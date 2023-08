Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Pacific Beach

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Pacific Beach

Situated comfortably between La Jolla and Mission Beach, the oceanfront neighborhood of Pacific Beach was once primarily known for its nightlife scene but it's become home to an increasingly compelling array of restaurants. Find date-night steakhouses and seafood showcases as well as cozy cafes and casual spots serving a variety of cuisines.

Know of a restaurant in Pacific Beach that should be added to the list? Send us a tip!