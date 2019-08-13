 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego, October 2021

38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego, Fall 2021

The Hottest New Restaurants in San Diego, October 2021

Tonkatsu cutlet next to mound of shredded cabbage. EE NAMI Tonkatsu Izakaya/Facebook

Where to Eat Japanese Food in San Diego

From easy-going yakitori joints and izakayas to upscale kaiseki

by Darlene Horn Updated
View as Map
by Darlene Horn Updated
EE NAMI Tonkatsu Izakaya/Facebook

Diners don’t have to travel far for Japanese food in San Diego. Sister city to Yokohama since 1957, San Diego has plenty of restaurants specializing in traditional Japanese cuisine, including two sushi bars that were recently awarded with Michelin stars. From fancy outposts to neighborhood strip mall favorites, here’s where to go for Japanese cuisine in the county.

For a deeper dive into more specific Japanese fare, check out Eater’s dedicated ramen and sushi maps.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Kaito Sushi

Copy Link
130-A N El Camino Real
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 634-2746
(760) 634-2746
Visit Website

This Encinitas spot prepares sushi in the classic Edo-style. With room for only 14 diners, the omakase is always popular and the a la carte menu expansive — think everything from fresh Hokkaido uni to big fin reef squid. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for sushi specials.

Plate of assorted sashimi. Kaito Sushi/Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Himitsu

Copy Link
1030 Torrey Pines Rd G
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 263-4463
(858) 263-4463
Visit Website

The sushi bar at this cozy La Jolla spot might be one of San Diego’s most intimate dining experiences so reservations are highly recommended to save a spot for one of the eight seats. Expect traditional high-end nigiri, small plates, and an omakase menu at this hidden gem (the restaurant’s name is Japanese for secret).

Plate of assorted nigiri. Himitsu/Facebook

Also Featured in:

3. EE NAMI Tonkatsu Izakaya

Copy Link
4706 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 246-6903
(858) 246-6903
Visit Website

Known for their tonkatsu, this family-owned and operated restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. For those new to the restaurant, order the katsu sando, a Canadian black pork fillet sandwich, only available on the lunch menu. Or taste your way through the small plates like chicken nanban, a deep fried chicken thigh served with tartar sauce and vinegar or any one of the rice dishes.

Meatball katsu surround a mound of cabbage. EE NAMI Tonkatsu Izakaya/Facebook

4. Okan Diner

Copy Link
5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd G
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 278-4228
(858) 278-4228

Craving traditional Japanese home cooking? Head to this sister restaurant to Convoy Street’s Wa Dining Okan where kamameshi, a rice dish cooked in an iron pot is a specialty. Standouts include the braised pork belly cooked in tonkotsu broth with poached egg, and chicken with mixed mushrooms, quail egg, and gobo.

5. Yakitori Hino

Copy Link
7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 880-6048
(858) 880-6048

This Japanese spot specializes in traditional yakitori grilled over Japanese bincho charcoal. Choose from skewers featuring chicken wing, heart, liver, and gizzard to beef with wasabi, and pork shiso. Or opt for yakitori sets of chef’s choice of four, seven and ten skewers. Small dishes range from spicy fried chicken and monkfish liver with plum sauce to rice bowls topped with poke.

Man cooking skewers over smoking grill. Yakitori Hino/Facebook

6. Yakitori Taisho

Copy Link
5185 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 752-0468
(858) 752-0468
Visit Website

This quiet spot is a favorite industry hangout, offering a menu of specialty skewers. Make a meal from from karaage, deep-fried wings, tsukune (meatball) or hatsu (heart) skewers.

7. Robataya Oton

Copy Link
5447 Kearny Villa Rd D
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 277-3989
(858) 277-3989
Visit Website

This Kearny Mesa restaurant offers traditional yakimono (grilled) dishes like marinated black cod with miso and yellowtail cheek, along with hotpot dishes (nabemono). Reserve a private table featuring private tatami screened booths; slippers are provided to all guests so shoes can be removed before entering. 

8. Hidden Fish

Copy Link
4764 Convoy St ste a
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 210-5056
(858) 210-5056
Visit Website

This omakase-only sushi bar in the Convoy District has dining space for 12 diners. The 90-minute Omakase Premium meal is $135 and includes 18 pieces. A la carte dishes are available too, including chu-toro, sea bream and cured mackerel.

Also Featured in:

9. Hinotez

Copy Link
7947 Balboa Ave
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 565-4244
(858) 565-4244
Visit Website

Find classic Japanese dishes like yakitori, ramen, yakisoba, udon, and rice bowls as well as comforting Japanese breakfast at this well-loved low-key joint. Contactless ordering via tablet leaves room to peruse the extensive menu.

Also Featured in:

10. Musashiya

Copy Link
4240 Kearny Mesa Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 292-9200
(858) 292-9200

Find Japanese comfort food inside Mitsuwa Marketplace. Hot and cold noodle dishes are popular choices including rice bowls filled with tempura, tonkatsu and egg, or beef and onion. If you’re craving a little bit of everything, order one of the combination sets like teriyaki chicken or mabo tofu. All sets come with cabbage salad, potato salad, egg, pickled veggies, miso soup and rice.

11. Yokohama Yakitori Koubou

Copy Link
3904 Convoy St #108
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 277-8822
(858) 277-8822
Visit Website

With 10 outposts throughout Yokohama, San Diego is host to the only U.S. location. Like the Japanese locations, the restaurant offers traditional kushiyaki skewers grilled over binchō-tan charcoal. Menu standouts are hatsu (chicken heart), gyu kalbi (prime beef short rib), and nasu (Japanese eggplant).

12. Wa Dining OKAN

Copy Link
3860 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 279-0941
(858) 279-0941
Visit Website

Nestled next door to Nijiya Market is this intimate spot for Japanese comfort food. Okan dishes are presented on lacquered trays, like the salmon sashimi, which comes with rice, miso soup, and assorted tapas, like seaweed salad. Other favorites here include the pork cheeks, salted mackerel, and grilled duck.

Also Featured in:

13. Sushi Ota

Copy Link
4529 Mission Bay Dr
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-5670
(858) 270-5670
Visit Website

Reservations are highly recommended for chef/owner Yukito Ota’s award-winning strip-mall eatery. If time and budget constraints allow, grab a seat at the sushi bar and go omakase. It includes courses of sashimi, sushi, a cup of chawanmushi (savory egg custard), plus a cooked seasonal dish.

Also Featured in:

14. Kokoro Restaurant

Copy Link
3298 Greyling Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 565-4113
(858) 565-4113

Omakase at this Serra Mesa spot run by chef/owner Akio Ishito requires three days notice for the chef to prepare. Head in on Saturdays for Shiraki Gozen lunch.

15. SOICHI

Copy Link
2121 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 677-2220
(619) 677-2220
Visit Website

The 12-seat bar at Soichi Kadoya’s Adams Avenue spot has been a hot reservation since the restaurant opened and even more so since it won a Michelin star. The headliners are the two omakase menus. There’s a nigiri version for $95 and a two-hour experience for $135 that covers seasonal appetizers, grilled fish, sashimi and nigiri using pristine seafood like sweet shrimp, fatty tuna and sea urchin.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Izakaya Masa

Copy Link
928 Fort Stockton Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 542-1354
(619) 542-1354
Visit Website

Reservations are a must at this tiny restaurant in Mission Hills. Popular for its ramen and sushi, also try a selection of appetizers and a beer. Dishes include gyoza and agedashi tofu, or more exotic offerings include chuka karage (spicy jellyfish), takowasa (wasabi marinated octopus), and ankimo (monkfish liver with ponzu sauce).

Also Featured in:

17. Sushi Tadokoro

Copy Link
2244 San Diego Ave
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 297-0298
(619) 297-0298
Visit Website

This Old Town restaurant serves Edomae-style (Tokyo) sushi. Don’t miss out on its uni. Much its seafood, including baby barracuda from the island of Kyushu, gets flown in from Japan. With just ten seats at the sushi bar and seven tables reservations are advised, especially since it’s now a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Kaito Sushi

130-A N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
Plate of assorted sashimi. Kaito Sushi/Facebook

This Encinitas spot prepares sushi in the classic Edo-style. With room for only 14 diners, the omakase is always popular and the a la carte menu expansive — think everything from fresh Hokkaido uni to big fin reef squid. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for sushi specials.

130-A N El Camino Real
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 634-2746
Visit Website

2. Himitsu

1030 Torrey Pines Rd G, La Jolla, CA 92037
Plate of assorted nigiri. Himitsu/Facebook

The sushi bar at this cozy La Jolla spot might be one of San Diego’s most intimate dining experiences so reservations are highly recommended to save a spot for one of the eight seats. Expect traditional high-end nigiri, small plates, and an omakase menu at this hidden gem (the restaurant’s name is Japanese for secret).

1030 Torrey Pines Rd G
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 263-4463
Visit Website

3. EE NAMI Tonkatsu Izakaya

4706 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117
Meatball katsu surround a mound of cabbage. EE NAMI Tonkatsu Izakaya/Facebook

Known for their tonkatsu, this family-owned and operated restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. For those new to the restaurant, order the katsu sando, a Canadian black pork fillet sandwich, only available on the lunch menu. Or taste your way through the small plates like chicken nanban, a deep fried chicken thigh served with tartar sauce and vinegar or any one of the rice dishes.

4706 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 246-6903
Visit Website

4. Okan Diner

5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd G, San Diego, CA 92117

Craving traditional Japanese home cooking? Head to this sister restaurant to Convoy Street’s Wa Dining Okan where kamameshi, a rice dish cooked in an iron pot is a specialty. Standouts include the braised pork belly cooked in tonkotsu broth with poached egg, and chicken with mixed mushrooms, quail egg, and gobo.

5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd G
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 278-4228

5. Yakitori Hino

7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111
Man cooking skewers over smoking grill. Yakitori Hino/Facebook

This Japanese spot specializes in traditional yakitori grilled over Japanese bincho charcoal. Choose from skewers featuring chicken wing, heart, liver, and gizzard to beef with wasabi, and pork shiso. Or opt for yakitori sets of chef’s choice of four, seven and ten skewers. Small dishes range from spicy fried chicken and monkfish liver with plum sauce to rice bowls topped with poke.

7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 880-6048

6. Yakitori Taisho

5185 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117

This quiet spot is a favorite industry hangout, offering a menu of specialty skewers. Make a meal from from karaage, deep-fried wings, tsukune (meatball) or hatsu (heart) skewers.

5185 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 752-0468
Visit Website

7. Robataya Oton

5447 Kearny Villa Rd D, San Diego, CA 92123

This Kearny Mesa restaurant offers traditional yakimono (grilled) dishes like marinated black cod with miso and yellowtail cheek, along with hotpot dishes (nabemono). Reserve a private table featuring private tatami screened booths; slippers are provided to all guests so shoes can be removed before entering. 

5447 Kearny Villa Rd D
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 277-3989
Visit Website

8. Hidden Fish

4764 Convoy St ste a, San Diego, CA 92111

This omakase-only sushi bar in the Convoy District has dining space for 12 diners. The 90-minute Omakase Premium meal is $135 and includes 18 pieces. A la carte dishes are available too, including chu-toro, sea bream and cured mackerel.

4764 Convoy St ste a
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 210-5056
Visit Website

9. Hinotez

7947 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111

Find classic Japanese dishes like yakitori, ramen, yakisoba, udon, and rice bowls as well as comforting Japanese breakfast at this well-loved low-key joint. Contactless ordering via tablet leaves room to peruse the extensive menu.

7947 Balboa Ave
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 565-4244
Visit Website

10. Musashiya

4240 Kearny Mesa Rd, San Diego, CA 92111

Find Japanese comfort food inside Mitsuwa Marketplace. Hot and cold noodle dishes are popular choices including rice bowls filled with tempura, tonkatsu and egg, or beef and onion. If you’re craving a little bit of everything, order one of the combination sets like teriyaki chicken or mabo tofu. All sets come with cabbage salad, potato salad, egg, pickled veggies, miso soup and rice.

4240 Kearny Mesa Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 292-9200

11. Yokohama Yakitori Koubou

3904 Convoy St #108, San Diego, CA 92111

With 10 outposts throughout Yokohama, San Diego is host to the only U.S. location. Like the Japanese locations, the restaurant offers traditional kushiyaki skewers grilled over binchō-tan charcoal. Menu standouts are hatsu (chicken heart), gyu kalbi (prime beef short rib), and nasu (Japanese eggplant).

3904 Convoy St #108
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 277-8822
Visit Website

12. Wa Dining OKAN

3860 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111

Nestled next door to Nijiya Market is this intimate spot for Japanese comfort food. Okan dishes are presented on lacquered trays, like the salmon sashimi, which comes with rice, miso soup, and assorted tapas, like seaweed salad. Other favorites here include the pork cheeks, salted mackerel, and grilled duck.

3860 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 279-0941
Visit Website

13. Sushi Ota

4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109

Reservations are highly recommended for chef/owner Yukito Ota’s award-winning strip-mall eatery. If time and budget constraints allow, grab a seat at the sushi bar and go omakase. It includes courses of sashimi, sushi, a cup of chawanmushi (savory egg custard), plus a cooked seasonal dish.

4529 Mission Bay Dr
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-5670
Visit Website

14. Kokoro Restaurant

3298 Greyling Dr, San Diego, CA 92123

Omakase at this Serra Mesa spot run by chef/owner Akio Ishito requires three days notice for the chef to prepare. Head in on Saturdays for Shiraki Gozen lunch.

3298 Greyling Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 565-4113

15. SOICHI

2121 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

The 12-seat bar at Soichi Kadoya’s Adams Avenue spot has been a hot reservation since the restaurant opened and even more so since it won a Michelin star. The headliners are the two omakase menus. There’s a nigiri version for $95 and a two-hour experience for $135 that covers seasonal appetizers, grilled fish, sashimi and nigiri using pristine seafood like sweet shrimp, fatty tuna and sea urchin.

2121 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 677-2220
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Izakaya Masa

928 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego, CA 92103

Reservations are a must at this tiny restaurant in Mission Hills. Popular for its ramen and sushi, also try a selection of appetizers and a beer. Dishes include gyoza and agedashi tofu, or more exotic offerings include chuka karage (spicy jellyfish), takowasa (wasabi marinated octopus), and ankimo (monkfish liver with ponzu sauce).

928 Fort Stockton Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 542-1354
Visit Website

17. Sushi Tadokoro

2244 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110

This Old Town restaurant serves Edomae-style (Tokyo) sushi. Don’t miss out on its uni. Much its seafood, including baby barracuda from the island of Kyushu, gets flown in from Japan. With just ten seats at the sushi bar and seven tables reservations are advised, especially since it’s now a Michelin-starred restaurant.

2244 San Diego Ave
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 297-0298
Visit Website

Related Maps