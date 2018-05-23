 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Christmas and Christmas Eve in San Diego

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego, December 2022

The Hottest Restaurants in San Diego, December 2022

More in San Diego See more maps
Seafood tower at Herb &amp; Sea
Seafood tower at Herb & Sea.
Kimberly Motos

Where to Eat Seafood in San Diego

Living by the sea means we get fantastic fresh-caught seafood.

by Helen I. Hwang Updated
1 comment / new
View as Map
Seafood tower at Herb & Sea.
| Kimberly Motos
by Helen I. Hwang Updated
1 comment / new

With San Diego’s close proximity to the ocean, we’re gifted with a plethora of seafood that travels from the ocean to our tables in a surprisingly short amount of time. Whatever’s in season — from lobsters and swordfish to Baja shrimp and bluefin tuna — diners here are lucky to be able to indulge in the freshest fish and shellfish. And chefs in this corner of the country are making the effort to showcase local catch on their menus as well as serving as champions for sustainable seafood.

From fish tacos to fish and chips, ceviches, seafood boils, and seafood towers, there are plenty of ways to enjoy seafood; here’s a list of casual and more formal spots to have a seafood feast. If you’re looking for the best sushi, check out our latest recommendations on Eater’s sushi restaurant map.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Fish 101

Copy Link

This homegrown fish restaurant has two locations in Encinitas and Leucadia, close to prime beach locales for surfers, divers, and fisherfolk. The brand has achieved enough of a cult following to support a growing merchandise line of clothing and trucker hats with its famed fish logo. The classic poke bowl and Baja fish tacos are popular among the regulars. The kitchen likes to change it up with a seafood curry that’s worth a try. 

1468 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 943-6221
(760) 943-6221
Poke bowl
Poke bowl.
Fish 101

Also featured in:

Herb & Sea

Copy Link

Helmed by celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, the Encinitas location offers East Coast seafood favorites made with a modern California twist. Partnering with WILDCOAST, a donation is made to conserve coastal ecosystems for every “Fresh Catch” menu item ordered. Try the oak-grilled steelhead trout, crudo, or the roasted oysters and bone marrow with kale and gruyere cheese. 

131 W D St, Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 704-8300
(760) 704-8300
Seafood tower
Seafood tower at Herb & Sea.
Kimberly Motos

Also featured in:

Adelaide

Copy Link

Chef Nick Green has steered the premier restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar to a seafood-forward menu, highlighting the fruits of the sea close to our shores. The coastal cuisine focuses on chilled seafood and Japanese-grilled and fire-roasted dishes. The variation of oyster offerings ranges from charcoal-roasted Pacific oysters with mezcal butter to Kumani oysters on the half shell. 

1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 386-1336
(858) 386-1336
Fresh oysters on a half shell
Fresh oysters on a half shell.
Adelaide

Also featured in:

Hawaiian Fresh Seafood, Inc.

Copy Link

Hidden away in a nondescript office block in Sorrento Valley is a bustling fish market and cafe, dedicated to Hawaiian-style seafood. The seafood case has shoyu ahi tuna and garlic salmon poke, along with slabs of salmon and tuna to take home. The kitchen is open for lunch, serving steaming hot favorites like Hawaiian garlic shrimp and deep-fried ahi belly bombs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

6491 Weathers Pl, San Diego, CA 92121
(808) 845-8862
(808) 845-8862

Pacific Catch West Coast Fish House

Copy Link

The first Southern California seafood outpost of this popular San Francisco restaurant chain landed in the Westfield UTC mall, serving up wild-caught and sustainably-raised seafood. With a focus on fish, customers can order pokes, ceviches, sushi “tacos,” and fish burgers like the popular Viet Hot Fish. More San Diego locations are in the works. 

4575 La Jolla Village Dr Suite 1160, San Diego, CA 92122
(619) 728-2700
(619) 728-2700
Sushi tacos with seared ahi tuna, Pacific yellowtail, and spicy salmon
Sushi tacos with seared ahi tuna, Pacific yellowtail, and spicy salmon.
Helen I. Hwang

Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

Copy Link

This casual seafood establishment in La Jolla Shores is the recent offering from the team behind George’s at the Cove. Featuring oysters and Baja fish tacos with heirloom blue corn tortillas, executive chef Marty Fay has introduced new dishes that include Cajun-style peel ‘n eat shrimp and chitarra puttanesca with albacore, tomato, capers, and olives. Pop in during the happy hours that stretch into the weekends for wood-fired Snake River trout and a free dozen oysters with a bottle of champagne, accompanied by stunning views of the sunset.

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 228-5655
(858) 228-5655
Baja fish taco
Baja fish taco.
Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

Also featured in:

El Pescador Fish Market

Copy Link

This landmark fish market began with the sale of shrimp cocktail and a lemonade for a buck in 1974. Since then, El Pescador Fish Market has expanded its offerings from more than just shrimp cocktails. Check out the market display cases for culinary ideas to dish up at home or partake in their popular kitchen menu. The El Pescador (Dungeness crab, shrimp, and smoked salmon) can be ordered on sourdough bread or in a salad and don’t miss the “burro” of the day, a seasonal seafood burrito, currently featuring chargrilled lobster with drawn butter.

5014, 634 Pearl St, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 456-2526
(858) 456-2526
Fish case
El Pascado Fish Market

Also featured in:

Crab Hut

Copy Link

Cajun seafood is the specialty of this popular restaurant with locations in Convoy, Mira Mesa, and downtown, which features combos of crawfish, shrimp, snow crab, clams, and more in Louisiana-style seafood boils that are carefully cooked with a variety of sauces and seasonings.

4646 Convoy St #106a, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 565-1678
(858) 565-1678
Seafood boil with lobster, crab and corn
Seafood boil with lobster, crab and corn.
Crab Hut

Also featured in:

Jasmine Seafood Restaurant & Express

Copy Link

It’s not that uncommon to have tanks of live lobsters and other seafood in Chinese restaurants so the chefs can grab your dinner choice, drop it directly into the wok, and cook to order. The beloved Convoy Street spot emphasizes high-quality seafood for popular Chinese dishes, like sauteed lobster noodles with ginger sauce, honey-glazed walnut shrimp, and sweet and sour rock cod fillet.

4609 Convoy St Ste. A 1/2, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 268-0888
(858) 268-0888
Chinese Rock Cod Fish at Jasmine Seafood Restaurant &amp; Express
Chinese Rock Cod Fish at Jasmine Seafood Restaurant & Express.
Allen Chan

Also featured in:

The Fishery

Copy Link

A longtime favorite of seafood aficionados in San Diego, the Fishery focuses on sustainably caught and in-season seafood. Its parent company, Pacific Shellfish Seafood Company, was founded by a commercial fisherman, who expanded the business into a wholesale distribution company, fish market, and this Pacific Beach restaurant. One menu staple is their Salt Spring mussels served in a green curry with Chino Farms basil and cilantro, served with toast from Wayfarer Bakery to soak up the broth.

5040 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 272-9985
(858) 272-9985
Salt Springs mussels in a green curry with Chino Farms basil and cilantro
Salt Spring mussels in a green curry with Chino Farms basil and cilantro
The Fishery

Also featured in:

Mabel's Gone Fishing

Copy Link

One of the best newcomers this past year, Mabel’s has won accolades as Eater San Diego’s Restauranteurs of the Year and Eater’s 15 Best New Restaurants across the country. Co-owners Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne have taken seafood to a new level, leveraging SoCal’s bounty and adding an Iberian riff. The menu is constantly changing, but highlights have included bay scallop crudo, Pacific sea snails, and swordfish schnitzel.

3770 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 228-9851
(619) 228-9851
Interior of Mabel’s Gone Fishing restaurant
Interior of Mabel’s Gone Fishing.
Kimberly Motos

Also featured in:

It's Raw Poke Shop

Copy Link

This small Hawaiian “island-style” shop that’s been in its Ocean Beach location for six years is run by a cousin and two brothers whose family has a longtime poke shop on Oahu. The varieties of poke include furikake salmon and spicy tuna, along with rotating specials like kimchi ahi and sesame tako.

3112, 4991 Newport Ave A, San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 564-8421
(619) 564-8421
Poke platter with salmon and tuna
Poke platter with salmon and tuna
It’s Raw Poke Shop

Also featured in:

Chef John's Fish & Chips

Copy Link

Nestled in Lemon Grove next to a local brewery, Chef John certainly does make the best fish ‘n’ chips in the county, mastering the taste of the signature batter and frying method of London’s chippies. With high-quality dishes cooked to order, there are no shortcuts taken. The calamari and tempura-style shrimp are also delicious.

8047 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
(619) 465-7060
(619) 465-7060
Fish and shrimp platter
Fish and shrimp platter.
Helen I. Hwang

Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich

Copy Link

Bostonian Pete DeCoste himself is manning his own restaurant, making sure the North Park establishment lives up to New England standards for seafood. The lobster roll is served chilled, Maine-style with light mayonnaise. The shrimp pobboy sandwich is bulging with Baja shrimp and fish and chips are made with flown-in Atlantic cod.

3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 255-8940
(619) 255-8940
Fried shrimp sandwich
Pete’s Seafood

Mitch's Seafood

Copy Link

Overlooking a working fishing harbor, this friendly, casual restaurant features fresh-caught seafood from the local waters off of San Diego or Northern Baja. Lines often wrap out the door and seating is limited around the patio terrace. Try the crab cakes, grilled fish tacos, or the old standby, beer-battered fish and chips.

1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 222-8787
(619) 222-8787
Darlene Alilain-Horn

More in Maps

Point Loma Seafoods

Copy Link

Look for the fishing boats that are moored out the entrance of the long-established seafood market and restaurant. The fishmongers here deal directly with commercial fishermen to bring sea bass, tuna, and swordfish to the seafood cases and the kitchen for on-the-spot meals. The fish and chips and spicy swordfish sandwich with house-made tartar are popular favorites. 

2805 Emerson St, San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 223-6553
(619) 223-6553
Full fish case
Point Loma Seafoods

Also featured in:

Ironside Fish & Oyster

Copy Link

This dedicated seafood restaurant in Little Italy is breathtakingly decorated as if you stepped into a Gilded-Age ocean liner. With a new executive chef who grew up on the north shore of Massachusetts, Danielle Van Steen is now leading the kitchen, adding her personal flair to dishes like bone marrow with tuna tartare and sesame smoked trout, along with Ironside classics like lobster rolls and octopus a la Plancha.

1654 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-3033
(619) 269-3033
Seafood selection
Seafood selection.
Shannon Patrick

Also featured in:

Sally's Fish House & Bar

Copy Link

Anchoring the downtown Manchester Grand Hyatt with views of luxury yachts moored in the marina, Sally’s Fish House was recently recognized by Surfrider Foundation for being an ocean-friendly restaurant. Gather around a firepit for al fresco dining. A seafood tower includes king crab legs, poached shrimp, and a cold-water lobster tail. Other options included a blackened swordfish sandwich and SoCal crab club, made with softshell crab and crab salad.

1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 358-6740
(619) 358-6740
Seafood tower
Seafood tower.
Sally’s Fish House & Bar

Also featured in:

Serea Coastal Cuisine

Copy Link

Led by James Beard Smart Catch Leader and executive chef JoJo Ruiz, Serea’s dedication to local, sustainable seafood is admirable. The fine-dining restaurant at the Hotel Del Coronado boasts a two-tiered patio with majestic views of the Pacific Ocean and palm trees. Slurp down oysters from the East Coast, West Coast or Baja. Freshly caught whole fish is wood-grilled or flash-fried and deboned tableside. Splurge on a grande platter of shellfish, including Maine lobster and Mexican blue shrimp, served wood-roasted or ice cold.

1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-6611
(619) 435-6611
Wood-grilled fish grilled over an open fire, seasoned with olive oil, lemon, and sea salt
Wood-grilled fish grilled over an open fire, seasoned with olive oil, lemon, and sea salt.
Arlene Ibarra

Also featured in:

TJ Oyster Bar

Copy Link

This casual Baja-style seafood joint got its start in Bonita in 2002 and has expanded to two additional locations in Bonita and Chula Vista. The fish tacos are a must-try. The battered rock shrimp appetizer, aguachile, and smoked tuna fries are also highly recommended.

4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
(619) 434-4780
(619) 434-4780
TJ Oyster Bar

Also featured in:

Karina's Mexican Seafood

Copy Link

The local Mexican seafood restaurant enterprise has been in the business of making seafood with a south-of-the-border twist for over 40 years. With several locations in Chula Vista, Gaslamp, Encinitas, and India Street’s Restaurant Row, customers can find an array of ceviches, including their popular shrimp ceviche with cucumber and avocado in a green chile sauce. Try their Puerto Nuevo-style lobster and don’t forget to order tequila from their wide selection.

89 Bonita Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 651-1000
(619) 651-1000
Shrimp ceviche with cucumber in green chile sauce.
Shrimp ceviche with cucumber in green chile sauce.
Karina’s Mexican Seafood

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Fish 101

1468 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

This homegrown fish restaurant has two locations in Encinitas and Leucadia, close to prime beach locales for surfers, divers, and fisherfolk. The brand has achieved enough of a cult following to support a growing merchandise line of clothing and trucker hats with its famed fish logo. The classic poke bowl and Baja fish tacos are popular among the regulars. The kitchen likes to change it up with a seafood curry that’s worth a try. 

1468 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 943-6221
(760) 943-6221
Poke bowl
Poke bowl.
Fish 101

Herb & Sea

131 W D St, Encinitas, CA 92024

Helmed by celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, the Encinitas location offers East Coast seafood favorites made with a modern California twist. Partnering with WILDCOAST, a donation is made to conserve coastal ecosystems for every “Fresh Catch” menu item ordered. Try the oak-grilled steelhead trout, crudo, or the roasted oysters and bone marrow with kale and gruyere cheese. 

131 W D St, Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 704-8300
(760) 704-8300
Seafood tower
Seafood tower at Herb & Sea.
Kimberly Motos

Adelaide

1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014

Chef Nick Green has steered the premier restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar to a seafood-forward menu, highlighting the fruits of the sea close to our shores. The coastal cuisine focuses on chilled seafood and Japanese-grilled and fire-roasted dishes. The variation of oyster offerings ranges from charcoal-roasted Pacific oysters with mezcal butter to Kumani oysters on the half shell. 

1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 386-1336
(858) 386-1336
Fresh oysters on a half shell
Fresh oysters on a half shell.
Adelaide

Hawaiian Fresh Seafood, Inc.

6491 Weathers Pl, San Diego, CA 92121

Hidden away in a nondescript office block in Sorrento Valley is a bustling fish market and cafe, dedicated to Hawaiian-style seafood. The seafood case has shoyu ahi tuna and garlic salmon poke, along with slabs of salmon and tuna to take home. The kitchen is open for lunch, serving steaming hot favorites like Hawaiian garlic shrimp and deep-fried ahi belly bombs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

6491 Weathers Pl, San Diego, CA 92121
(808) 845-8862
(808) 845-8862

Pacific Catch West Coast Fish House

4575 La Jolla Village Dr Suite 1160, San Diego, CA 92122

The first Southern California seafood outpost of this popular San Francisco restaurant chain landed in the Westfield UTC mall, serving up wild-caught and sustainably-raised seafood. With a focus on fish, customers can order pokes, ceviches, sushi “tacos,” and fish burgers like the popular Viet Hot Fish. More San Diego locations are in the works. 

4575 La Jolla Village Dr Suite 1160, San Diego, CA 92122
(619) 728-2700
(619) 728-2700
Sushi tacos with seared ahi tuna, Pacific yellowtail, and spicy salmon
Sushi tacos with seared ahi tuna, Pacific yellowtail, and spicy salmon.
Helen I. Hwang

Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037

This casual seafood establishment in La Jolla Shores is the recent offering from the team behind George’s at the Cove. Featuring oysters and Baja fish tacos with heirloom blue corn tortillas, executive chef Marty Fay has introduced new dishes that include Cajun-style peel ‘n eat shrimp and chitarra puttanesca with albacore, tomato, capers, and olives. Pop in during the happy hours that stretch into the weekends for wood-fired Snake River trout and a free dozen oysters with a bottle of champagne, accompanied by stunning views of the sunset.

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 228-5655
(858) 228-5655
Baja fish taco
Baja fish taco.
Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

El Pescador Fish Market

5014, 634 Pearl St, La Jolla, CA 92037

This landmark fish market began with the sale of shrimp cocktail and a lemonade for a buck in 1974. Since then, El Pescador Fish Market has expanded its offerings from more than just shrimp cocktails. Check out the market display cases for culinary ideas to dish up at home or partake in their popular kitchen menu. The El Pescador (Dungeness crab, shrimp, and smoked salmon) can be ordered on sourdough bread or in a salad and don’t miss the “burro” of the day, a seasonal seafood burrito, currently featuring chargrilled lobster with drawn butter.

5014, 634 Pearl St, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 456-2526
(858) 456-2526
Fish case
El Pascado Fish Market

Crab Hut

4646 Convoy St #106a, San Diego, CA 92111

Cajun seafood is the specialty of this popular restaurant with locations in Convoy, Mira Mesa, and downtown, which features combos of crawfish, shrimp, snow crab, clams, and more in Louisiana-style seafood boils that are carefully cooked with a variety of sauces and seasonings.

4646 Convoy St #106a, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 565-1678
(858) 565-1678
Seafood boil with lobster, crab and corn
Seafood boil with lobster, crab and corn.
Crab Hut

Jasmine Seafood Restaurant & Express

4609 Convoy St Ste. A 1/2, San Diego, CA 92111

It’s not that uncommon to have tanks of live lobsters and other seafood in Chinese restaurants so the chefs can grab your dinner choice, drop it directly into the wok, and cook to order. The beloved Convoy Street spot emphasizes high-quality seafood for popular Chinese dishes, like sauteed lobster noodles with ginger sauce, honey-glazed walnut shrimp, and sweet and sour rock cod fillet.

4609 Convoy St Ste. A 1/2, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 268-0888
(858) 268-0888
Chinese Rock Cod Fish at Jasmine Seafood Restaurant &amp; Express
Chinese Rock Cod Fish at Jasmine Seafood Restaurant & Express.
Allen Chan

The Fishery

5040 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109

A longtime favorite of seafood aficionados in San Diego, the Fishery focuses on sustainably caught and in-season seafood. Its parent company, Pacific Shellfish Seafood Company, was founded by a commercial fisherman, who expanded the business into a wholesale distribution company, fish market, and this Pacific Beach restaurant. One menu staple is their Salt Spring mussels served in a green curry with Chino Farms basil and cilantro, served with toast from Wayfarer Bakery to soak up the broth.

5040 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 272-9985
(858) 272-9985
Salt Springs mussels in a green curry with Chino Farms basil and cilantro
Salt Spring mussels in a green curry with Chino Farms basil and cilantro
The Fishery

Mabel's Gone Fishing

3770 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104

One of the best newcomers this past year, Mabel’s has won accolades as Eater San Diego’s Restauranteurs of the Year and Eater’s 15 Best New Restaurants across the country. Co-owners Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne have taken seafood to a new level, leveraging SoCal’s bounty and adding an Iberian riff. The menu is constantly changing, but highlights have included bay scallop crudo, Pacific sea snails, and swordfish schnitzel.

3770 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 228-9851
(619) 228-9851
Interior of Mabel’s Gone Fishing restaurant
Interior of Mabel’s Gone Fishing.
Kimberly Motos

It's Raw Poke Shop

3112, 4991 Newport Ave A, San Diego, CA 92107

This small Hawaiian “island-style” shop that’s been in its Ocean Beach location for six years is run by a cousin and two brothers whose family has a longtime poke shop on Oahu. The varieties of poke include furikake salmon and spicy tuna, along with rotating specials like kimchi ahi and sesame tako.

3112, 4991 Newport Ave A, San Diego, CA 92107
(619) 564-8421
(619) 564-8421
Poke platter with salmon and tuna
Poke platter with salmon and tuna
It’s Raw Poke Shop

Chef John's Fish & Chips

8047 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Nestled in Lemon Grove next to a local brewery, Chef John certainly does make the best fish ‘n’ chips in the county, mastering the taste of the signature batter and frying method of London’s chippies. With high-quality dishes cooked to order, there are no shortcuts taken. The calamari and tempura-style shrimp are also delicious.

8047 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
(619) 465-7060
(619) 465-7060
Fish and shrimp platter
Fish and shrimp platter.
Helen I. Hwang

Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich

3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104

Bostonian Pete DeCoste himself is manning his own restaurant, making sure the North Park establishment lives up to New England standards for seafood. The lobster roll is served chilled, Maine-style with light mayonnaise. The shrimp pobboy sandwich is bulging with Baja shrimp and fish and chips are made with flown-in Atlantic cod.

3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 255-8940
(619) 255-8940
Fried shrimp sandwich
Pete’s Seafood

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106

Overlooking a working fishing harbor, this friendly, casual restaurant features fresh-caught seafood from the local waters off of San Diego or Northern Baja. Lines often wrap out the door and seating is limited around the patio terrace. Try the crab cakes, grilled fish tacos, or the old standby, beer-battered fish and chips.

1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 222-8787
(619) 222-8787
Darlene Alilain-Horn

Related Maps

Point Loma Seafoods

2805 Emerson St, San Diego, CA 92106

Look for the fishing boats that are moored out the entrance of the long-established seafood market and restaurant. The fishmongers here deal directly with commercial fishermen to bring sea bass, tuna, and swordfish to the seafood cases and the kitchen for on-the-spot meals. The fish and chips and spicy swordfish sandwich with house-made tartar are popular favorites. 

2805 Emerson St, San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 223-6553
(619) 223-6553