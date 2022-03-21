Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Halal Food in San Diego

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Halal Food in San Diego

This year, Ramadan begins on Saturday, April 2 with the sighting of the moon and ends on Monday, May 2 with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Those observing around the world will be eating a Suhoor meal before dawn and then fasting during daylight hours; the fast breaks with an Iftar meal at sunset.

Like many metropolitan regions across the country, San Diego is a multi-cultural hub and its food scene is a reflection of its diversity. Many Muslims follow a halal diet, and the county’s selection of restaurants serving halal food is vast and varied. From fried chicken sandwiches to Uyghur dishes, kabobs, and more, here’s a roundup of halal restaurants to try now.

There are few vegan restaurants on this list, but strict halal diners should inquire further to avoid sauces, dressings, or other ingredients that may include alcohol as a result of fermentation.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.