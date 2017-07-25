 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Dine and Drink in City Heights

17 Outstanding San Diego-Area Wineries to Visit Right Now

Where to Sip Artful Non-Alcoholic Cocktails in San Diego

Toast topped with smoked salmon, hardboiled eggs and greens.
Smoked salmon toast at Arlo.
Arlo

18 San Diego Brunches Worth Getting Up For

Weekend mornings are made for these decadent meals

by Darlene Horn Updated
View as Map
Smoked salmon toast at Arlo.
| Arlo
by Darlene Horn Updated

Brunch is a staple of American dining culture and a particularly popular phenomenon in San Diego. Whether you’re hunting for smashed avocado toast with bottomless Bloody Marys or creative egg dishes, these 18 spots around town will make choosing where to brunch an easy decision with tasty food, strong coffee and maybe a few cocktails.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Breakfast Mug

Copy Link
1401 S El Camino Real Suite 1108
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 231-1010
(760) 231-1010
Visit Website

Serving breakfast daily, this Oceanside restaurant specializes in morning favorites like French toast, avocado toast, chorizo and eggs, and a variety of egg dishes. New to the menu are the breakfast boards featuring avocado toast, banana flambe, hash browns, sausages and bacon.

2. Dija Mara

Copy Link
232 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 231-5376
(760) 231-5376
Visit Website

This Oceanside Balinese restaurant serves brunch, available 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the weekend. Some brunch hits to order include grilled roti, Thai sausage hash and the restaurant’s memorable kaya French toast.

Indonesian breakfast plate with steak, eggs and rice. Dija Mara

Also Featured in:

3. Toast Gastrobrunch

Copy Link
5970 Avenida Encinas
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 438-1212
(760) 438-1212
Visit Website

This all-day brunch restaurant in Carlsbad is a popular spot in the area. Go here for a variety of toasts topped with everything from smoked salmon to pork belly, plus breakfast classics like pancakes and French toast. Don’t miss the house speciality, a coconut pistachio knafeh featuring shredded phyllo with a ricotta and mozzarella filling.

Egg baked in a round pastry. Crave Imagery

Also Featured in:

4. Waverly

Copy Link
2005 San Elijo Ave
Cardiff, CA 92007
(760) 230-1682
(760) 230-1682
Visit Website

Brunch is an all-day affair at this Cardiff charmer from the group behind the GrassSkirt and Camino Riviera. Served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the standout daytime dishes from chef Brian Redizkowski include funfetti pancakes, creme brulee French toast, and a breakfast rice bowl with scrambled eggs, crispy yams, avocado, kale, broccolini, and curry aioli.

Banquette seating against a wall with a floral tile mural and light fixture overhead made of multiple fans. Waverly/Facebook

Also Featured in:

5. Parakeet Cafe

Copy Link
3745 Paseo Pl #820
San Diego, CA 92130
(858) 345-1688
(858) 345-1688
Visit Website

All four locations — Del Mar, La Jolla, Little Italy and Coronado — specialize in brunches that focus on organic ingredients. Choose from options such as overnight oats with chia pudding and fruit preserves, a cacao waffle, and almond butter toasts. There are also family-sized menu items featuring waffles, eggs, and pastries.

Mushroom and poached egg-topped toast. Parakeet Cafe

Also Featured in:

6. Swagyu Chop Shop & Burger

Copy Link
966 Felspar St
San Diego, CA 92109
(619) 349-3850
(619) 349-3850
Visit Website

Wagyu burgers are the star at this Pacific Beach restaurant and butcher shop, but seek it out on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a small but mighty brunch menu that includes an A5 wagyu chicken fried steak, American waygu birriaquiles, and a souffled French toast.

Plates with chicken fried steak next to a plate of potatoes. Swagyu Chop Shop & Burger

Also Featured in:

7. Smokey and the Brisket BBQ

Copy Link
5465 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
(619) 439-6544
(619) 439-6544
Visit Website

If barbecue for brunch is more your thing, head to La Mesa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The menu includes morning favorites combined with smoked meat, including Texas burnt ends omelettes, Texas sausage burritos, and pulled pork pozole.

Also Featured in:

8. Arlo

Copy Link
500 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 908-5058
(619) 908-5058
Visit Website

Head in on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for executive chef Josh Mouzakes’s take on brunch. Items include starters like smoked salmon toast and larger plates like hash brown egg Benedict or chocolate pancakes served with a goat cheese creme anglaise. The patio seating is expansive and parking is free.

A plate of toast topped with smoked salmon, hardboiled eggs and greens. Arlo

Also Featured in:

9. Medina

Copy Link
2850 El Cajon Blvd #4
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 230-5037
(619) 230-5037
Visit Website

Moroccan-infused weekend brunches start at noon at this El Cajon restaurant. Order the Medina breakfast skillet, North African-style shakshouka, or chef/owner Alia Jaziri’s chilaquiles with housemade merguez sausage. For cocktails, try the Casablanca with preserved lemon-ginger-honey simple syrup, white wine, and hard apple cider.

Chilaquiles in a cast iron pan. Medina

Also Featured in:

10. Black Radish

Copy Link
2591 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
Visit Website

North Park’s new French-California spot serves up Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from duck sausage, French toast with cardamom maple syrup, or a French omelet.

11. Sunnyboy Biscuit Co.

Copy Link
3749 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 915-5915
(619) 915-5915
Visit Website

Head to Hillcrest or order online for biscuit-based brunches. The all-day menu includes biscuits and gravy and a cheesy egg ‘n’ bacon biscuit, plus meatless versions of some of the more popular offerings.

Biscuit breakfast sandwich with fruit surrounding it. Sunnyboy Biscuit Co.

12. Breakfast & Bubbles

Copy Link
425 Robinson Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 269-6281
(619) 269-6281
Visit Website

Touting its all-day champagne breakfast, this restaurant is open seven days a week and offers an extensive bubbly selection sold by the glass or bottle, as well as beer, Bloody Marys, and more. As for food, choose from a variety of egg dishes, pancakes, and waffles, plus an impressive tower of sweetness packed with a chef selection of Italian pastries.

A dish with waffles, another with eggs, another with pancakes. Breakfast & Bubbles

13. Cardellino

Copy Link
4033 Goldfinch St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 600-5311
(619) 600-5311
Visit Website

This Mission Hills spot serves brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the weekend. Warm banana bread and vanilla banana pancakes as well as a double stack of plain pancakes will satisfy the sweet tooth. Options like the roasted wild mushroom omelette, seared ahi tuna crostini, and Cardi burger fill out the savory side of the menu.

Also Featured in:

14. Cesarina

Copy Link
4161 Voltaire St
San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 226-6222
(619) 226-6222
Visit Website

Weekend brunches at Point Loma’s Cesarina begin at 10 a.m. and the restaurant has lots of al fresco dining on the premises. Breakfast skillets, Benedicts, bowls, French toast, and waffles grace the menu including a few vegan options.

Also Featured in:

15. Morning Glory

Copy Link
550 W Date St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 629-0302
(619) 629-0302
Visit Website

This dedicated brunch spot from nightlife specialists CH Projects was recently given Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide for its menu made up of eye-catching global dishes like breakfast carbonara and khachapuri as well as accomplished cocktails spiked Thai iced tea and a boozy Orange Julius.

Pink velvet booths at Morning Glory sit under a large chandelier shaped like a pink flower. Morning Glory

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Fig Tree Cafe

Copy Link
695 Sixth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 349-4890
(619) 349-4890

The Gaslamp houses the newest outpost for Fig Tree Cafe, which joins the other locations in Pacific Beach and Liberty Station. Brunch specialties include breakfast sushi, a sweet and savory bacon roll creation, and French toast sampler.

Plate of pancake with sliced bananas on top. Fig Tree Cafe

17. Matteo

Copy Link
3015 Juniper St
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 432-1879
(619) 432-1879
Visit Website

Buona Forchetta’s non-profit restaurant serves up morning meals every day of the week. Head to South Park for a variety of toasts, eggs Benedicts, hot cakes, burritos, sandwiches, and a breakfast combo with all the classics. Save room for a pastry to enjoy later.

Fork cutting into an egg Benedict. Matteo

Also Featured in:

18. Shake & Muddle

Copy Link
303 H St UNIT 109
Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 816-5429
(619) 816-5429
Visit Website

Visit this Chula Vista restaurant every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch. The menu includes chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, a selection of egg Benedicts, and a breakfast burger complete with bacon and sunny side up egg.

Waffle topped with berries and whipped cream. Shake & Muddle

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Breakfast Mug

1401 S El Camino Real Suite 1108, Oceanside, CA 92054

Serving breakfast daily, this Oceanside restaurant specializes in morning favorites like French toast, avocado toast, chorizo and eggs, and a variety of egg dishes. New to the menu are the breakfast boards featuring avocado toast, banana flambe, hash browns, sausages and bacon.

1401 S El Camino Real Suite 1108
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 231-1010
Visit Website

2. Dija Mara

232 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054
Indonesian breakfast plate with steak, eggs and rice. Dija Mara

This Oceanside Balinese restaurant serves brunch, available 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the weekend. Some brunch hits to order include grilled roti, Thai sausage hash and the restaurant’s memorable kaya French toast.

232 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 231-5376
Visit Website

3. Toast Gastrobrunch

5970 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Egg baked in a round pastry. Crave Imagery

This all-day brunch restaurant in Carlsbad is a popular spot in the area. Go here for a variety of toasts topped with everything from smoked salmon to pork belly, plus breakfast classics like pancakes and French toast. Don’t miss the house speciality, a coconut pistachio knafeh featuring shredded phyllo with a ricotta and mozzarella filling.

5970 Avenida Encinas
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 438-1212
Visit Website

4. Waverly

2005 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007
Banquette seating against a wall with a floral tile mural and light fixture overhead made of multiple fans. Waverly/Facebook

Brunch is an all-day affair at this Cardiff charmer from the group behind the GrassSkirt and Camino Riviera. Served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the standout daytime dishes from chef Brian Redizkowski include funfetti pancakes, creme brulee French toast, and a breakfast rice bowl with scrambled eggs, crispy yams, avocado, kale, broccolini, and curry aioli.

2005 San Elijo Ave
Cardiff, CA 92007
(760) 230-1682
Visit Website

5. Parakeet Cafe

3745 Paseo Pl #820, San Diego, CA 92130
Mushroom and poached egg-topped toast. Parakeet Cafe

All four locations — Del Mar, La Jolla, Little Italy and Coronado — specialize in brunches that focus on organic ingredients. Choose from options such as overnight oats with chia pudding and fruit preserves, a cacao waffle, and almond butter toasts. There are also family-sized menu items featuring waffles, eggs, and pastries.

3745 Paseo Pl #820
San Diego, CA 92130
(858) 345-1688
Visit Website

6. Swagyu Chop Shop & Burger

966 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109
Plates with chicken fried steak next to a plate of potatoes. Swagyu Chop Shop & Burger

Wagyu burgers are the star at this Pacific Beach restaurant and butcher shop, but seek it out on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a small but mighty brunch menu that includes an A5 wagyu chicken fried steak, American waygu birriaquiles, and a souffled French toast.

966 Felspar St
San Diego, CA 92109
(619) 349-3850
Visit Website

7. Smokey and the Brisket BBQ

5465 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

If barbecue for brunch is more your thing, head to La Mesa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The menu includes morning favorites combined with smoked meat, including Texas burnt ends omelettes, Texas sausage burritos, and pulled pork pozole.

5465 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
(619) 439-6544
Visit Website

8. Arlo

500 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA 92108
A plate of toast topped with smoked salmon, hardboiled eggs and greens. Arlo

Head in on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for executive chef Josh Mouzakes’s take on brunch. Items include starters like smoked salmon toast and larger plates like hash brown egg Benedict or chocolate pancakes served with a goat cheese creme anglaise. The patio seating is expansive and parking is free.

500 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 908-5058
Visit Website

9. Medina

2850 El Cajon Blvd #4, San Diego, CA 92104
Chilaquiles in a cast iron pan. Medina

Moroccan-infused weekend brunches start at noon at this El Cajon restaurant. Order the Medina breakfast skillet, North African-style shakshouka, or chef/owner Alia Jaziri’s chilaquiles with housemade merguez sausage. For cocktails, try the Casablanca with preserved lemon-ginger-honey simple syrup, white wine, and hard apple cider.

2850 El Cajon Blvd #4
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 230-5037
Visit Website

10. Black Radish

2591 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

North Park’s new French-California spot serves up Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from duck sausage, French toast with cardamom maple syrup, or a French omelet.

2591 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
Visit Website

11. Sunnyboy Biscuit Co.

3749 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103
Biscuit breakfast sandwich with fruit surrounding it. Sunnyboy Biscuit Co.

Head to Hillcrest or order online for biscuit-based brunches. The all-day menu includes biscuits and gravy and a cheesy egg ‘n’ bacon biscuit, plus meatless versions of some of the more popular offerings.

3749 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 915-5915
Visit Website

12. Breakfast & Bubbles

425 Robinson Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
A dish with waffles, another with eggs, another with pancakes. Breakfast & Bubbles

Touting its all-day champagne breakfast, this restaurant is open seven days a week and offers an extensive bubbly selection sold by the glass or bottle, as well as beer, Bloody Marys, and more. As for food, choose from a variety of egg dishes, pancakes, and waffles, plus an impressive tower of sweetness packed with a chef selection of Italian pastries.

425 Robinson Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 269-6281
Visit Website

13. Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103

This Mission Hills spot serves brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the weekend. Warm banana bread and vanilla banana pancakes as well as a double stack of plain pancakes will satisfy the sweet tooth. Options like the roasted wild mushroom omelette, seared ahi tuna crostini, and Cardi burger fill out the savory side of the menu.

4033 Goldfinch St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 600-5311
Visit Website

14. Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107

Weekend brunches at Point Loma’s Cesarina begin at 10 a.m. and the restaurant has lots of al fresco dining on the premises. Breakfast skillets, Benedicts, bowls, French toast, and waffles grace the menu including a few vegan options.

4161 Voltaire St
San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 226-6222
Visit Website

15. Morning Glory

550 W Date St, San Diego, CA 92101
Pink velvet booths at Morning Glory sit under a large chandelier shaped like a pink flower. Morning Glory

This dedicated brunch spot from nightlife specialists CH Projects was recently given Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide for its menu made up of eye-catching global dishes like breakfast carbonara and khachapuri as well as accomplished cocktails spiked Thai iced tea and a boozy Orange Julius.

550 W Date St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 629-0302
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Fig Tree Cafe

695 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Plate of pancake with sliced bananas on top. Fig Tree Cafe

The Gaslamp houses the newest outpost for Fig Tree Cafe, which joins the other locations in Pacific Beach and Liberty Station. Brunch specialties include breakfast sushi, a sweet and savory bacon roll creation, and French toast sampler.

695 Sixth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 349-4890

17. Matteo

3015 Juniper St, San Diego, CA 92104
Fork cutting into an egg Benedict. Matteo

Buona Forchetta’s non-profit restaurant serves up morning meals every day of the week. Head to South Park for a variety of toasts, eggs Benedicts, hot cakes, burritos, sandwiches, and a breakfast combo with all the classics. Save room for a pastry to enjoy later.

3015 Juniper St
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 432-1879
Visit Website

18. Shake & Muddle

303 H St UNIT 109, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Waffle topped with berries and whipped cream. Shake & Muddle

Visit this Chula Vista restaurant every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch. The menu includes chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, a selection of egg Benedicts, and a breakfast burger complete with bacon and sunny side up egg.

303 H St UNIT 109
Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 816-5429
Visit Website

Related Maps