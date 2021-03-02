 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A Chinese hot pot feast.
A hot pot feast.
Mongolian Hot Pot

Where to Dive Into Bubbling Cauldrons of Hot Pot in San Diego

Dunk into Japanese, Korean, Taiwanese, and Chinese-style hot pots around town.

by Helen I. Hwang
A hot pot feast.
| Mongolian Hot Pot
by Helen I. Hwang

Hot pot is one of the ultimate comfort foods, especially as temperatures slowly begin to cool. Delicious as well as customizable and interactive, hot pot meals feature a variety of meat, seafood, noodles, and vegetables cooked in boiling broth, often in tabletop cauldrons. Representing Taiwanese, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean styles of hot pot, menus range from a la carte ordering to all-you-can-eat. Not all hot pot restaurants are the same, so here’s a guide to what you’ll find around San Diego.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

YinTang Spicy Hot Pot

The second location for Yintang Hot Pot opened in Mira Mesa after establishing the first location in the Convoy District. The formula is the same: build the ingredients in a bowl for your hot pot from a cold buffet and then hand it to the cashier to be weighed for pricing. The kitchen staff separates the ingredients for cooking in various pots and delivers everything back to your table in one delicious soup. 

9430 Mira Mesa Blvd #5B, San Diego, CA 92126
Yintang Spicy Hot Pot Dish.
Spicy hot pot dish.
Yintang Spicy Hot Pot

SHABU-WORKS

In Mira Mesa, this family-owned Japanese-style hot pot restaurant offers all-you-can-eat meats like Angus beef belly and pork collar in a choice of ten soup bases, including spicy Tokyo. The extensive hot and cold buffet bar offers karaage, Japanese curry, and fried rice in addition to veggies. Don’t forget to indulge in the popular bingsu snow bar dessert bar.

9841 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92131
(858) 860-5730
SHABU-WORKS/Facebook

Mo-Mo-Paradise

The Japanese restaurant offers all-you-can-eat hot pot with popular broth styles like shabu shabu or sweet sukiyaki. Along with the cold buffet bar and select highlights like Kurobuta pork shoulder, the menu includes specialties like beef shabu curry and cold pork udon salad for no additional charge.

8120 Mira Mesa Blvd Unit 102, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 397-2224
Hot pot items for cooking.
Hot pot items for cooking.
Mo-Mo Paradise/Yelp

Haidilao Hotpot San Diego

This Westfield UTC hot pot chain features tasty, top-notch ingredients as well as entertainment, with performers who hand-pull noodles tableside and entertain with a Beijing opera dance. Try the shrimp paste as well as the premium meats, which are brought to the table by a robot. 

4545 La Jolla Village Dr F9, San Diego, CA 92122
Hot pot at HaiDiLao
Hot pot at Haidilao.
Stefanie Tuder/Eater

Mongolian Hot Pot

This hot pot restaurant, formerly affiliated with the popular Mongolian chain Little Sheep, does a more traditional hot pot. There are plenty of soup options, but the original is a milky broth made with mutton. Proteins lean heavily toward lamb but there is Kobe beef rib eye, as well as pork blood and intestines. Their lunch special is a bargain at $14.95.

4718 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 274-2040
Hot pot with meats and vegetables.
Hot pot with meats and vegetables.
Mongolian Hot Pot

Liuyishou Hot Pot

This Chinese hot pot chain in Convoy got its start in Chongqing in China’s Szechuan province. Its signature hot pot features a ring-shaped platter of beef and lamb that circles a hot pot broth made with premium beef tallow that melts into the mala spicy soup. Be warned that the mala spice level starts at a tongue-numbing level.

4690 Convoy St Ste B105-B106, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 598-5300
Three-section hot pot surrounded by a ring of sliced beef at Liuyishou Hot Pot on Convoy Street
Three-section hot pot surrounded by a ring of sliced beef at Liuyishou Hot Pot on Convoy Street
Liuyishou Hot Pot/Facebook

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle

This outpost from a major Chinese restaurant chain features a DIY version of hot pot, showcasing the beloved “crossing the bridge noodle” dish. Individual hot stone pots are heated in an oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and brought out on a tray surrounded by raw ingredients like rice vermicelli, quail egg, and a meat of your choosing. In 10 seconds (hence the name), your meal is ready. 

7905 Engineer Rd B, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 898-1588
10 Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles.
10 Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hot Pot.
Helen I. Hwang

Shabu Shabu House

This dinner-only Convoy spot features flexibility with individual pots in varying sizes, or an AYCE format where everyone in your party can sign up for the same tier. With options like prime ribeye, scallops, and shrimp balls, the soup base options include plain, sukiyaki, or Japanese curry. Veggies, rice, and noodles are included. 

4646 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 268-8648
Shabumi

The Korean-style hot pot is an all-you-can-eat affair where you can choose up to three meats at a time along with a buffet of veggies and seafood. The original house soup base with seaweed and anchovy broth is popular. For a discount, go for lunch or the meatless buffet bar only.

5667 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 268-3311
Shabumi/Facebook

Shancheng Lameizi Hot Pot

With headquarters in Beijing, this handsome restaurant in the Convoy District specializes in spicy Chongqing-style hot pot spiced with Szechuan peppercorns and dried chilies but it also offers milder options like milky pork bone broth. Its extensive a la carte menu includes ingredients such as shrimp paste, streaky pork, and duck blood while its all-you-can-eat sauce and snack bar features better-than-most dessert choices like fried glutinous sesame rice balls and a refreshing jelly soup.

4225 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111
(619) 693-1026
Szechuan hot pot soup base and bone broth hot pot soup base at Shancheng Lameizi Hot Pot
Szechuan and bone broth hot pot soups at Shancheng Lameizi Hot Pot.
Helen I. Hwang

Kanpai BBQ & Shabu

Replacing the former Boiling Passion restaurant in the Convoy District, this all-you-can-eat Japanese hot pot restaurant offers a partitioned metal bowl for two soup options, such as the sukiyaki or spicy mala mix. Choose from three wagyu meat options and quench your thirst with a beer tower.  

3904 Convoy St St #114-115, San Diego, CA 92111
shabu shabu
Shabu shabu.
Kanpai BBQ & Shabu

Tabu Shabu North Park

This trendy North Park hot spot adheres to the Japanese tradition of shabu shabu with individual pots around a counter. What distinguishes this hot pot from others is the premium proteins from Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch with grass-fed and hormone-free meats. Go for the take-home porridge with leftovers, egg, and rice. They don’t take reservations so know it’ll be busier on a cooler day. 

3647 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 408-0369
Hot pot surrounded by ingredients to be cooked in the broth.
Hot pot surrounded by ingredients to be cooked in the broth.
Tabu Shabu

Related Maps