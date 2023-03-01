Where to Find Vibrant Vietnamese Food in San Diego

Though banh mi and pho might be the most commonly known Vietnamese dishes, the cuisine has a rich depth of regional variety, and a number of San Diego-based Vietnamese restaurants stand out by specializing in a signature, sometimes lesser-seen dish, from bun bo hue to banh cuon and bun mang vịt.

Our local Vietnamese culinary scene contains plenty of casual spots for comforting noodle soups, vermicelli bowls, and other home-cooked dishes but the cuisine’s fresh flavors and ingredients have also made their way into modern fine dining.

While there’s a concentration of fantastic Vietnamese restaurants in City Heights and Mira Mesa, you’ll also find gems across San Diego in Golden Hill, the Convoy District, and plenty of other neighborhoods so you’ll never be too far from a Vietnamese food fix.