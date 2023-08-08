Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Near SDSU

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Near SDSU

San Diego State University (SDSU), home of the Aztecs, is a sprawling urban campus filled with students and faculty that encompasses spaces frequented by local residents who come by to watch games at Viejas Arena or catch a show at the CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

From the Aztec Student Union to the South Campus Plaza, there are plenty of places to eat on school grounds. This map highlights a couple of spots on campus as well as standout restaurants and bars within SDSU’s surrounding neighborhoods.