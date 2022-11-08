 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Zack Benson

16 Speakeasies to Check Out in San Diego

A roundup of unique cocktail bars hidden across town

by Roxana Becerril
by Roxana Becerril
Zack Benson

Often hiding in plain sight, speakeasy bars hold more than just mystery. San Diego boasts an array of hidden bars, most of which are tucked behind a secret entrance or require an exclusive code for entry. A product of the Prohibition era, these darkened places started off as underground bars where alcoholic drinks were sold illegally. These days, speakeasies are known for offering an intimate cocktail experience, with some bars serving snacks or even full-course meals while others focus on rare spirits or eye-catching libations.

Here are some of the best secret cocktail spots to explore in the city.

Raised by Wolves

Tucked behind a bottle shop at Westfield UTC, this award-winning speakeasy transports guests to an intimate gathering space decorated with velvet chairs and a white marble fountain under an emerald-colored glass dome. Standouts include the Cosmic Dance made with London dry gin, raspberries, citrus, and vino amaro or the Tiramisu ‘Tini which features cold brew liqueur, a hand-whipped cream float, and a dash of cinnamon is also not to be missed. Cocktails from the bar’s reserve list are also a must as they’re crafted with rare spirits, like the Old Fashioned mixed with 1950s Stitzel Weller Old Fitzgerald Bourbon.

4301 La Jolla Village Dr #2030, San Diego, CA 92122
(619) 629-0243
(619) 629-0243
Arlene Ibarra

Forbidden Cove

Situated next to Kilowatt Brewing in Kearny Mesa, this tiki-inspired den is covered in fishing floats, bamboo, and tropical plants. An assortment of beer cocktails made with fruit purees and tropical flavors are part of the menu, as well as sours from Kilowatt and even beers from the brewery if you notify the bartender in the neighboring taproom by pressing a special button. Reservations are recommended and can be made online. The brewery’s Oceanside location has its own speakeasy, called Space Pad, that seats 24 guests and features cocktails inspired by designed by Cristian Diaz, who served as the lead bartender at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland.

7576 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 715-3998
(858) 715-3998
Forbidden Cove / Instagram

Realm Of The 52 Remedies

Located inside Common Theory, this gorgeously-designed bar is fronted by a modern apothecary filled with Chinese herbs and tonics. Duck dumplings, pork wontons, and a five-spice grilled ribeye for up to four people are just some of the highlights from the food menu while the accomplished cocktails (currently inspired by films like Parasite, Christmas in August, and 13 Assassins) feature Asian ingredients and spirits.

4805 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111
(619) 780-6675
(619) 780-6675
James Tran

Convoy Music Bar

With a hidden entrance off an alley, this is an elegant space that takes after the listening bars of Tokyo. A place where “music comes first and sound matters most,” the vinyl record soundtrack is transmitted through a custom-built sound system imported from Japan and the cocktails focus on the classics.

4646 Convoy St #112, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 301-6300
(858) 301-6300
Convoy Music Bar

The Grass Skirt

After walking through a refrigerator door, a fog-filled lava rock tunnel leads the way into a spacious tropical bar filled with booths, fire pit tables, and swings. During the holidays, expect the tiki bar to participate in Sippin’ Santa, an event that calls for tiki-themed holiday cocktails served in custom glassware. 

910 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 412-5237
(858) 412-5237
James Tran

Oculto 477

A cozy nook within the bar area of Old Town’s mezcaleria, Tahona, Oculto 477 borrows its libation inspiration from the neighboring El Campo Santo Cemetery next door, which has 477 bodies buried there since 1849, hence the bar’s name. Its cocktail list is reminiscent of Prohibition era drinks with a modern twist, for example, the Manzatini which comes in a mini bathtub and the CBD-focused Gin & Chronic. For those feeling a bit more spontaneous, the Dealer’s Choice calls for a unique libation made with your preferred spirit and style. For an even more surprising cocktail, try the Risk It All: roll three dice and see what ingredients they land on — that’ll decide what’s to be mixed in your cup.

2414 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 255-2090
(619) 255-2090
Arlene Ibarra

Bar Three Piece

This bar hiding within Seven Grand houses almost 300 bottles of whiskey in a space that features hardwood floors, oil lanterns, booths, and a private patio where cigars imported from Nicaragua can be paired with a glass of whiskey and enjoyed outside. Make sure to check out the bar’s Instagram page for weekly offers and specials on whiskey tastings and flights.

3054 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 269-8820
(619) 269-8820
Bar Three Piece / Instagram

Mothership

A sister bar to the Kindred, this far-out bar turned space odyssey serves heavy-hitting tropical drinks like the Mindkiller, a citrus-forward version of a Painkiller made with different varieties of rum, pineapple, tangerine, and Tang, the orange powder drink popular during space travel in the 1960s and 1970s, and the Heliotropic, a twist on a Mai Tai with kumquats, curry, and other tropical flavors. To accompany the drinks, Mothership also offers vegan “Earth Food” menu.

2310 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 630-2187
(619) 630-2187
James Tran

Shibuya Nights

Cloak & Petal’s revamped private bar in the back of the venue continues its Tokyo underground aesthetic with bursts of colors and art inspired by the Harajuku district. The space serves a menu of Asian fusion dishes and offers special weekly deals; don’t miss out on Toki-O Tuesdays ($3 hand rolls, $10 Toki Highballs and Toki cocktails) and Waffle and Wine Wednesdays ($7 Chicken and Waffles and half off bottles of wine). 

1953 India St Level 2, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 501-5505
(619) 501-5505
Shibuya Nights

False Idol

Beyond a secret door at Craft & Commerce hides this Polynesian-inspired tiki experience. Decked out in fire and ice decor, with an indoor waterfall and a volcano as part of the design, the bar’s menu features rum-based tropical pours, unique drinks with flavors like taro and ube, and cocktails to share.

675 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Brogen Jessup

Vin de Syrah

This subterranean venue takes its inspiration from New York’s meatpacking district and Parisian brasseries. Equipped with a menu centered on cheeses, desserts, wine, and beer along with a cocktail list that changes each season. The wine list features over 100 different bottles and the bar bites include charcuterie boards, goat cheese balls, and paninis. The bar’s twelve-foot tasting table and weekend wine tastings are a must.

901 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 234-4166
(619) 234-4166
Vin de Syrah / SDCM Restaurant Group

Room 56

The Gaslamp’s Moxy hotel features this private bar which can only be entered upon looking up the secret code on a mysterious website. After going beyond a bookcase, you’ll find yourself in the intimate cocktail den named after the country’s founding fathers and the 56 history-makers who signed the Declaration of Independence. As far as the drinks go, the cocktail list is meant to be “timeless and classic,” and features libations with gin, vodka, coconut, blackberries, and more. 

831 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
(951) 397-0407
(951) 397-0407
Bottles on shelves behind a bar.
The bar at Room 56.
Haley Hill Photography

Noble Experiment

Within the East Village’s upscale gastropub Neighborhood lies this intimate bar hidden behind a keg wall and past a hallway covered in mirrors. Classical art and a wall of golden skulls keep the dimly-lit space dark and mysterious, adding to the bar’s already unique element of not having a menu — cocktails are crafted on the spot based on your preferences. Be sure to make a reservation beforehand on OpenTable for a secured seat at the cocktail den.  

777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 888-4713
(619) 888-4713
Jim Sullivan

Young Blood

Also housed inside Neighborhood is Youngblood, a “speakeasy tucked within a speakeasy.” A personalized cocktail experience hosted in a bar with only 16 seats, each visit is never like the last as three hand-crafted cocktails are prepared based on the individual guest’s likes and wants. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended. 

777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 446-0002
(619) 446-0002
Arlene Ibarra

Prohibition Lounge

An underground, 1920s-themed spot features stylish libations and live music. The cocktail program is divided into drinks based on the liquor base, including whiskey, rum, brandy, gin and agave-focused mixtures. Old Fashioneds are on the menu, as are specials like the Rhubarbara Streisand made with Rives Pink Strawberry Gin, vanilla, lemon, rhubarb, R&D Sarsaparilla Bitters, and egg white. The Holiday in Cambodia is a new addition to the menu and uses Bombay Sapphire Gin, Averna, spiced rice milk and lemongrass.

548 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 501-1919
(619) 501-1919
Prohibition San Diego / Instagram

Commodore’s Club at Old Harbor Distilling Co.

Old Harbor Distilling Co.’s handsome 20-seat speakeasy is making waves in the East Village with the brand’s list of liquors ranging from gin to vodka, coffee liqueur and more highlighted on a cocktail list including martinis, tonics, and tiki-inspired libations. The club’s unique creations feature the Parlay, a mic of Ampersand Coffee Liqueur, rye, and Campari and the Avast World with its San Miguel Southwestern Gin

270 17th St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 630-7048
(619) 630-7048
Bottles behind a bar. The Commodores Club

