58 San Diego Eateries Adding Takeout and Delivery Options

These restaurants are shifting to accommodate off-premise dining

catSan Diego County has mandated that all restaurants discontinue dine-in service and focus solely on takeout, delivery, and drive-thru, at least until March 31.

Here’s a frequently-updated guide to restaurants offering off-premise dining options.

To further support our restaurant industry, consider purchasing a gift card or gift certificate to be used at a later date.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.