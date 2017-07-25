Share All sharing options for: 18 San Diego Brunches Worth Getting Up For

Brunch is a staple of American dining culture and a particularly popular phenomenon in San Diego. Whether you’re hunting for smashed avocado toast with bottomless Bloody Marys or creative egg dishes, these 18 spots around town will make choosing where to brunch an easy decision with tasty food, strong coffee and maybe a few cocktails.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.