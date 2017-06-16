 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Hottest Restaurants in Tijuana Right Now

Check out these hotspots just south of the border

As cities slowly recover from the pandemic, Tijuana continues its long legacy of attracting visitors from north of the border and bringing locals out to play.

Previously known as a partying destination, Tijuana has been successfully rehabbing its reputation through food. Today, traditional eateries and avant-garde concepts from local chefs have kept both Tijuanenses and visitors entranced with many buzz-worthy options when it comes to food and drink. Whether it’s a streetside cart, a neighborhood favorite, or a trendy kitchen, there is always something to rave about in this food-loving city.

Catch up with what to check out south of the border with our Tijuana heatmap, listing hot new arrivals and local favorites keeping the buzz alive.

NOTE: Entries on this map are listed geographically from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Estación Federal

Larroque 271, Empleados Federales, 22010 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
01 664 976 7525
01 664 976 7525
Just steps away from the PedWest border crossing, this corner lot features an outpost of the trendy Nativo Coffee, the creatively hip Cereus Bar, along with AirBnB lofts. Stop in Tuesday through Saturday for healthy eats by El Momento’s crew or during the weekend for a boozy brunch.

A crowded bar full of people. Estacion Federal

2. The Park

Paseo del Centenario 4210-3, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
664 567 1407
664 567 1407

The Park places some of Tijuana’s most venerated restaurants next to novel concepts in a border-adjacent food hall. Longtime favorites like mariscos specialists Lionfish and tortas royalty Wash Mobile coexist along with Italian and vegan Mexican establishments. Wine counter La Botella stocks some of Baja’s finest vintages, while the mixologists shake up cocktails.

A large food hall filled with tables. The Park

3. Casa Badóh

Paseo Centenario, Av. de los Heroes 10, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
(619) 748-0676
(619) 748-0676

Casa Badoh generated major buzz with both the brunch crowd and the late night crowd since its inception and the trendy spot is settled into its new digs, where cocktails and live DJs help set the mood alongside Mexican and American-style breakfast dishes in the morning and shareable botanas and Mexican entrees in the evenings.

4. Via Palermo

Luis Moya 2088, Buena Vista, Libertad, 22400 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
664 387 9010
664 387 9010
Tijuana is known for its innovative cuisine, amazing craft beer scene, and a near endless supply of tacos of all sorts, but deep down, Tijuanenses also have a soft spot for old school Italian fare. The temporarily shuttered Via Palermo made a recent return with its all-time classic menu of hand tossed pizzas and pasta to the delight of many Colonia Libertad residents.

5. El Casimiro

Av. Revolución 933, Zona Centro, 22000 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico

A matchup made in Tijuana heaven, chef Jose Figueroa took over the kitchen at Insurgente’s Calle Cuarta taproom to great fanfare. The mind behind Telefonica’s La Carmelita and San Diego’s roving Corazon de Torta pays homage to the city’s traditions and trends while pushing the envelope. His quesabirria croquettes — stewed beef and cheese inside tortilla balls —‚ and salsa and oyster pairings bring a new dimension to Tijuana staple dishes.

6. Estacion Central

Av. Revolución 1241, Zona Centro, 22000 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
664 688 1017
664 688 1017
Reemerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Estacion Central returned to its roots as a cocktail bar and hub for downtown Tijuana’s visitors and residents. Start or finish your day in Tijuana with a mixed drink, good company, and a plate of decadent jamon iberico fries. Keep an eye on socials for farmers’ market and local makers’ events on site.

A man behind a bar makes a cocktail. Estacion Central

7. Tahona Mercado TJ

Av Constitución 1248, Zona Centro, 22000 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
663 203 0385
663 203 0385
Tahona planted its flag on Tijuana’s Calle Sexta earlier his year, establishing the largest mezcal bottle selection on the lively downtown strip. Stop in to sip on a few of the over 300 top shelf selections from Mexico’s best regarded distillers. The shop side of the business offers a large selection of bottles to take home with chocolates from Chiapas and other Mexican bites and crafts.

A wall of tequila and mezcal bottles. Tahona Mercado Tijuana

8. Tacos Fitos

Francisco Javier Mina #1695, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
A feature on season two of Netflix’s Taco Chronicles brought a whole new level of buzz to this already popular birria operation adjacent to the Mercado Hidalgo central market and the lines have not yet died down since. The streetside cart serves classic Tijuana-style birria and tripa in tacos through the mid part of the day until they sell out — and they do sell out.

9. La Saladita

Zona Río, 22010 Tijuana
Baja California, Mexico
664 634 3065
664 634 3065

La Saladita bridges the gap between Mexico City’s gregarious cantinas and Baja’s outstanding seafood. With a menu designed by chef Alberto Cansino Gomez, of Hotel Calafia and Emiliana fame, and a solid mezcal and beer program, this 2020 arrival has won over locals looking to share an afternoon out with friends.

A platter of raw oysters with grilled seafood and other dishes. La Saladita

10. Telefónica Gastro Park

Baja California MX Blvd Agua Caliente Entre Quintana roo y Avenida Sirak Balayoan, ak Baloyan 8860, Zonaeste, 22020 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
664 684 8782
664 684 8782

No trip south of the border is complete without a trip through Tijuana’s premier food hall. First timers can discover forward-thinking fare from local chefs, with fusion ramen, elevated homestyle Mexican dishes, and Baja seafood among the standouts. Newer entries include smashburgers by El Purista and classic churros from Puro Pinche Churro.

11. World Famous Super Dudes

Brasil 9391, Col. Madero (Cacho), 22040 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
664 229 9257
664 229 9257

Tijuana’s hottest burgers have landed a permanent home down the block from their original pop-up location. The World Famous Super Dudes’ double smashed cheeseburger on brioche bread, hand-cut fries, and rotating shakes and homemade sodas continue to command long lines and sell out regularly out of the new outpost, so get there early. Cash only.

12. Las Ahumaderas

Avenida Guillermo Prieto 9770, America, 22044 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
664 768 4690
664 768 4690

Tijuanenses were long waiting to hit the town after COVID-19 related restrictions began to be rescinded. And naturally, they were ready to cap off the night with some of the city’s best tacos. Las Ahumaderas, the name given to a strip of five adjacent taquerias, slings tacos packed with carne asada, adobada, and other meats for hungry patrons all day and night.

13. 52 Kool

Miguel Alemán Valdez 2612, America, 22044 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico

Operating since 2017, this modern Mexican outpost remains hot. 52 Kool still caters to the highest of expectations with its prix-fixe four and six course dinners, letting diners select their plates of choice from creative dishes like shrimp kimchi tostadas and cauliflower risotto with goat cheese.

A table with green dining chairs. 52 Kool/Facebook

14. Fin.ca

Blvd. Agua Caliente 904, Agua Caliente Secc Pinos, 22014 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico
663 105 7622
663 105 7622

Fin.Ca takes cues and ingredients from the border region’s two Californias to bring an eclectic menu offering American-style steakhouse entrees and “Caliterranean” seafood dishes, mashing up Baja’s bounty with old-world cooking. The bar focuses on Prohibition-era inspired cocktails and also features Napa Valley wines and Baja craft brews.

A black plate with a steak entree. Fin.ca

15. Alma Verde

Avenida Hipódromo
Tijuana, Baja California
Chatter and chic Instagram posts have been a constant since Alma Verde’s opening. This is the place for healthy breakfast, lunch, and selfies while sipping freshly-squeezed juice blends. There is something for everyone on the menu, which features veggie-friendly and omnivore options.

A plate of chilaquiles. Alma Verde/Facebook

16. Casa Tijuana Project

De las Ferias 5630, Lomas Hipodromo, 22030 Tijuana
B.C., Mexico

Chef Juan Cabrera brings a wealth of experience to his latest culinary project, housed inside a refurbished residential unit in the Hipodromo neighborhood. The focus here is on modern Mexican fare, from novel takes on chiles en nogada to a more contemporary octopus rubbed in red adobo. The corn cheesecake, plated with a red wine compote and crumbled galleta maria, shows off Casa Tijuana Project’s penchant for the unexpected.

