Where to Eat Seafood in San Diego

With San Diego’s close proximity to the ocean, we’re gifted with a plethora of seafood that travels from the ocean to our tables in a surprisingly short amount of time. Whatever’s in season — from lobsters and swordfish to Baja shrimp and bluefin tuna — diners here are lucky to be able to indulge in the freshest fish and shellfish. And chefs in this corner of the country are making the effort to showcase local catch on their menus as well as serving as champions for sustainable seafood.

From fish tacos to fish and chips, ceviches, seafood boils, and seafood towers, there are plenty of ways to enjoy seafood; here’s a list of casual and more formal spots to have a seafood feast. If you’re looking for the best sushi, check out our latest recommendations on Eater’s sushi restaurant map.