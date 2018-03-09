Where to Drink, Eat and Watch the SDSU Aztecs Take on UConn

What a time to be a sports fan in San Diego. The San Diego State University Aztecs Men’s Basketball team makes history on Monday, April 3 as it takes on UConn in the NCAA National Championship. With tip-off scheduled at 6:20 p.m. PST, fans are making plans for where to gather to watch the game.

In addition to a free-to-the-public watch party being held at SDSU’s Viejas Arena, bars and restaurants across San Diego are hosting screening events with food and drink specials just for the occasion. Check out our guide and pick a spot where you can cheer on the team.