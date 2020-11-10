 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Adobada tacos at Tacos El Gallito
Tacos El Gallito / Facebook

The 18 Essential Restaurants in Tijuana, Mexico

From tortas to tacos to the original Caesar salad, these are the essential spots in the beloved border town

by Mario A. Cortez
Adobada tacos at Tacos El Gallito
| Tacos El Gallito / Facebook
by Mario A. Cortez

To say Tijuana is having a culinary moment is an understatement. The border city has long been a favorite stopover for travelers and a destination for fun-seekers, but over the last decade, the city’s chefs have changed Tijuana’s image from an anything-goes party town into a serious eating destination.

Visitors have come to recognize the deep culinary roots that form the bedrock of the city’s historic restaurants and to appreciate newer culinary influences brought by immigrants from other regions of Mexico, elsewhere in Latin America, and all over the world. On the main thoroughfare of Avenida Revolución, diners can sample the original Caesar salad and then hop over to one of area’s avant-garde kitchens showcasing modern Baja cuisine — the style itself is influenced by Mediterranean, Asian, American, and local sensibilities.

With momentum fueled by the newest generation of chefs emerging from local culinary schools, as well as renewed faith in the city’s traditional food scene, Tijuana’s “moment” does not seem to be ending anytime soon. From a six-course Baja-Mediterranean dinner and a beloved truck serving Sonora-style mariscos to the city’s quintessential adobada tacos, our guide highlights the definitive Tijuana eating experiences.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.


Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Caesar's

When then-restaurant owner Caesar Cardini made a salad dressing from scraps and tossed it with romaine, he could not have predicted the legacy he would forge. Today, the original Prohibition-era Caesar salad lives on at this timeless Avenida Revolución restaurant, which drips with old-school cool. Each salad is made tableside, giving you a glimpse of classic service dating back to Tijuana’s golden age. Follow it up with another old Tijuana favorite known as Victor’s carne asada, or choose something more modern, like a hand-pressed sope topped with a grilled bone full of marrow, habanero salsa, and a touch of gravy.

Av. Revolución 8190, Zona Centro, 22000 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 685 1927
664 685 1927
Caesar salad ready to be mixed tableside
Caesar’s [Official Photo]

La Justina

Originally opened under then-San Diego chef Chad White, La Justina now rests in chef Javier Caro’s talented hands (White is still a co-owner). Today the downtown eatery continues to be a hot spot for creative mixology and food influenced by Mexican, new American, and regional Baja cooking. The octopus burger and duck confit tostadas display how all these influences can harmonize, resulting in some of Tijuana’s most interesting dishes . 

Av. Revolución 930, Zona Centro, 22000 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 638 4936
664 638 4936
Hand holding a pink cocktail with berries in front of a neon sign that reads “Justina es amor.” La Justina / Instagram

Verde y Crema

This celebration of Baja cuisine set the city ablaze when it opened nearly a decade ago under chef Jair Tellez. Today, having made its return at its fresh new digs in downtown Tijuana, Verde y Crema continues to dazzle under the leadership of head chef Zoe Villarreal. Entrees like braised ribs and tacos coreanos remain showstoppers, and the killer mezcal and regional wine programs—including the proprietary Bichi natural wine line—are reason enough to swing by. 

Av. Revolución, Ave. Revolución y, Díaz Mirón y o Cuarta, Zona Centro, 22010 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 207 2072
664 207 2072
Verde y Crema / Facebook

Tacos Varios de La Sexta

Tacos varios — literally “varied tacos” — are a street-food staple throughout Mexico due to their homestyle fillings and great value. This cart on Calle Sexta in downtown features a rotating selection of tasty guisados ranging from chicken mole and chile relleno to milanesa steak and chicharron verde. The popular quick-service cart caters to office workers during the day and bar hoppers at night.

Flores Magón 8259, Zona Centro, 22000 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 685 4261
664 685 4261
Tacos from “La 6” stand
Chilango

Birria El Sabroso

Birria stands can be found all over Tijuana, and are as ubiquitous as traditional taquerias. A favorite of many Tijuanenses, El Sabroso pours cups of the spiced, red consomme and loads tacos with the soft braised beef. Dip your quesabirria in the broth for an extra splash of flavor.

Av Aguascalientes 2237, Col. Madero (Cacho), 22040 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 821 7971
664 821 7971

Telefonica Gastro Park

It may have relocated from its original home, but Telefonica Gastro Park continues to reign as one of Tijuana’s most popular culinary destinations. It’s the place to discover new, progressive chefs cooking vegan tacos, fusion ramen, modern Baja seafood, barbecue, and more. Concepts focused on smash burgers and fresh churros feature as the venue’s newest tenants. This food hall also includes a bar, with Tijuana beers on tap and cocktails featuring top-shelf and locally distilled spirits.

Blvd. Agua Caliente 8924, Zonaeste, 22000 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 684 8782
664 684 8782
Outside Telefonica
Telefonica Gastro Park [Official Photo]

Mariscos Ruben

Copy Link

Mariscos Ruben’s fame has spread beyond the border, landing it on some prestigious best-of lists, including in Food & Wine. A longtime fixture on Eighth and Quintana Roo, this truck specializes in Sonora-style mariscos, defined by caguamanta soup (with a base of manta ray and vegetables) and coal-grilled proteins. Proprietor Mirta Rodriguez has devoted her life to this regional cuisine, with tacos, tostadas, ceviches, and oysters all passing though expert hands.

Quintana Roo 740, Centro, Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 566 0965
664 566 0965

El Casimiro at Insurgente Tap Room - Cacho

El Casimiro’s second outpost continues the Tijuana dream team residency between local chef Jose Figueroa and renowned brewers Cervecería Insurgente. In a moment in which local staples are trending at home and beyond, the kitchen slings aguachiles in a fermented red serrano sauce, ceviche spiced with charred jalapeños, and incredibly crispy beef birria tacos. Naturally, you’ll want to wash down your grub with one of Insurgente’s outstanding brews. If there’s a kitchen truly in tune with the vibe in Tijuana, this is it. Visitors centering their trip on downtown Tijuana’s attractions can find El Casimiro’s first location inside the area’s Insurgente outpost.

Av. Ensenada 2269, Col. Madero (Cacho), 22040 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 634 1242
664 634 1242

Tacos El Franc

No trip to Tijuana is complete without hitting up a taqueria, and El Franc is among the most popular in town. While the main attraction is the large, spinning trompo of adobada—as al pastor meat is called in Tijuana— the carne asada grilled over coals is equally worthy of your attention. Also available: suadero, cabeza, tripa, and lengua, all as good as they get. 

Blvrd Gral Rodolfo Sánchez Taboada 9257, Zonaeste, 22010 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
RoadFood

Tortas Washmobile Originales

Once home to a car wash service, hence the unusual name for an eatery, this humble stand houses some of Tijuana’s best street food. The signature “El Wash” torta packs a crispy ciabatta roll with carne asada, guacamole, salsa, and tomato slices. While its success had led to the owners opening more locations around town, locals insist the tortas from the original stand are the best.

Av. Jalisco 2424, Centro, 22040 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico

Tras/Horizonte

Tras/Horizonte is both the continuation of chef Oso Campos’ acclaimed Tacos Kokopelli cart and where he continues to explore contemporary Mexican concepts in the heart of Tijuana. Come in for the signature tacos, fusing influences from all over with Mexican culinary traditions, as well as chef specialties, and some of the most inventive mixology anywhere. The pioneering restaurant recently launched its own brewing arm, with a Mexican lager good enough to book a visit.

Río Colorado 9680, Marron, 22015 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 622 5062
664 622 5062
Facebook

Las Ahumaderas

Tijuana’s famed “taco alley” is an enchanting sight to behold for first-time visitors and hungry regulars alike. What was once five adjacent taco stands, Las Ahumaderas is the name given to the collective of neighboring taqueros with their constantly smoking grills and trompos. Stop in day or night for some of the city’s finest tacos. Carne asada, adobada, cabeza, lengua, suadero, tripa—all the cuts, basically— are on deck.

Av. Guillermo Prieto 9770, America, 22044 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 768 4690
664 768 4690

Georgina

A favorite with the ladies-who-lunch set, Georgina is a lovely jewel box of a restaurant, from the plush decor to the perfectly put-together plates. Hugely popular for brunch, the European-influenced restaurant is helmed by head chef and owner Adria Marina Montaño, who cooked at Los Angeles’s neo-French landmark République and supported chef Javier Plascencia at Misión 19.

Antonio Caso 2020, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 684 8156
664 684 8156
Georgina / Facebook

La Espadaña

As one of Tijuana’s most revered restaurants and a go-to place for family celebrations, La Espadaña is known for its exemplary Mexican breakfast. Standouts include chilaquiles, machaca, and huevos rancheros. The sweet, cinnamon-infused café de olla is a must. 

Blvrd Gral Rodolfo Sánchez Taboada 10813, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 634 1488
664 634 1488
Chilaquiles
La Espadaña [Official Photo]

Oryx

Chef Ruffo Ibarra’s marquee project is a tribute to the Prohibition-era decadence that first brought so many people to Tijuana. Recently revamped, Oryx Capital is still one of the pace-setters in Tijuana’s contemporary food scene and a must-visit for anyone looking to get a feel for the city’s culinary renaissance. Make sure to peek inside Nortico, a speakeasy located within the restaurant.

Blvd. Agua Caliente 10750-Interior 84, Calete, 22020 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 686 2807
664 686 2807
Oryx Capital / Facebook

Mision 19

This is where hometown superstar chef Javier Plascencia wrote the blueprint for modern Tijuana cuisine. The chef is a steward of the Baja-Mediterranean movement, focused on classic technique applied to Baja’s agricultural bounty. Through Misión 19’s six-course dinner, Plascencia showcases the creativity that has helped boost Tijuana’s acclaim as a global dining destination.

2, VIA Corporativo, Misión de San Javier 10643, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 634 2493
664 634 2493
Misión 19 / Facebook

Casa Tijuana Project

Two years into doing business out of a refurbished residential unit in Tijuana, chef Juan Cabrera has established his Colonia Hipodromo concept as a Tijuana must. The El Bulli and Pujol alum dazzles with dishes that oscillate between Mexican tradition and his avant garde resume. House takes on lamb barbacoa and octopus rubbed in red adobo are perennial highlights. With breakfast, midday and dinner menus, it’s never a bad time to knock on Casa Tijuana’s door.

De las Ferias 5630, Lomas Hipodromo, 22030 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 525 3539
664 525 3539

Mariscos El Mazateño

From its humble origins to an internationally acclaimed eatery, El Mazateño delights diners with its fresh tostadas and loaded tacos made the Sinaloa way. The signature taco mazateño, the subject of countless television and food page clips, packs a big flour tortilla with spicy shrimp and cheese. The taco perrón — literally “bad ass” taco — adds fried fish chicharrón into the mix. 

Calz del Tecnológico 473, Tomas Aquino, 22414 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
664 607 1377
664 607 1377
Mariscos El Mazateño / Facebook

