15 Restaurants to Try in Scenic Coronado

Wherever you dine in historic Coronado, you can’t fight that loving feeling that you’ve been instantly immersed in the glamorous side of Crown City with stories of Top Gun, Marilyn Monroe, and U.S. presidents. Accessing Coronado Island (though technically not an island) is a picturesque adventure: take the Coronado Ferry, cruise along the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, or mosey along the Silver Strand beach route. Locals and tourists flock to the area for seafood, European-style bistros, Mexican dishes, and a MooTaco on warm, breezy evenings.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.