The 18 Essential Restaurants in Tijuana, Mexico

From tortas to tacos to the original Caesar salad, these are the essential spots in the beloved border town

To say Tijuana is having a culinary moment is an understatement. The border city has long been a favorite stopover for travelers and a destination for fun-seekers, but over the last decade, the city’s chefs have changed Tijuana’s image from an anything-goes party town into a serious eating destination.

Visitors have come to recognize the deep culinary roots that form the bedrock of the city’s historic restaurants and to appreciate newer culinary influences brought by immigrants from other regions of Mexico, elsewhere in Latin America, and all over the world. On the main thoroughfare of Avenida Revolución, diners can sample the original Caesar salad and then hop over to one of area’s avant-garde kitchens showcasing modern Baja cuisine — the style itself is influenced by Mediterranean, Asian, American, and local sensibilities.

With momentum fueled by the newest generation of chefs emerging from local culinary schools, as well as renewed faith in the city’s traditional food scene, Tijuana’s “moment” does not seem to be ending anytime soon. From a six-course Baja-Mediterranean dinner and a beloved truck serving Sonora-style mariscos to the city’s quintessential adobada tacos, our guide highlights the definitive Tijuana eating experiences.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.