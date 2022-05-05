Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat on Convoy Street

The dynamic neighborhood has plenty of places to please every palate

The Convoy District has long been a dining hub for locals but in recent years, Convoy Street has established itself as a major culinary showcase for the San Diego food scene. It’s easy to eat your way around the area for days without repeating restaurants. Though Asian cuisines still dominate the neighborhood — you can find anything from Peking duck to Korean fried chicken — it also offers stellar craft beer, tacos, and more.

With each strip mall chock-a-block with restaurants, we know that choosing which restaurant to try can be an intimidating prospect, so here’s a curated overview to help you get started.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Eater’s guides to ramen as well as hot pot and Asian barbecue also feature a number of Convoy Street standouts.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.