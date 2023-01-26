20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night

San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy