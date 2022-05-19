19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

Gear up for summer by exploring breezy ocean view restaurants offering everything from seafood to steaks, sushi, and tacos.

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.

Spanning Imperial Beach to Oceanside and offering everything from beachside casual to elegant fine dining, these 19 standout spots near the water are cooking up everything from tacos and seafood to pasta and steaks.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.