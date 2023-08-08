 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand holds a burger.
A burger.
Eureka

Where to Eat and Drink Near SDSU

Standout restaurants and bars close to San Diego State University

by Candice Woo
A burger.
| Eureka
by Candice Woo

San Diego State University (SDSU), home of the Aztecs, is a sprawling urban campus filled with students and faculty that encompasses spaces frequented by local residents who come by to watch games at Viejas Arena or catch a show at the CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

From the Aztec Student Union to the South Campus Plaza, there are plenty of places to eat on school grounds. This map highlights a couple of spots on campus as well as standout restaurants and bars within SDSU’s surrounding neighborhoods.

The Halal Shack

This campus standout at East Commons has locations across the country at other colleges. It centers around New York-style Middle Eastern street food, offering build-your-own bowls or burritos made with naan bread topped with a choice of halal chicken, halal beef, falafel, or Impossible meat.

East Commons, Campanile Dr, San Diego, CA 92182

Plant Power Fast Food

The campus outpost of this homegrown but-steadily-growing vegan fast-food chain does crowd-pleasing meatless versions of comfort food, such as the Big Zac with two burger patties and special sauce and a crispy faux chicken sandwich. The Snow Days dessert features oat milk soft-serve ice cream blended with candy and cookies.

5842 Hardy Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Eureka!

Within walking distance of the Aztec Union, this popular chain restaurant is known for its creative burgers and a well-stocked bar, with lots of beer taps and an impressive selection of small-batch whiskey. With a daily 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. “hoppy hour,” it’s a popular spot for pre-gaming before a show at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

5140 College Ave Suite 111, San Diego, CA 92115
A hand holds a burger.
A burger.
Eureka

Flavors Express SDSU

This College Area outpost of Flavors of East Africa is an extension of the North Park restaurant, which started as a vendor at local farmer’s markets and street fairs. The menu’s build-your-own combos begin with entrees like jerk chicken or curry lentils and include rice and vegetarian sides.

5157 College Ave unit c, San Diego, CA 92115
Trujillo's Taco Shop

Señor Pancho’s is frequented for its drive-thru but Trujillo’s is probably the preferred taco shop close to campus. Open late most nights and until the wee hours on weekends, its extensive menu includes items named for fraternities and sororities, like the Alpha special and the Sigma Chi crunch wrap.

5119 College Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Corbin's Q

Get legit smoked meat close to campus at this restaurant that began as a farmer’s market vendor and still operates a bustling catering business. The dog and kid-friendly space serves burgers, sandwiches, and barbecue by the pound. Grab some friends and share the Beast Feast, which comes with tri-tip, sausage, pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs, garlic bread, potato salad, beans, mac and cheese, and slaw.

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
Squirting barbecue sauce on meat.

Ben & Esther's Vegan Delicatessen

This acclaimed Portland-based vegan spot does real-deal bagels and dairy-free schmears as well as impressive versions of comforting Jewish deli classics like knish and matzo ball soup. Sandwiches served on marbled rye range from Reubens to “egg” salad to BLTs with meat-free bacon.

6663 El Cajon Blvd suite q, San Diego, CA 92115
A hand holds a bagel sandwich.
A bagel breakfast sandwich.
Ben & Esther’s

Majorette

Local roaster Scrimshaw Coffee, which also runs a lovely all-day cafe nearby, has gifted the neighborhood with an excellent hangout by turning a longtime dive bar into a relaxed space where you can play pool and sip on natural wine with a smash burger in hand.

6344 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115

Tandoori Vibes

This is a relatively new addition to Rolando’s Campus Plaza Shopping Center, where it replaced another Indian restaurant. It’s earning good marks, especially for the $11 lunch special served from 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The menu includes entrees like saag paneer, aloo gobi, butter chicken, and chicken korma paired with rice and naan.

6165 El Cajon Blvd Suite E, San Diego, CA 92115
Sala Thai Restaurant

Located just a mile from SDSU, this longstanding Thai restaurant has been a fixture in the area for over three decades. Notable are its weekday lunch specials, when mains such as curry, fried rice, or noodles are served with a choice of soup, salad, or an egg roll.

6161 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
Tajima Ramen

A local ramen chain with outposts in San Diego and Tijuana operates this College Heights ramen bar that offers more than 20 beer taps as well as wine and sake. On top of its signature noodle bowls, including carnitas ramen and spicy sesame ramen, the Japanese restaurant serves rice bowls and snacks like karaage, gyoza, and takoyaki.

6061 El Cajon Blvd Suite 2, San Diego, CA 92115
Assorted ramen.
Assorted ramen.
Tajima

Alforon

Known for friendly service, this Lebanese restaurant and bakery was beloved by locals and students long before Guy Fieri dropped by. Its homemade flatbreads are super popular, from a zaatar-spiced version to the bestselling chicken tawook to the meat-topped lahm bajeen.

5965 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
Related Maps