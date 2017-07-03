Share All sharing options for: 20 Top-Notch Burgers to Try in San Diego

When it comes to burgers, everyone has an opinion. What’s better, a thick, juicy patty or a “smashed” patty with crispy edges? Is a sesame-topped, brioche, or egg bun superior? Do fancy restaurant burgers outrank inexpensive ones at casual places — or is it the other way around? And don’t overlook the ones from steakhouses or butcher shops, where the burgers are often made from steak trimmings.

This list of essential burgers includes everything from under-the-radar, under $10 selections to those with ingredients of such high quality that it proves that a burger can indeed be a very fine dish.

Is there a San Diego burger you can’t live without? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.