesy of Serēa Coastal Cuisine

The Easter and Passover holidays will be here before you know it, and holiday meal preparations at local restaurants and hotels are in full swing just as the spring is ushering in warmer weather. Here’s a curated selection of San Diego spots that promise decadent brunches and celebratory dinners, perhaps with an egg hunt or two.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Rancho Bernardo Inn

At the 60-year-old resort, which sits on 265 acres of lush greenery in North County, Avant chef de cuisine Sergio Jimenz is featuring a four-course Easter brunch featuring dishes like grilled Maine lobster and pork belly porridge. In the hotel’s Aragon Ballroom, enjoy live music while feasting on a bottomless brunch buffet. 

17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
(855) 574-5356
(855) 574-5356
Photo Courtesy of Rancho Bernardo Inn

Mille Fleurs

Executive chef Brandon Jennings recently relocated from Singapore to join the elegant North County bistro and his Easter menu highlights include the Atlantic Dover sole flown in from England, eggs benedict on brioche, and Chino Farms vegetables. Pastry chef “Papa” Moussa N’Diaye will be whipping up treats like banana crème brulee and strawberry rhubarb pie. 

6009 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
(858) 756-3085
(858) 756-3085
A restaurant patio with umbrellas.
The patio.
Mille Fleurs

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

An all-day Easter buffet at the Rancho Santa Fe resort keeps guests fueled for festivities that include a petting zoo, Easter-themed crafts on the lawn, and an Easter egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The legendary raw bar, carving stations, and lavish dessert station will help make the day even more memorable.

5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
(858) 756-1123
(858) 756-1123
Photo Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Ranch 45 Local Provisions

This Solana Beach eatery is offering an Easter feast to feed four people for $250, including Brandt beef New York roast, Chino farm vegetables, and tallow rolls. Add on traditional hot cross buns for $3 or a pitcher of mimosas for $40.

512 Via De La Valle Ste 102, Solana Beach, CA 92075
(858) 461-0092
(858) 461-0092
Haley Hill for Ranch 45

Adelaide

The Del Mar restaurant with sweeping views facing the ocean is offering an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sesame-crusted ahi tataki and short rib benedict are a few of the highlights. Celebrate with a mimosa flight that comes with a choice of three fresh juices from a medley of six, including orange, pineapple, and green juice. 

1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 386-1336
(858) 386-1336
The hostess stand at a restaurant.
The entryway to Adelaide.
L’Auberge Del Mar

Farmer & The Seahorse

This year’s Easter celebration at the Torrey Pines Mesa restaurant will have a build-your-own Benedict bar and prime rib carving station. Meanwhile, kids can partake in the “Little Bunnies” children’s buffet and then hop around after the Easter bunny and sprint around in an Easter egg hunt.

10996 Torreyana Rd Ste 240, San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 260-5400
(858) 260-5400
Photo Courtesy of Farmer & The Seahorse

The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Executive chef Kelli Crosson serves up new Californian cuisine all day every day at this Torrey Pines stunner. The Easter brunch three-course menu will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are $145 and children are $75.

11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 453-4420
(858) 453-4420
Photo Courtesy of The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Greenfinch Restaurant

Tucked away in Estancia La Jolla, one will find Easter Brunch accompanied by live entertainment. An omelet station and house-smoked prime rib carving station are a couple of the food offerings on hand. Reservations are available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

9700 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
(855) 430-7503
(855) 430-7503
Photo Courtesy of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

George's at the Cove

Take up the opportunity to experience a rare brunch at George’s, only available for the holidays on April 9. Try the huevos rancheros or brioche French toast with Chino Farms strawberries and end on a high note with sticky toffee pudding cake. 

1250 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 454-4244
(858) 454-4244
Instagram [George’s at the Cove]

Paradisaea

Culinary director Mark Welker (former executive pastry chef at Eleven Madison Park and NoMad) helms the super-stylish Bird Rock restaurant and bar. Don’t pass up its Easter entree special: Colorado rack of lamb with tahini along with its whimsical Spring Daisy gimlet, made with elderflower liquor, Cointreau, and crowned with pink daisy flowers. 

5680 La Jolla Blvd, San Diego, CA 92037
(858) 255-8011
(858) 255-8011
A mid-century modern dining room.
The dining room.
Paradisaea

Gelson's

This San Diego supermarket is offering Easterand Passover Seder options for ready-to-heat meals. Traditional beef brisket, no salt chicken, and half-spiraled ham along with matzo balls or green bean casseroles are a few of the dish options. Ordering for both meals is open now for a range of pickup dates, making it easy and flexible for hosting.

730 Turquoise St, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 488-0044
(858) 488-0044
Photo Courtesy of Gelson’s

Juniper & Ivy

Helmed by James Beard-nominated chef Anthony Wells, the Little Italy restaurant will be hosting a three-course Easter brunch (with specialties like the brioche cinnamon buns and baked eggs) or a four-course dinner menu (lamb leg, vegetable shepherd’s pie).

2228 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-9036
(619) 269-9036
Banquette seating at a restaurant.
The dining area.
Mike Newton

Herb & Wood

The Easter holiday brunch includes a two-course menu and bread service and marvelous lemon blueberry Danishes from Puffer Malarkey Collective executive pastry chef, Laura Warren. Before you fill up on carbs, make sure there’s room for specialties like crabcake, fillet and eggs, or sweet brioche French toast. 

2210 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 955-8495
(619) 955-8495
Official Image [Herb & Wood]

Garibaldi

The rooftop signature restaurant at the InterContinental Hotel is hosting a 3-course brunch menu with Southern Italian dishes like breakfast sfincione (Sicilian-style pizza) with caciocavallo, ricotta, guanciale, baked egg or beef filet bruciuluni with pecorino and tomato sugo. Each meal will include Sardinian tartlets and a choice of pistachio morning buns or lemon tarts. Add on caviar and/or bottomless cocktails like Aperol spritzes or Sardinian vermouth.

901 Bayfront Ct Suite 1, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 436-1081
(619) 436-1081
Photo Courtesy of InterContinental San Diego

LAVO Italian Restaurant

Down at this Italian restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter, Easter brunch will be celebrated with bellinis and Aperol spritzes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights from the a la carte menu include braised lamb shank marsala and smoked salmon Benedict. 

611 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 762-5286
(619) 762-5286
A plate of eggs Benedict with wild mushrooms.
Wild mushroom eggs Benedict.
LAVO

Serēa Coastal Cuisine

Springtime ushers in a newly revamped brunch menu including crab cakes and caviar benedict and croque madame, along with the ever-popular fresh shellfish platter. For Easter, executive chef JoJo Ruiz is adding on a couple of dessert possibilities like the wood grill strawberry galette and blueberry bacon popover. 

1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-6611
(619) 435-6611
Photo Courtesy of Serēa Coastal Cuisine

SEA180

Head south to Imperial Beach for a coastal brunch from executive chef Paulo Mendoza. Brunch specialties feature brioche bread with smoked ham and egg, Turkish fried eggs, and smoked salmon toast topped with egg salad. Pair with a festive Lil Bunny Foo Foo margarita or Peep martini.

800 Seacoast Dr, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
(619) 631-4949
(619) 631-4949
The Grapefruit Garden paloma, Peep martini and Lil Bunny Foo Foo margarita
The Grapefruit Garden paloma, Peep martini and Lil Bunny Foo Foo margarita.
Sea180

Dockside 1953

Indulge at the Bahia’s Easter champagne brunch buffet with a waffle station and tournedos of beef. There will also be Easter egg hunts and a complimentary ticket to the Easter cruise on the William D. Evans sternwheeler where the Easter bunny will also be a passenger. Mimosas and Bloody Mary specials will be available on board along with arts and crafts for the kids.

998 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 539-7635
(858) 539-7635
Private beach cabanas at the Bahia
Private beach cabanas at the Bahia Resort.
Courtesy photo

