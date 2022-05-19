22 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

Waterfront restaurants abound all along the 70 miles of ocean coastline and a handful of harbors around the region. The reality is, San Diegans are lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild Southern California temperatures. It’s easy to find breathtaking views.

Spanning Imperial Beach to Oceanside and offering everything from beachside casual to elegant fine dining, these 22 standout spots near the water are cooking up everything from tacos to seafood to steaks. If you’re looking for more suggestions on where to dine with a view, check out Eater’s guide to 13 Enticing Rooftops for Eating and Drinking in San Diego.