Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink at This Year’s Comic-Con

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink at This Year’s Comic-Con

For the first time since 2019, Comic-Con International returns to the San Diego Convention Center, running July 21 to July 24 and bringing with it crowds of cosplayers, celebrity sightings, and sneak peeks at upcoming movies and TV shows.

This year’s food-themed tie-ins include a pop-up version of Mooby’s, the fictional restaurant often featured in works by filmmaker Kevin Smith. Tickets include a Mooby’s Meal comprised of a Moo Main like the Cow Tipper burger or the Half-Calf Unreal Cheesesteak and a side, with additional snacks, desserts, and drinks like Mooby’s Chronic Con Beer available for purchase.

And Coolhaus will have its ice cream truck parked at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park on Saturday, July 23 from 10 am. to 6 p.m. where it’s partnering with Paramount+ to give away limited edition “Wrath of P’Khan” ice cream sandwiches created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the classic flick, “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”.

While there are plenty of restaurants and bars within walking distance of the Convention Center and its hallowed Hall H, (check out our handy maps of where to eat in the Gaslamp and the East Village), here’s a curated list of venues offering Comic-Con themed dishes and drinks, from bites inspired by “Top Gun” to “Star Wars” and “Stranger Things” cocktails, along with a few other great area spots for when you need to escape from the fandom.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.