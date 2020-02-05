 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Abalone at Conchas de Piedra
Bill Esparza

The 20 Essential Restaurants in Valle de Guadalupe

From smoky grilled quail and fresh sea urchin plucked from the ocean to oysters and bone marrow with a vineyard view, here’s where and what to eat in Baja wine country.

by Bill Esparza Updated
Abalone at Conchas de Piedra
| Bill Esparza
by Bill Esparza Updated

In the early 2000s, Mexico’s wine country was a charming destination for huevos rancheros, the odd Moroccan-Mexican restaurant, Molokan museums, and a handful of boutique wineries. There were a couple of nice bed-and-breakfasts for weekend visitors, but daytrippers comprised the majority. Back then, the big buzz centered around Rancho El Mogor’s Wednesday farmers market. But in summer, especially during the annual Vendimias wine harvest festival, tourists could taste what was to come when the region’s best chefs erected seasonal campestres, merging a new style of Mexican cooking with the open-flame cooking traditions forged in the indigenous fires of the Kumiai.

The stage was set for visionaries like Laja chef Jair Téllez and oenologist Hugo d’Acosta of Casa de Piedra and Paralelo wineries to help foster the grand movement of Valle de Guadalupe cuisine while architects Alejandro D’Acosta and Claudia Turrent dreamed up modern, recycled designs that complemented the sophisticated yet rustic gastronomy.

Today, the area is home to well over 150 wineries and some of Mexico’s most celebrated kitchens, including several of Latin America’s 50 best restaurants. But the boom in tourism also has a downside, overdevelopment which has brought nightclubs and cookie-cutter restaurants to the region.

Two decades after its transformation began, here are the essential places to eat in Valle de Guadalupe.


Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Fauna

For years, Valle de Guadalupe was dominated by a small group of chef luminaries. Then David Castro Hussong opened Fauna at the chic Bruma winery in 2017, quickly establishing his own original voice among a chorus of modern Baja Californian chefs. The chef expresses his whimsical, lighthearted approach through humble ingredients. Scallops poached in butter, brilliantly enhanced by a viscous layer of rich, charred eggplant puree, are served with small flour tortillas, making for transcendent tacos. Meanwhile, the pork salpicón in tomatillo relish is beautifully balanced. The long, sturdy communal dining table is perfect for ordering up a feast, from fine shellfish, to duck sopes, to a tableside clay-baked chayote that highlights Hussong’s free-spirited cooking. In 2023, the restaurant was named to Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list and was the highest-ranking establishment from Mexico.

Carretera Ensenada - Tecate km #73, 22760 Guadalupe, B.C., Mexico
646 103 6403
646 103 6403
Three abalone in shells on a bed of ice
Abalone at Fauna
Bill Esparza

Bruma Wine Garden

It’s cool under the shade of low-hanging olive trees at chef David Castro Hussong’s raw bar. Located at the Bruma winery, the restaurant offers abundant seafood towers layered with local oysters, umami-rich blood clams, and cooked shrimp, all of which pair beautifully with a chilled bottle of Bruma’s rosé or fresh, mineral chardonnay. Long, sturdy communal tables leave plenty of room for wood-grilled pizza or raw trout tostadas dressed in a green sauce that tastes like Hussong’s garden. Stop by for brunch on Sundays for waffles or a croque madame, which oozes with enough creamy mornay sauce to last you through an afternoon wine tasting.

Unnamed Road, B.C., Mexico
646 245 5063
646 245 5063
Pork jowl pizza.
Bill Esparza

La Esperanza BajaMed

On the turnoff to the L.A. Cetto winery, Miguel Ángel Guerrero —chef, forager, diver, and hunter — brought his trademark Baja-Med cuisine to wine country. The standard-bearer of this unique cuisine attracts a crowd with local surf and turf, cooked in olive oil, dressed with Asian condiments, and paired with Mexican wines. Guerrero’s signature classics — Sinaloa-inspired oyster shots with Clamato and vodka, heavily garnished beef tongue carpaccio full of contrasts, smoked marlin machaca sopes — remain fixtures in Baja California. The wine, beer, and cocktails flow in the dining room, which is reminiscent of a sportsman’s lodge and great for large groups.

km. 73.5 Carretera Ensenada Tecate 3 Valle de Guadalupe, 22750 Ensenada, B.C., Mexico
664 143 0999
664 143 0999
A close-up on sopes topped with chorizo and abalone, and drizzled with various sauces
Abalone and chorizo sopes at La Esperanza BajaMed
Bill Esparza

Wa Kumiai Tabita

This breakfast destination is in San Antonio Necua, a Kumiai village not far from the L.A. Cetto winery. Traditional Kumiai cook Tabita Dominguez serves up a delicious feast, which helps support the members of the indigenous community who work in her restaurant. Northern Mexican and indigenous flavors merge in dishes like machaca (beef jerky), mixed with eggs and served with beans, corn, and flour tortillas. Traditional Kumiai foods are also on the menu, like beef and lamb barbacoa cooked in a wood-fired oven, and a smoky white menudo that’s also cooked over fire and tastes like a cowboy cookout. Try the acorn coffee, a healthy alternative to your morning cup and a true taste of Valle de Guadalupe’s indigenous cuisine.

Baja California, Mexico
646 257 1748
646 257 1748
Borrego tatemado.
Bill Esparza

Las Güeritas

Valle de Guadalupe’s last roadside quail stand, named after owner Lucilla Padilla’s daughters, has upgraded to a brick-and-mortar fonda serving its famous grilled quail, grilled rabbit, and new items such as beef birria. Padilla’s fonda is the place to go for a smoky taste of nostalgia on a plate of barbecued quail served with whole beans, rice, potato salad, and fresh corn tortillas. The secret ingredient in Padilla’s marinade brushed on her grilled quail and rabbit? Oyster sauce, which results in moist, umami-packed meat. The expanded menu features delicious beef birria tacos, and quesabirrias, prepared by an outstanding traditional cook born and raised in Valle de Guadalupe.

Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico
Cuts of quail and rabbit on a small grill with grilling tools
Rabbit and quail
Bill Esparza

Parador Mercedes

Since the closing of Corazon de Tierra, fans of chef Diego Hernandez have anxiously awaited his return to the Valle de Guadalupe. Hernandez and chef Ana Juncal are leaning into local guisados, Ensenada-style ceviches, Mexican breakfast dishes, and the Moroccan flavors of the previous tenant,  El Mesón de Mustafá. Mornings are for huevos rancheros, spicy stewed stingray, and eggs Benedict mounted on sopes before an Intermezzo. At midday guests can sack on tortilla Española before a meal of Moroccan-spiced braised lamb in an approachable setting intended for locals.

km 93, 22766 Villa de Juárez, B.C., Mexico
Roasted chicken.
Parador Mercedes

Damiana

What began as a three-seater tasting menu restaurant in 2021 by chef Esteban Lluis had bounced around to a pair of locations before securing its current space inside Viñedos de la Reina. Turns out third time’s a charm. The Mexicali native is doing some of the most exciting cooking with seafood like gooseneck barnacles and smoked oyster in a tarragon and chile guajillo butter, or a tostada of pickled mussel, sea urchin on a spread of mussel pâté. Indulge in the festín de conchas, a maritime feast of local, seasonal oysters, blood clams, ceviches made with geoducks, or chocolata clams. Don’t miss out on the 6-course tasting menu. Counting dishes such as tender abalone flecked with squid ink chicharrón over a pool of fermented ponzu, Lluis’ restaurant is the one to watch in 2024.   

Viñedos de la Reina, México 3 Supermanzana KM. 71 KM 71, 22034 Francisco Zarco, B.C., Mexico

Aromas Coffee and Shop

Start the day of eating and wine tasting with a specialty coffee at Maglen Resort’s coffee shop. Barista Isaac Jiménez is sourcing coffee directly from México’s top coffee plantations in states like Chiapas, slowly roasting the beans in-house. Select the method: V60, Aeropress, or Chemex, and have a seat while the barista slowly brews each cup, revealing its complexity. Whether grabbing a cappuccino, expresso, or cortado to go, take a moment to plan the day with the best carajillo in Valle de Guadalupe.  

Carretera Ensenada-Tecate km.90.8 Las Lomas Valle de Guadalupe, 22766 Villa de Juárez, B.C., Mexico

Cremeria Los Globos

There are many opportunities at restaurants and wineries to sample local cheese, yet to really dive into a variety of regional cheeses produced by local families Candolfi, Ramonetti, or Castañeda there’s one place to go. Located in San Antonio de Las Minas, Valle de Guadalupe’s beloved cheese shop offers tastings, regional foods, local olive oil, and wines. Pro tip: have the shop prepare a cheese platter to bring to wine tastings, or back to the hotel for a picnic, sampling cheese from small producers from nearby Ojos Negros. 

México 3 s/n, 22766 Villa de Juárez, B.C., Mexico

Taqueria La Principal

If you’re seeking genuine Baja-style tacos, head to this open-air taqueria at the edge of the Francisco Zarco pueblo for solid versions of popular roasted meats. Options include carne asada, vertical spit-roasted adobada (the regional name for al pastor), and crispy chitterlings, all served on corn tortillas with mild red salsa and a huge dollop of creamy guacamole. Along with tacos, there are also quesatacos, mulitas, tortas, and quesatortas.

Valle de Guadalupe, Ensenada, B.C., Mexico
646 118 5230
646 118 5230
A garage-like restaurant, with a sign reading Taqueria La Principal, sits along a roadside in the sunshine beside palm trees
The open-air Taqueria La Principal
Taqueria La Principal / Facebook

Envero en el Valle

After 10 years at Ensenada’s famed Baja cuisine institution Manzanilla under chefs Benito Molina and Solange Muris and as chef de cuisine at their La Revolución Comedor in San José del Cabo, chef Alejandro Torres now runs a sunny spot at the Las Nubes winery with his wife, chef Fabiola Aceves. Their first restaurant, located on the stone terrace adjacent to Las Nubes’s spectacular tasting room, serves chilled oysters with ginger and rice vinegar, and a thick, grassy Sonoran steak that pairs well with oenologist Victor Segura’s young, fruity red blend, Selección de Parcelas. And don’t miss the smoky abalone chorizo tacos hot off the grill with a glass of Jaak, an easy-drinking rosé kissed by strawberry and melon, with a nice floral finish.

CALLEJON EMILIANO ZAPATA, 22750 El Porvenir, B.C., Mexico
646 103 0653
646 103 0653
Mounds of spiced pulled fish on a corn tortilla with herbs, slices of tomato and radish, and a creamy sauce. The taco sits on a plate on a metal grate table
Abalone chorizo taco
Bill Esparza

Animalón

Chef Javier Plascencia has created a gastronomic wonderland of restaurants at his sizable property but the best seat is at a couple of dozen tables under a 200-year-old oak tree down the hill. Led by executive chef Oscar Torres, Animalon portrays a modern vision of Mexican wine country that celebrates the smoky flavors of the campestre with clay-baked lamb barbacoa and seared sea bass with sea urchin cream. The Mexican foie gras coulant is a decadent pleasure, and mussels served in false shells made from charred potatoes evoke a Baja seaside snack through a modernist lens. Plascencia celebrates the extreme pleasures of drinking wine, eating food cooked with fire, and indulging in opulent yet accessible products.

México 3, Ensenada, B.C., Mexico
646 688 1973
646 688 1973
Lobster tortellini.
Bill Esparza

Finca Altozano

In perhaps the most picturesque setting in all of Mexican wine country, chef Javier Plascencia offers a grand campestre experience. Diners feast on local oysters, suckling pig and lamb roasted in cajas chinas, and seafood tostadas you can dress with an array of colorful salsas served in small jars. The bread and tortillas are made by artisans on the premises, and the produce comes plucked from the garden. Seating areas on top of massive old wine barrels, acquired from the Santo Tomás winery, act as amusement parks where visitors share Mexican wine, laughter, and selfies until the cows come home.

Carretera Tecate - Ensenada Km 83 Ejido, Francisco Zarco, 22750 Valle de Guadalupe, B.C., Mexico
646 156 8045
646 156 8045
Diners fill wooden tables as servers move about in an outdoor, covered dining area on a dirt floor
The outdoor seating area at Finca Altozano
Bill Esparza

Deckman’s en El Mogor

Chef Drew Deckman, who opening a new restaurant in San Diego, is part of a group of chefs, winemakers, and hoteliers keeping Mexico’s wine valley sustainable. Outside a cozy barn on the Mogor Ranch, he and his team work on a dirt floor just a smoke trail away from an array of Santa Maria grills. The Kumiai oysters are fresh and local, as is the grilled fish, which is sourced from sustainable stocks and served with estate-grown produce and sea beans. The steak on the barbecue is Mexican, paired with estate wines and a drizzle of olive oil, also produced on the premises. It’s presented with colorful streaks, brushes, and dots of sauces and vegetable purees on the side, showing chef Deckman’s fine dining chops while staying true to the pastoral spirit of the wine valley.

Carretera Ensenada-Tecate Km. 85.5 San Antonio de Las Minas, 22766 Guadalupe, B.C., Mexico
(619) 721-4820
(619) 721-4820
Ribeye for two.
Ribeye for two.
Bill Esparza

Once Pueblos

Once Pueblos is named after a region in Michoacán known as the “ravine of the 11 towns.” The restaurant, located at the Sierra Vita winery, consists of a minimalist dining room brightened by leather chairs imprinted with colorful flowers and folkloric murals on the walls. On the plates, chef Sandra Vásquez blends her Michoacán roots with Baja ingredients in modern Mexican presentations. Her tasting menu can include a Tarascan pozole of black corn and beans, or her take on mixiote, a pre-Hispanic dish of meat cooked in parchment, in this case utilizing local quail in bitter orange. The honeyed flavor of Sierra Vita chenin blanc pairs nicely with suckling pig tacos, served on corn tortillas with a puree of ayocote beans.

parcela ejido Camino Vecinal 182, Ensenada - Ejido El Porvenir, 21720 Valle de Guadalupe, B.C., Mexico
646 162 7265
646 162 7265
A table full of dishes, including hearty meat stew, mounds of fish, small sampler tacos, among others
A full spread
Once Pueblos [Facebook]

La Cocina de Doña Esthela

Sinaloan-born Doña Esthela set a picnic bench inside her kitchen years ago to cook breakfast and lunch for locals, offering sweet empanadas and locally sourced lamb roasted in a clay oven. As soon as word got around, the restaurant went from a single bench to seating for 150, the wait times stretched as long as two hours, and the kitchen expanded into a professional operation big enough to serve a banquet hall. No one minds the wait for corn flour pancakes, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, fresh corn and flour tortillas, and Esthela’s oven-roasted lamb, which has become an iconic dish in Valle de Guadalupe.

Ranchos San Marcos, El Porvenir, Ejido San Marcos, B.C., Mexico
646 156 8453
646 156 8453
Diced lamb on a decorative ceramic plate with a small ceramic bowl of sauce
Borrego tatemado at La Cocina de Doña Esthela
Bill Esparza

Lunario Restaurante

Since 2019, chef Sheyla Alvarado has offered six- and eight-course tasting menus that are stunning visual feasts but also deeply rooted in the popular and regional traditions of Ensenada and Valle de Guadalupe. The simple daily menu lists dishes by principal ingredient: duck, crab, mushrooms, clam with sea bass. Cryptic descriptions become clear once an Ensenada-inspired kanpachi tostada arrives with a spread of tomato confit, or a soft-shell crab taco with raw salsa verde hits the table. From fun antojitos to classics such as chile guajillo stuffed with mushrooms to expertly cooked beef rib with reduction sauce, Alvarado shows off an impressive culinary range.

Guadalupe, Baja California, Mexico
646 156 8469
646 156 8469
Sope de camarón ahumado.
Bill Esparza

Conchas de Piedra

The pairing of two Valle de Guadalupe greats seemed inevitable and the result is now required eating for visitors. Set atop the seminal Casa de Piedra winery, Conchas de Piedra serves local, seasonal shellfish by chef Drew Deckman paired with oenologist Hugo D’Acosta’s delicious bubbly, Espuma de Piedra. Free-flowing pours of blanc de blancs and blanc de noirs set the mood at long communal benches. Start with a dozen Kumamoto, Nautilus, or Kumiai oysters, plus sea urchin bruschettas, then follow with whatever clam is on the menu, especially if it’s the pristine chocolate clam adorned with edible flowers. This is one of the best places anywhere to indulge in shellfish.

Carretera Ensenada Tecate Kilometro 93.5, San Antonio de las Minas, 22761 Guadalupe, B.C., Mexico
646 162 8306
646 162 8306
Abalone at Conchas de Piedra.
Bill Esparza

Villa Torél

Monterrey-born chef Alfredo Villanueva has established himself as a serious player for his clever takes on dishes and deft hand at making food that’s simple, beautiful, and delicious. Villanueva’s new space is a sunny, inviting patio attached to the Santo Tomás winery in San Antonio. Chocolate clams are prepared with baby vegetables and a light squeeze of lime, while sweet duck breast is grilled and sliced, then set in a garden of lettuces and a bouquet of wildflowers. For a taste of Villanueva’s northern pedigree, order a grilled medium-rare steak, served sliced on a board with salsa and tortillas.

Bodega de Santo Tomas, B.C., Mexico
646 267 6688
646 267 6688
Tuna crudo.
Bill Esparza

Malva

Malva, whose chef Roberto Alcocer also operates the Michelin-starred Valle in Oceanside, is the first serious restaurant you’ll find as you round the sinusoid curve at kilometer 96, heading into Mexican wine country. Treat yourself with four, seven, or 10 oysters from Bahia Falsa, or an octopus sope with a glass of sauvignon blanc by oenologist Veronica Santiago of the Mina Penélope winery. If you’ve only got time for a quick snack before a day of wine tasting, order Alcocer’s juicy borrego birrioso (lamb birria) with refried beans. Or get one of the variations on the Valley classic, fish of the day, which comes either encircled by swirls of sweet compote and beet puree, or with roasted onions and mushrooms.

Carretera Ensenada-Tecate Km 96, Ensenada, B.C., Mexico
646 155 3085
646 155 3085
Five oysters on a plate of dark sand
Oysters at Malva
Bill Esparza

Related Maps