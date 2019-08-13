Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Japanese Food in San Diego

Diners don’t have to travel far for Japanese food in San Diego. Sister city to Yokohama since 1957, San Diego has plenty of restaurants specializing in traditional Japanese cuisine, including two sushi bars that were recently awarded with Michelin stars. From fancy outposts to neighborhood strip mall favorites, here’s where to go for Japanese cuisine in the county.

For a deeper dive into more specific Japanese fare, check out Eater’s dedicated ramen and sushi maps.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.