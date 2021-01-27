Where to Get Satisfying Salads in San Diego

Where to Get Satisfying Salads in San Diego

Salads are a celebration of freshness, and in San Diego, the pristine produce featured is often locally sourced from neighborhood farmers markets or delivered directly from farms to restaurant kitchens. From creative and complex plates of crisp, leafy greens to warm roasted vegetables with add-ins like grains or proteins, here are 20 restaurants with salad-making skills that go beyond boring.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

