Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving in San Diego

Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving in San Diego

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving in San Diego

Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving in San Diego

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and it’s time to start making your dining plans. Whether you’re looking for a traditional spread with all the trimmings, some meat-free vegan fare, or a takeout feast that simply requires warming up at home, step away from the stove and make the holiday extra special by securing reservations (or placing an advance order) at one of these San Diego restaurants instead.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.