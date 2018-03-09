 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A case of beer.
AleSmith/SDSU collab State Ale.
AleSmith

Where to Drink, Eat and Watch the SDSU Aztecs Take on UConn

College basketball’s national championship is here

by Candice Woo Updated
AleSmith/SDSU collab State Ale.
| AleSmith
by Candice Woo Updated

What a time to be a sports fan in San Diego. The San Diego State University Aztecs Men’s Basketball team makes history on Monday, April 3 as it takes on UConn in the NCAA National Championship. With tip-off scheduled at 6:20 p.m. PST, fans are making plans for where to gather to watch the game.

In addition to a free-to-the-public watch party being held at SDSU’s Viejas Arena, bars and restaurants across San Diego are hosting screening events with food and drink specials just for the occasion. Check out our guide and pick a spot where you can cheer on the team.

Park 101

The game will be shown a jumbotron LED-screen, along with on many TV’s throughout the venue. Cheer on the Aztecs while sipping $6 Alesmith SDSU Ales, $5 Bud Lights, $7 Space Dusts, Big Waves, and Longboards, and $5 shots of Skrewball, Jameson, and Altos.  

 

3040 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-2217
Park 101

AleSmith Brewing Company

The local brewery’s tasting room opens at 11 a.m., with the family-friendly watch party offering specials on State Ale, AleSmith’s easy-drinking collaboration with SDSU. The party will feature SDSU giveaways along with food trucks on-site to feed the crowd.

9990 AleSmith Ct, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 549-9888
A case of beer.
AleSmith’s State Ale
AleSmith

Cutwater Spirits

The distillery’s tasting room and restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and will be serving up a special drink creating in honor of the Aztecs. The ‘Alley-oop’, a tribute to the red and black, features Cutwater Reposado tequila, lime, cranberry, and bitters and is garnished with a cherry and a black lava salt rim.

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 564-2140
Cutwater Spirits

The Duck Dive

A local favorite for casual eats and drinks near the beach, the Duck Dive is opening on a rare Monday just for the championship game, starting at 4 p.m. today.

4650 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 273-3825
The Duck Dive
[Official photo]

Mavericks Beach Club

There are plenty of viewing vantages at this sprawling Pacific Beach party palace with 38 TVs across the indoor/outdoor venue.

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Backyard Kitchen and Tap

Wear your Aztecs gear for Backyard’s championship event, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and drink specials and game-day bites available all night long. The big show will be screened on huge HD TVs, with DJ entertainment getting the crowd going before and after the game.

832 Garnet Ave, Pacific Beach, CA 92109
(858) 859-2593
A bar inside a restaurant.
The bar.
Backyard Kitchen & Tap

Puesto Mission Valley

The party kicks off at 4:30 p.m. in Mission Valley where Puesto will be showing the game on multiple TVs and their projector, offering Taco Tuesday deals on this special Monday, from $2.50 off all tacos, to $6 Puesto beers, and $10 Puesto Perfect Margaritas.

5010 Mission Center Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 333-2167
A fancy cocktail bar. Jose Lopez

Blind Lady Ale House

The game with be on all TVs and the big screen, although playing without sound since Jackpot! Soul! will be spinning 60s vinyl tonight. It’s also industry night, with $5 beers on tap for those in the hospitality industry.

3416 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 255-2491
Blind Lady Ale House Blind Lady Ale House

Fairplay

North Park’s newest sports bar is open at 11:30 a.m. today, so plan your day and get in early to grab a seat before the game, which you can enjoy with a well-chosen cocktail, wine, or beer. The bar’s menu feature everything from fried pickles and chicken wings to salads and sandwiches.

4026 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 269-3222
Bar tables at a sports bar. Kimberly Motos

THE LOT Liberty Station - Restaurant

The Lot’s Liberty Station location is taking no-cover reservations for its watch party where it’ll show the game on multiple screens and a large video wall. Its full food and drink menu will be available, with a free complimentary popcorn for every table.

2620 Truxtun Rd, San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 566-0067
A luxury movie theater building at night. The Lot

Cali BBQ

The barbecue speciality’s Spring Valley restaurant will be screening the game tonight. No reservations are required, but get there early and pre-game with a Tailgater BBQ feast, which feeds an array of smoked meat along with sides.

8910 Troy St, Spring Valley, CA 91977
(619) 337-0670
The Tailgater BBQ feast.
Cali BBQ

barleymash

Known for its popularity with sports fans, the Gaslamp sports bar offers a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays with half-off select drinks and appetizers.

6916, 600 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-7373
barleymash [Official photo]

Quartyard

The East Village’s outdoor park, which serves food, cocktails, and beer out of a collection of shipping containers, is opening at 4 p.m. today for a no-cover viewing party with the game shown on a 10-foot LED wall. There will be food and drink specials as well as live entertainment. Make sure to arrive early to ensure you’ll have a seat.

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 432-5303
People sit at outdoor tables. Quartyard

Novo Brazil Brewing - Otay Ranch

Hosting what might be the largest game-watching party in the South Bay, the brewery’s Otay Ranch Mall location has a 22-foot-wide LED screen and three 14-foot-wide LED screens.

2015 Birch Rd #1017, Chula Vista, CA 91915
(858) 294-3175
People watch a game on TV. Novo Brewing

