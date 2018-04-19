Share All sharing options for: 15 Charming Spots for Outdoor Dining in San Diego

San Diego’s near-perfect weather makes the region a prime place for eating outdoors, with local restaurants able to take full advantage of the climate by offering open-air dining experiences. And with Valentine’s Day on the way, what’s better than cozying up outside? Unparalleled views of the ocean, garden patios, and an abundance of ambiance: here’s 15 romantic outdoor dining spots in San Diego County.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

