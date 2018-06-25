Share All sharing options for: Kid-Friendly Restaurants in San Diego That Also Appeal to Adults

Attention, humans with children: There is hope. Eating out doesn’t have to mean Chuck E. Cheese, especially in family-friendly San Diego. Adults can find quality, innovative food and drinks, kids can find reassuring staples like pizza and nuggets, and at some restaurants with versatile menus, crossover items might just appeal to all age groups.

Beyond the food, what makes a place kid-friendly is the space and the attitude. Some of these places have play areas or games. Some have changing tables. (Including in the men’s restroom, we double checked.) All deliver on two fronts: they let parents feel like people and pint-sized patrons are more than just tolerated.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.