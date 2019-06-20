 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A collection of wine bottles on a table. Bodega Rosette

The Best Places to Drink (and Buy) Natural Wine in San Diego

by Jill Dehnert and Candice Woo Updated
by Jill Dehnert and Candice Woo Updated
Bodega Rosette

Natural wine is a squishy categorization with no official definition, labeling, or governing body, but the term generally applies to wines that have experienced little to no manipulation. That is, wines that use grapes that have been farmed organically or biodynamically, fermented only with native yeasts, and produced without preservatives, colorings, or flavorings.

Sometimes funky, sometimes effervescent, always interesting, natural wine, for all intents and purposes, is a return to the oldest winemaking methods. A belief that if you let the grapes do their thing, the truest expression of the fruit, the earth, the unique place they’re grown — the terroir if you will — comes through.

Natural wine has become increasingly popular locally, so much so that one of the best natural wine festivals in the country happens right here in San Diego. Nat Diego is returning this year with a grand tasting event that will be held on Saturday, June 18 at Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan; tickets are $60 (plus fees and taxes) with proceeds benefitting Slow Food Urban San Diego.

For your ongoing drinking pleasure, Nat Diego co-founder and Eater Wine Club contributor Chelsea Coleman, who co-owns The Rose and Bodega Rosette, has helped to compile a list of local restaurants, wine bars, bottle shops, and wineries focused on natural wine production.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. allmine

119 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 966-6888
(760) 966-6888

All of our wines are natural and organic. We support producers who farm and process their wines responsibly without any additives.

2. Dija Mara

232 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 231-5376
(760) 231-5376
Widely lauded for its delicious and innovative food, Oceanside’s Dija Mara also boasts an all natural wine list. Featuring some darlings of the natural wine moment, especially some heavy hitters from California wine country, try a glass of the Las Jaras Glou Glou, which as its name suggests, is highly drinkable.

3. Bottlecraft Oceanside

602 S Tremont St Unit 101
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 696-3132
(760) 696-3132

The latest location of this local bottle shop chain is part of Oceanside’s Tremont Collective where it features in-house food partner Shootz Fish x Beer. Though its all about beer – there are 30 taps to choose from, the store shares ownership with Vino Carta so its wine selection is equally well-sourced.

4. Jeune et Jolie

Copy Link
2659 State St
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 637-5266
(760) 637-5266
Though the food might be the centerpiece of this Michelin-starred restaurant, its beverage program has been outstanding from the start. The extensive wine list, which hails mostly from France and California, includes bubbly Pet Nats and skin contact wines. Down the street at Campfire, its most casual counterpart, the list hinges around domestically-produced natural wine across the board.

5. Principe di Tricase Winery

Copy Link
18425 Highland Valley Rd
Ramona, CA 92065
(760) 315-8872
(760) 315-8872
This Ramona property, which is a vineyard and working farm that also grows Christmas trees, is open for tastings by reservation only. Producing only natural wines, the winery uses its own mostly Italian varietals or sources grapes from local growers.

6. Vino Carta Solana Beach

Copy Link
437 Hwy 101 Suite 107
Solana Beach, CA 92075
(858) 353-2815
(858) 353-2815
Well-established in Little Italy where it highlights natural and smaller production wines and family-run wineries, this bottle shop and tasting room’s newer location in North County also offers Wednesday through Saturday dinner service as well as Sunday brunch from culinary pop-up Long Story Short.

7. Charlie & Echo

Copy Link
8680 Miralani Dr UNIT 113
San Diego, CA 92126
(877) 592-9095
(877) 592-9095
Part of the Miralani Makers’ District, Charlie & Echo (previously Vinavanti) is one of the few natural wine producers in the San Diego County. The winery, which uses grapes from local vineyards, produces popular sparkling wines as well as hard spritzers that can be sampled at its tasting room.

8. Ambrogio15

Copy Link
926 Turquoise St h
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 291-8650
(858) 291-8650
Co-owner Giacomo Pizzigoni and his partners, who also run Semola in La Jolla and Ambrogio15 at the Sky Deck, is particularly passionate biodynamic wine. His list is almost entirely biodynamic, which is a farming philosophy all about balance and harmony with nature, that he says carries into the winemaking of the bottles he features. Go here to try rare and funky, exclusively Italian wines.

9. The Fishery

Copy Link
5040 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 272-9985
(858) 272-9985
The Fishery selects wines in order to showcase producers dedicated to making natural, food- friendly, terroir-driven wines. Their list does an especially good job of traveling the globe; try unique bottles from Turkey, Slovenia or Hungary, all countries with rich wine traditions that aren’t always represented on American lists.

10. Bine & Vine Bottle Shop

Copy Link
3334 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 795-2463
(619) 795-2463
This Normal Heights gem has long been a go-to for its excellent selection of craft beers but it’s also a worthy stop for natural wine. Online as well as in-store, find an international array of natural wine producers including local labels like J.Brix and Charlie & Echo.

11. Fortunate Son Chinese

Copy Link
2943 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 391-3766
(619) 391-3766
The funk and character of natural wine make it a great complement to Asian food. At this CH Projects venue serving Chinese-American fare you can find a variety of natural wines; Grüner Veltliner makes for a particularly good pairing.

An opulent gilded arch in a Chinese restaurant. Fortunate Son

12. Madison

Copy Link
4622 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 269-6566
(619) 269-6566
Perhaps better known for its cocktails, this University Heights bar and restaurant also boasts a great selection of natural wine that are all clearly marked on their menu. Get your hands on anything Bichi makes if you can.

13. Clos Wine Shop

Copy Link
4521 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 915-6846
(619) 915-6846
Delve into low intervention, organic, and biodynamic wines at this University Heights wine store and wine bar that delivers free to surrounding neighborhoods.

14. Hoxton Manor

Copy Link
3131 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 230-5017
(619) 230-5017
With a recently-opened rooftop space, this North Park restaurant expands access to its Southeast Asian-inspired menu, creative cocktails, and natural wine-focused list.

15. Tribute Pizza

Copy Link
3077 N Park Wy
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 450-4505
(619) 450-4505
Since its inception, North Park’s beloved pizzeria has offered a thoughtful and progressive wine selection that includes organic and biodynamic bottles including a rotating orange wine and other “natty” options.

16. Bodega Rosette

Copy Link
3770 30th St
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 281-0718
(619) 281-0718
A North Park relation of the Rose in South Park, this 30th Street bottle shop upholds the wine bar’s dedication to natural wines and extends the philosophy to its collection of small-batch, lesser-seen spirits.

Inside Bodega Rosette there are shelves of gin and natural wine on the shelves and a cooler of chilled wine Kimberly Motos

17. CUCINA urbana

Copy Link
505 Laurel St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 239-2222
(619) 239-2222
Visit Website

CUCINA urbana has been featuring natural wines for nearly a decade. Beverage director Augusto Ferrarese looks for wines that embody a sense of place, specifically clean winemaking, low manipulation and vintage variation when applicable.

18. The Rose Wine Bar

Copy Link
2219 30th St
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 281-0718
(619) 281-0718
The Rose in South Park may just be the center of San Diego’s natural wine universe. With an entirely natural list, this wine bar and bottle shop is basically the platonic ideal for any natural wine lover. Come for the wine, stay for the empanadas.

19. Fernside

Copy Link
1946 Fern St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 255-9591
(619) 255-9591
An industry favorite and friendly neighborhood spot known for its excellent cocktails, Fernside also puts care into its wine list, which is full low-intervention options, from pét-nat to several varietals from California’s Lo-Fi Wines.

