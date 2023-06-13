 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
San Diego's Essential Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants

The Hottest Restaurants in San Diego, June 2023

13 San Diego Happy Hours to Try Right Now

A Bloody Mary and pancakes.
A pairing of champions.
Harry’s Coffee Shop

14 Refreshingly Retro Diners in San Diego

Where to find classic breakfast fare and an old-timey atmosphere

by Candice Woo
A pairing of champions.
| Harry’s Coffee Shop
by Candice Woo

There’s a time and a place for fancy brunches in over-the-top settings, but sometimes nothing beats a simple, straightforward breakfast at a well-aged diner. These old-school spots, many of which have been in operation for decades, are experts in getting our mornings started with never-ending cups of coffee and comforting egg dishes or stacks of fluffy pancakes.

Here are 14 of the best San Diego-area diners for classic diner food and retro vibes.

Did we miss a favorite greasy spoon? Let us know in the comments.

The 101 Diner

This classic spot on the main drag of coastal Encinitas is known for its egg Benedicts, gilded with homemade hollandaise and offered in an impressive number of varieties. Try the shaved ham Benedict with avocado and cilantro-jalapeno hollandaise or a surf and turf option that includes one crab cake Benedict and one topped with “Cardiff Crack,” aka marinated tri-tip from local favorite Cardiff Seaside Market.

552 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Eggs Benedict and other breakfast foods.
Various menu items.
101 Diner

Harry's Coffee Shop

An institution in downtown La Jolla since the 1960s, Harry’s still serves up classic eats like country ham steak and eggs and corned beef hash as well as over-the-top morning starters like the B.W. Benny, a bacon-studded waffle topped with more bacon, grilled ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, and maple syrup. Along with its popular milkshakes, the diner also pours breakfast-time cocktails like Irish coffee, mimosas, and Bloody Marys.

7545 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037
Studio Diner

Dressed like a movie set and designed to resemble a kitchy retro diner, this 20-year-old Kearny Mesa established recently changed hands. Its cinema-themed menu, which includes pancakes shaped like a film reel, is extensive and servicable but it’s the atmosphere that’s the main draw.

4701 Ruffin Rd, San Diego, CA 92123
Maple syrup drizzled on a waffle.
Studio Waffles.
Studio Diner

Brothers Family Restaurant

Breakfast is served daily until 2 p.m. at this nearly 30-year-old Allied Gardens restaurant with an old-fashioned diner counter and a spacious dining room that reportedly roasts its own coffee. The highlight here is Grandma Jennie’s homemade buttermilk pancakes, featured in the Brother’s Combo along with two eggs, bacon, or sausage.

5150 Waring Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
A plate of French toast topped with berries.
French toast.
Brothers Family Restaurant

Antique Row Cafe

Get the traditional diner experience at this longtime Adams Avenue spot that was recently updated by new owners. The menu remains the same, with selections like its ultimate French toast which features griddled cinnamon rolls, strawberries, and whipped cream.

3002 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
Perry's Cafe

Its freeway-adjacent location and ample parking lot make Perry’s a popular fuel-up spot with truckers passing through as well as hungry locals. Opened in 1985 and still operated by the same family, the roadside diner, touts its “best breakfast in town,” with regulars filling its large dining room to indulge in griddle classics and egg dishes. Try one of the frittatas paired with a homemade biscuit.

4620 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92110
Rudford's Restaurant

Retaining its old-school circa-1940s vibe, this El Cajon Boulevard stalwart is one of the few restaurants in San Diego that’s still open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it appealing to early birds and night owls. The all-American fare is serviceable, but where else can you get a T-bone steak and eggs in the wee morning hours?

2900 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
The front of an old-school diner. Rudford’s

Huddle

Families and old timers share space at this cozy American diner in Mission Hills, which serves all the classic dishes including throwbacks like chipped beef on toast. It’s especially known for its sweets, from the giant Del Mar Fair cinnamon roll to freshly-baked pies and a special milkshake flavor every month.

4023 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103
Pies at a diner.
A stocked pastry case.
The Huddle

Copy Link

This enduring diner, open for half a century in North Park, is virtually a one-man operation with humble owner Lucky running the show behind the counter and in the kitchen. The cash-only spot offers a streamlined menu with straightforward egg dishes, omelets, hot cakes, and French toast.

3804 Grim Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
Old Townhouse Restaurant

A fixture in Ocean Beach for an impressive 50 years and still run by descendants of its original owners, this friendly Newport Avenue diner does breakfast all day. Locals pile in for favorite morning starters like breakfast sandwiches, chicken fried steak, and biscuits and gravy as well as its DIY mimosas.

4941 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Hob Nob Hill

A Bankers Hill mainstay for more than 75 years, the restaurant was remodeled in 2021. The menu has been updated, now offering everything from avocado toast and loco moco to omelets and breakfast burritos.

2271 First Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
A plate of egg Benedict.
Eggs Benedict.
Hob Nob Hill

Big Kitchen Café

Founded by local icon “Judy the Beauty” and boasting notables alums like Whoopi Goldberg, who has a namesake dish on the menu, this beloved South Park staple serves up giant buttermilk pancakes and memorable coffee cake. Sit outside on Saturdays and Sundays to be serenaded by a rotating schedule of live music.

3003 Grape Street, San Diego, CA 92102
A Mickey Mouse-shaped pancake.
Fun pancakes.
Big Kitchen Cafe

Tobeys 19th Hole Restaurant

Feed a hangover or power up before a round at Balboa Park Golf Course at this tucked-away spot that’s one of the oldest restaurants in San Diego. Established way back in 1934, this greasy spoon has great views of the golf course greens and downtown San Diego, which can be enjoyed over Bloody Marys paired with a breakfast burrito or chorizo and eggs.

2600 Golf Course Dr, San Diego, CA 92102
A server holds plates of breakfast foods. Tobey’s 19th Hole

Clayton's Coffee Shop

Pleasingly retro touches like tabletop jukeboxes set the scene at this Coronado diner that’s been in operation since 1941 where classic diner food, from omelets to pancakes and French toast, is the main focus. The restaurant also has a walk-up window for takeout service, where customers can pick up coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, as well as Mexican specialties.

979 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Strawberry waffles and a countertop jukebox at a diner.
Strawberry waffles.
Clayton’s Coffee Shop

