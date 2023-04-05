20 San Diego Restaurants With Tempting Tasting Menus

Trusting your meal to the expertise of talented chefs can lead to thrilling food adventures

In recent years, tasting menus have proliferated throughout San Diego’s food scene, either as a way to sample a restaurant’s best dishes or as the main centerpiece of the dining experience. Tasting menus provide chefs with ways to exercise their creativity, changing things up with seasonal ingredients or playing with thematic elements, and encourages diners to put their trust in the kitchen.

With options for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, this curated list also includes some multi-course menus inspired by Japanese omakase. For more tasting menus dedicated to the art of Japanese cuisine, see our essential sushi map.