The Hottest Restaurants in Tijuana Right Now

Share All sharing options for: The Hottest Restaurants in Tijuana Right Now

Check out these hotspots just south of the border

The Hottest Restaurants in Tijuana Right Now

Share All sharing options for: The Hottest Restaurants in Tijuana Right Now

As cities slowly recover from the pandemic, Tijuana continues its long legacy of attracting visitors from north of the border and bringing locals out to play.

Previously known as a partying destination, Tijuana has been successfully rehabbing its reputation through food. Today, traditional eateries and avant-garde concepts from local chefs have kept both Tijuanenses and visitors entranced with many buzz-worthy options when it comes to food and drink. Whether it’s a streetside cart, a neighborhood favorite, or a trendy kitchen, there is always something to rave about in this food-loving city.

Catch up with what to check out south of the border with our Tijuana heatmap, listing hot new arrivals and local favorites keeping the buzz alive.

NOTE: Entries on this map are listed geographically from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.