A roast turkey surrounded by dried corn, small gourds, and various side dishes.
Callie’s Thanksgiving spread.
Kelly Wood

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving in San Diego

Treat yourself and let the restaurant pros handle the cooking

by Darlene Horn Updated
Callie’s Thanksgiving spread.
| Kelly Wood
by Darlene Horn Updated

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and it’s time to start making your dining plans. Whether you’re looking for a traditional spread with all the trimmings, some meat-free vegan fare, or a takeout feast that simply requires warming up at home, step away from the stove and make the holiday extra special by securing reservations (or placing an advance order) at one of these San Diego restaurants instead.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 20|Twenty

5480 Grand Pacific Dr
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 827-2500
20|Twenty’s prix fixe menu highlights pan-seared bass and cabernet-braised short ribs with celery root puree plus traditional favorites like slow-roasted free-range turkey, cornbread stuffing and giblet gravy, and pumpkin or chocolate pecan pie. Call the restaurant for pricing or to make a reservation.

2. VAGA Restaurant & Bar

2100 N Coast Hwy 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 452-3484
Turn over your Thanksgiving to chef Claudette Zepeda and the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas for a five-course feast. Some meal highlights include caramelized onion rolls with honey kosho butter, “deviled” eggs, stuffed dates, root vegetable croquettes, and turkey roulade with corn and chorizo stuffing. Cost is $135 per adult with optional wine pairings.

3. L'Auberge Del Mar

1540 Camino Del Mar
Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 386-1336
The Thanksgiving menu at this Del Mar restaurant features Cypress Grove goat cheese and sweet onion tart, heritage breed turkey or Snake River Farms aged prime rib, and California olive oil cake. Cost is $85 per guest. There’s also a separate three-course children’s menu for $45.

4. International Smoke Del Mar

3387 Del Mar Heights Rd Building 1
San Diego, CA 92130
(619) 331-4528
Del Mar’s International Smoke is serving a multi-course feast including Parker House rolls, curry pumpkin soup, persimmon salad, roasted cauliflower skewers, and a maple-roasted turkey with all the trimmings. Adults are $88 and children $30. Takeout is also available and orders must be placed by Sunday, November 21; the meal is $320 and serves four people.

A huge Thanksgiving spread including roast turkey, prime rib, salmon, and pecan pie. International Smoke Del Mar/Facebook

5. Great Maple La Jolla UTC

8675 Genesee Ave Suite 1200
San Diego, CA 92122
(858) 886-7403
You can reserve your Thanksgiving meal now at UTC’s Great Maple. Made to be enjoyed at home, the dinner includes butternut squash bisque soup, thyme and rosemary turkey breast served with brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, toasted sage green beans, and pumpkin pie. The cost is $39.95 per person.

6. Urban Plates

8707 Villa La Jolla Dr
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 263-0818
Urban Plates has options for takeout or dine-in this Thanksgiving. Selections include turkey plates for one featuring ready-to-eat herb-roasted turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, bread, and one side. There are also family feasts and side dishes to order a la carte.

7. George's at the Cove

1250 Prospect St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 454-4244
George’s is offering two eating options for Thanksgiving: eating at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on roast turkey, turkey sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts-apples-onions, gravy and cranberry sauce ($32 per person), or carry-out pies, gravy, or the restaurant’s turkey sausage stuffing to enjoy at home.

8. Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering

4901 Morena Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
Customize your at-home Thanksgiving by ordering a la carte from chef/caterer Giuseppe Ciuffa. Choose from a selection of hors d’oeuvres, dishes, platters, bakery or dessert items, as well as various turkey sizes. View the entire menu and place an order by visiting the website.

A person cuts into a while roasted turkey. Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering/Facebook

9. San Diego Mission Bay Resort

1775 E Mission Bay Dr
San Diego, CA 92109
(619) 677-1161
San Diego Mission Bay Resort has a three-course meal for Thanksgiving. Highlights include butternut squash bisque, Diestel Farms turkey served three ways, and bourbon pecan pie tart. The prixe fix menu is $65 per person and $25 for children 12 and under.

10. Et Voilà! French Bistro

3015 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 209-7759
Feast on a Thanksgiving meal with a French spin at Et Voilà! The cost is $54 per person for the prix fixe menu and choices include traditional turkey two ways, roasted pumpkin soup, and roasted prime rib.

11. Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 600-5311
Pre-order has started for the Trust Restaurant Group’s take-home Thanksgiving feast. The menu serves six to eight guests and includes a Mary’s free range organic turkey, herb bouquet, red beet salad, millionaires potatoes, roasted root vegetables, glazed butternut squash and carrots, curried cauliflower casserole currents, Italian sausage stuffing, herb gravy, apple crisp, and snickerdoodle swirl ice cream plus roasted banana bread loaf and 12 ounces of Trust whole bean coffee. The cost is $325. Reserve online.

A whole roast turkey surrounded by containers of side dishes. James Tran

12. Parc Bistro-Brasserie

2760 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 795-1501
This Bankers Hill restaurant is throwing its Thanksgiving festivities from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The three-course prixe fix menu is $64.95 a person and includes jumbo shrimp cocktail, rack of lamb cassoulet, wild mushroom ravioli, and pumpkin mascarpone pie. The restaurant also has a Thanksgiving to-go package serving two to 10 people.

A whole roasted turkey on a platter with fresh herbs. Parc Bistro-Brasserie/Facebook

13. Coasterra

880 Harbor Island Dr
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 814-1300
Fill up with all your Thanksgiving favorites at Coasterra’s holiday buffet. The all-you-can-eat feast includes winter squash soup, Caesar salad, prime rib, roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, and more. It costs $64.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids six to 12.

14. Callie

1195 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-9696
Head to East Village to celebrate Thanksgiving at Callie. The restaurant is planning a family-style spread featuring free-range heritage Diestel turkey with Tuscan sage sausage and brown butter-cranberry sauce, pumpkin ravioli with brown butter, sage, ricotta salata, and amaretti crumble, braised Moroccan lamb shank with apricots, almonds, and cilantro, slow-baked salmon with pomegranate, pistachio, and dill and pumpkin cheesecake mousse. In addition, all guests will leave with a leftover turkey sandwich to enjoy later. The cost is $80 for adults with a $50 optional wine pairing and $35 for children 10 and under.

A man wearing an apron holding a platter with a roasted turkey. Kelly Wood

15. Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine

435 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 738-7200
Downtown’s Lionfish has untraditional takes for Thanksgiving. Head here for fried turkey and waffles served with wild turkey maple syrup, salted butter and spicy wing sauce, plus a pumpkin roll filled with pumpkin cream cheese whip and topped with abuelita chocolate sauce and spiced pepitas.

16. Serea Coastal Cuisine

1500 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-6611
Hotel del Coronado’s Serea is planning a three-course prixe fix menu for Thanksgiving. The menu features a white truffle lobster bisque, smoked turkey, bruleed pumpkin pie, and more. Family-style options include a roasted two-pound lobster, smoked tri tip roast, and a butternut squash lasagna. The cost is $125 per person and $45 for children.

17. SEA180

800 Seacoast Dr
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
(619) 631-4949
Imperial Beach’s Sea180 has a three-course Thanksgiving in the works. Choose oven roasted turkey, beef short ribs, sea scallops or roasted sweet potato as the main entree. Cost is $59.95 for adults and $12.95 for children three to 2. View the entire menu online.

