13 Enticing Rooftops for Eating and Drinking in San Diego

The sun is out. You know what to do next, San Diego. Head to your nearest or dearest rooftop and let the summer partying begin.

At these elevated dining rooms and bars, the troubles of the day might feel like miles away. And the hardest question you’ll have to answer is what kind of drink would best match your brunch-with-a-view: mule, mai tai, or margarita? Some places we’ve selected for this map are swanky, some are super casual, and all bring together the best of what San Diego has to offer to its diners: sunshine, insane vistas, and fresh, seasonal dining.

Note: map points are listed north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.