Where to Drink Wine in San Diego Right Now

San Diego is filled to the brim with wine bars and urban wineries showcasing California-made wines as well as top vintners from around the world. Some spots offer cheese boards, curated meats, and even full food menus to accompany their pours, while other wine hubs double as spaces for events, live music, and classes about wine. Regardless of your drink knowledge, the county is overflowing with wine bars and tasting rooms for everyone 21 and up. Check out the list below to uncover the best places to buy and drink wine in the San Diego area.