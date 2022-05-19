 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The lounge bar area.
The Lounge.
The Marine Room

22 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

Relax at breezy ocean-view restaurants offering everything from fish and chips to Michelin-starred fine dining.

The Lounge.
| The Marine Room
Waterfront restaurants abound all along the 70 miles of ocean coastline and a handful of harbors around the region. The reality is, San Diegans are lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild Southern California temperatures. It’s easy to find breathtaking views.

Spanning Imperial Beach to Oceanside and offering everything from beachside casual to elegant fine dining, these 22 standout spots near the water are cooking up everything from tacos to seafood to steaks. If you’re looking for more suggestions on where to dine with a view, check out Eater’s guide to 13 Enticing Rooftops for Eating and Drinking in San Diego.

Valle Restaurant

Recently, Valle won a Michelin star as the first Mexican restaurant in San Diego and the first Oceanside restaurant to achieve recognition. Executive chef Roberto Alcocer dazzles with his eight-course tasting menu, including favorites like his black bean bread, white corn chowder ice cream, and borrego birrioso made with lamb. Reserve a place at the chef’s table for an insider look at the bustling kitchen.

201 N Myers St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Outdoor dining table with food at Valle Restaurant
Valle Restaurant.

Brine Box

Oceanside Pier now has its own “chippy,” offering fish and chips complete with mushy pea sauce, sea animal fries, and raw fish specials. The husband-wife team behind Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub and the Plot have taken over an outdoor kiosk to entice people to the end of the pier with their seafood specialties and panoramic views.

1, Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054
Sea animal fries at Brine Box.
Sea animal fries at Brine Box.
Hannah Guthman

Vaga Restaurant & Bar

Vaga’s dining patio provides sweeping views of a quiet shoreline. James Beard semifinalist and Top Chef alum Claudette Zepeda helms the kitchen with seasonal California dishes like surf and turf tartare and Brandt Farms ribeye. Sign up for the quarterly Elements of Nature dinners, showcasing how air and water can be interpreted with food.

2100 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Outdoor dining tables overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Pacific Coast Grill

With stunning views overlooking Cardiff State Beach, diners get a great vantage point to watch surfers and sea life. The restaurant remains open while undergoing an expansion that will make it one of the largest beachfront restaurants in the area, nearing 10,000-square-feet. The smoky lobster and shrimp chowder and filet mignon sliders stuffed with crispy onion strings are must-tries.

2526 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff, CA 92007
Filet mignon sliders with truffle fries and lobster and shrimp chowder
Filet mignon sliders with truffle fries and lobster and shrimp chowder at Pacific Coast Grill.
Helen I. Hwang

Las Olas

This Mexican spot has been a mainstay along Highway 101 and Cardiff State Beach for three decades, serving made-to-order beachside tacos and cheerful margaritas with idyllic views of the shimmering Pacific and golden sunsets. Wash down the popular Baja-style battered fish tacos and carnitas tacos with the spicy Chile N’ Pina margarita. 

2655 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff, CA 92007
Battered fish tacos
Las Olas.
Helen I. Hwang

Jake's Del Mar

With views of Del Mar Beach, the enclosed patio terrace lets guests enjoy the scenery while diving into dishes like double lobster tail or chef’s burger, paired with Duke’s Mai Tai. Be sure to try their famous Hula pie.

1660 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014
Caroline's Seaside Cafe by Giuseppe

The relaxed breakfast and brunch cafe is located at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography where you can dine on favorites like curried chicken salad sandwiches and turkey apple sausage scramble.

8610 Charles F, Kennel Way, La Jolla, CA 92037
The Marine Room

The establishment has an unparalleled view of La Jolla Shores. For a front-row seat of high tides splashing against the large windows, book at table during their High Tide dinners, coinciding with the full moon. Signature dishes include the dry-aged ora king salmon, perfect with a kelp martini. The Lounge offers a more casual a la carte menu with Moroccan lamb lollipops and bluefin tuna carpaccio.

2000 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037
Oceanfront views from the Lounge.
Oceanfront views from the Lounge.
The Marine Room

Brockton Villa Restaurant

The historic former residence turned cafe overlooks La Jolla Cove. The Coast Toast is their version of French toast with a souffled center, flavored with orange curacao and Tahitian vanilla. The carnitas chilaquiles with steamed scrambled eggs and slow-cooked pork is another favorite.

1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Coast Toast - French toast with souffle in the center
Coast toast at Brockton Villa Restaurant.

Blue Ocean / Harumama

The combination of Harumama’s cutesy character buns with Blue Ocean’s fresh sashimi makes this joint venture a winning combination. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer diners a 180-degree view of La Jolla’s shoreline, replete with seals and seabirds resting comfortably side by side. Try the vegetable pan-fried noodles, nine-course Blue Ocean omakase box, or Nutella-stuffed bunny buns for dessert. 

1250 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037
Sashimi and sushi in an omakase box
Blue Ocean / Harumama - La Jolla.
Helen I. Hwang

George's at the Cove

With multiple levels of dining available, all with equally arresting views, patrons can dive into California coastal cuisine from settings that range from more formal to rooftop casual. Renowned chef Trey Foshee’s specialties include George’s Famous Soup with smoked chicken and black beans, mussels with white wine-mustard cream sauce, and Jidori airline chicken.

1250 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037
Cocktail on the rooftop terrace
George’s at the Cove.

JRDN Restaurant

New chef Jerry Ranson is helming the kitchen at this sea-level restaurant, next to the Pacific Beach boardwalk with views of the ocean and Cape Cod-style cottages right on the historic Crystal Pier. Try the lobster tartine, steak, and sushi rolls. Don’t skip out on the desserts, like the Protege with pistachio mousseline bombe.

723 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109
Tomahawk steak.
Tomahawk steak.
JRDN Restaurant

Covewood Restaurant

Looking out onto Mission Bay, Covewood has boosted its daytime menu with items like Kubota pork po’boy and squash tagine. Toast the sunset with shareable plates like coconut mussels and a refreshing cocktail.

1775 E Mission Bay Dr., San Diego, CA 92109
Covewood Restaurant dining area.
Dining area.
Covewood

Dockside 1953

This waterside restaurant at the Bahia Resort Hotel gives guests a spectacular view of the beach and marina in Mission Bay. Highlights from chef Bryan Stuppy’s menu include butterscotch banana French toast, seafood tower, and favorites from the Evans Hotel’s sister restaurants at the Lodge at Torrey Pines like the drugstore hamburger and chicken under the brick

998 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
Patio dining terrace.
Patio dining terrace.
Dockside 1953

Cannonball

High above the Mission Beach boardwalk sits an outdoor rooftop restaurant with unparalleled views of the Pacific. Diners might spot dolphins frolicking in the glistening waters while delving into a robust sushi menu, including the popular lobster sushi roll. Wash it down with a Midway Margarita.

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Lobster sushi roll
Lobster sushi roll at Cannonball.

C Level Lounge

Looking out onto the city skyline and Coronado Island, this relaxed restaurant on stilts serves up dishes like chef Deborah’s pepita and sesame-crusted brie and lobster and fontina BLT made with whitefish salad, and an ahi, crab, and avocado stack. There’s also a dizzying array of cocktails with an emphasis on local distilleries.

880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Lobster and Fontina BLT, poke bowl, black bramble cocktail, and ahi crab and avocado stack
Black bramble cocktail with lobster and fontina BLT, poke bowl, and ahi stack at C Level Lounge.
Helen I. Hwang

Mitch's Seafood

Located in a working fishing harbor, this friendly and relaxed restaurant features seafood caught in local waters off San Diego or Northern Baja. Customer favorites include grilled fish tacos, grilled octopus with Romesco sauce, and beer-battered fish and chips.

1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106
Mitch’s Seafood
Mitch’s Seafood.

Portside Pier

Downtown San Diego got a boost with this $25-million waterfront project that offers several few dining options under one roof. Visitors will find a brewery, a rooftop cocktail bar, gelato, Mexican cuisine, and seafood. Brigantine Seafood and Oyster Bar is the most notable for Brig’s Famous Fish Tacos or oysters, raw or grilled, along with a draft beer from their very own Ketch Brewing. 

1360 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Front of Brigantine at Portside Pier
Portside Pier.
Haley Hill Photography

Bali Hai Restaurant

The iconic Shelter Island establishment sits in a Polynesian-style circular “hut” so patrons can enjoy panoramic views of the San Diego Bay. Favorite items include wok-fried sea bass, poke, and the mighty strong Bali Hai Mai Tai that’s so popular it merits its own electronic tally counter.

2230 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106
Garibaldi

Enjoy spectacular views of the USS Midway while sipping cocktails from their new beverage menu, including bottomless limoncello spritz. New chef de cuisine Ricardo Heredia has added more Sardinian and Sicilian dishes like braised lamb with artichokes.

901 Bayfront Ct Suite 1, San Diego, CA 92101
Oysters Arrostito
Oysters arrostini
Victoria Perez Photo

Serea Coastal Cuisine

The anchor restaurant of the legendary Hotel Del Coronado offers gorgeous views of palm trees lining the lively esplanade next to Coronado Beach. Helmed by acclaimed chef Jojo Ruiz, standout specialties include wood-grilled whole fish deboned tableside and the Serea Mezze, a hummus platter with whipped cheese, and house-made pita bread. Seaside brunch is back with crab cakes and caviar benedict and cruffins.

1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Brunch spread.
Brunch spread.
Serea

SEA180

This seaside restaurant sits at the ground level of the Pier South Resort in Imperial Beach, the most southwesterly beach town in the U.S. where diners can enjoy sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Try the popular Sea180 Double Cheeseburger or short rib corn tamal while sipping on a pineapple margarita. 

800 Seacoast Dr, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Spicy mango tango margarita
Spicy mango tango margarita at SEA180.
Helen I. Hwang

