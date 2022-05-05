 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Biang biang noodle dish at Shan Xi Magic Kitchen Shan Xi Magic Kitchen

Where to Eat on Convoy Street

The dynamic neighborhood has plenty of places to please every palate

by Helen I. Hwang
by Helen I. Hwang
Shan Xi Magic Kitchen

The Convoy District has long been a dining hub for locals but in recent years, Convoy Street has established itself as a major culinary showcase for the San Diego food scene. It’s easy to eat your way around the area for days without repeating restaurants. Though Asian cuisines still dominate the neighborhood — you can find anything from Peking duck to Korean fried chicken — it also offers stellar craft beer, tacos, and more.

With each strip mall chock-a-block with restaurants, we know that choosing which restaurant to try can be an intimidating prospect, so here’s a curated overview to help you get started.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Eater’s guides to ramen as well as hot pot and Asian barbecue also feature a number of Convoy Street standouts.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Realm Of The 52 Remedies

4805 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(619) 780-6675
(619) 780-6675
Gaining entry into this secret speakeasy behind Common Theory is well worth the trouble. From a brightly lit apothecary room with a secret door, patrons feel like they’re time-traveling to another era. Try themed cocktails like Saigon Dreamer (reminiscent of a Vietnamese ice coffee) and Lapsang Souchong, made with Cool Hand Company’s pineapple turmeric shrub, a local product.  

An elegant, backlit cocktail bar in Realm of the 52 Remedies
Realm of the 52 Remedies.
Haley Hill Photography

2. Hidden Fish

4764 Convoy St ste a
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 210-5056
(858) 210-5056
Chef John Hong serves up an intimate omakase experience at his corner Japanese restaurant. The dinner-only establishment serves seasonal sashimi with omakase that includes 18 pieces. Book a reservation well in advance since seats fill up fast. 

Sashimi on a small plate at Hidden Fish Hidden Fish.

3. Eastern Dynasty 粤品

4690 Convoy St #109
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 836-1168
(858) 836-1168
Chinese roast meat dishes shouldn’t be as hard to come by as they are in San Diego, but Eastern Dynasty has risen to the challenge. The latest Hong Kong-style eatery gives customers plenty of choices with their combo meat platters. Try the Peking duck two-course meal that comes with bao buns. 

Plate of half a roast duck sliced from Eastern Dynasty.
Eastern Dynasty.
Candice Woo

4. Song Hak Korean BBQ - San Diego

4681 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 277-8625
(858) 277-8625
If you’re hankering for Korean barbecue, try this homestyle joint that specializes in different types of marinated beef intestines, like gop chang. The high-quality meats are half-cooked in the kitchen, then brought out to the table where customers can finish barbecuing on the table grill. Song Hak branched out from L.A. but the San Diego location has other favorite Korean noodle dishes, like jia jang myun.

Korean barbecue dish called gop chang at Song Hak Korean BBQ Song Hak Korean BBQ - San Diego.

5. O'Brien's

4646 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 715-1745
(858) 715-1745
A neighborhood bar with a super friendly staff, O’Brien’s has been welcoming patrons since 1994. With 28 beers on tap and streaming sports, including English Premier League soccer, regulars and newcomers easily settle in. Tasty bar fare, like crispy chicken sandwiches and loaded tater tots, makes it easy to hang out for hours. 

Beer and fried chicken sandwich at O’Briens Pub O’Brien’s Pub.

6. Tasty Noodle House

4646 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 430-6876
(858) 430-6876
Fantastic L.A. Chinese restaurants are starting to branch out to San Diego. Tasty Noodle House, with branches in Hacienda Heights and Beverly Hills, serves Shanghainese cuisine in a busy space with limited seating. House specialties include ginger scallion beef with noodles as well as fish fillet and beef with a spicy sauce. Shanghai grilled pork buns topped with black sesame seeds are a must-try. 

Shanghai Grilled Pork Buns at Tasty Noodle House Tasty Noodle House.

7. Taco Stand

4646 Convoy St #111
San Diego, CA 92111
One of the most prolific taquerias north of the border has expanded to the district, snugly slotting into a popular Convoy Street strip mall. Favorites include al pastor (spit-grilled pork marinated with pineapple), carne asada (Angus steak flamed on a charcoal grill to give it an extra ting), and fish tacos, either with battered swai fish, or grilled mahi mahi. Don’t pass up the churros made on the premises.

Two types of tacos at Taco Stand Taco Stand/Facebook

8. Tofu House

4646 Convoy St Ste 116
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 576-6433
(858) 576-6433
For tofu stews in stone pots like kimchi jjigae soup, this establishment serves them up in rapid fire. With a basket of endless raw eggs as accouterments along with Korean side dishes, customers don’t leave hungry.

Korean tofu stew at Tofu House Tofu House.

9. Crab Hut

4646 Convoy St #106a
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 565-1678
(858) 565-1678
Looking for Cajun-style seafood west of the Bayou? Pull your sleeves up and prepare to dig into shellfish slathered with copious amounts of seasoning like Old Bay and garlic butter. Choose popular seafood boils, like S “N” S that comes with head-on shrimp and snow crab clusters. This is also one of Convoy Street’s best options for cocktails.  

Crawfish, shrimp, and corn on the cob in a seafood boil at Crab Hut. Crab Hut.

10. Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon

4625 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 268-9638
(858) 268-9638
Dumplings are satisfying comfort food as a meal or afternoon snack. They’re versatile little things that can be fried, boiled, or steamed. What better way to pair the dumplings than with a house cocktail? Try the pork potstickers or juicy soup dumplings.  

Shanghai soup dumplings in a metal steamer basket at Dumpling Inn &amp; Shanghai Saloon Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon.

11. Jasmine Seafood Restaurant & Express

4609 Convoy St Ste. A 1/2
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 268-0888
(858) 268-0888
One of the iconic mainstays on Convoy, Jasmine’s spacious dining area fits the bill for large groups, banquets, or dim sum. They’re one of the few places in town that still use rolling carts to serve dim sum highlights, like seared taro cake and sweet rice wrapped in lotus leaf. Elaborate chef specialties include sweet and sour rock cod fish and Peking duck.

Chinese Rock Cod Fish at Jasmine Seafood Restaurant &amp; Express
Jasmine Seafood Restaurant & Express.
Allen Chan

12. Cross Street Chicken and Beer

4403 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 430-6001
(858) 430-6001
If you’re craving Korean fried chicken, the original location of this popular spot offers crispy wings and hot chicken sandwiches to accompany their wide selection of soju and more than 20 beers on tap. Recently featured on the nationally syndicated Food Paradise show, it offers its fried chicken in a variety of flavors, from Thai chili to soy-garlic.

Korean fried chicken wings at Cross Street Chicken and Beer Cross Street Chicken and Beer.

13. Shan Xi Magic Kitchen

4344 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 565-2688
(858) 565-2688
With a toothsome, bouncy texture, the house-made, hand-pulled noodles are what make this eatery enchanted. Biangbiang spicy hand-ripped noodle is the star dish, which can be ordered with spicy cumin lamb or beef brisket. 

Biang biang noodle dish at Shan Xi Magic Kitchen Shan Xi Magic Kitchen.

14. Shancheng Lameizi Hot Pot

4225 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
This upscale hotpot outpost, with headquarters in Beijing, has a 30-year history of providing a fancy version of the Chongqing specialty. Customers can choose from various soup bases, including red-hot spicy Szechuan style and mild pork bone broth. Try the house-made mashed shrimp paste as well as the Kobe beef to cook at the table. 

Szechuan hot pot soup base and bone broth hot pot soup base at Shancheng Lameizi Hot Pot
Shancheng Lameizi Hot Pot.
Helen I. Hwang

15. Two Hands Corn Dog Convoy

3860 Convoy St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 737-4234
(858) 737-4234
Korean corn dogs are making a splash stateside and these corn dogs are more than just cornmeal-battered sausage on a stick. Choices include all-beef sausages, mozzarella, or a combo of sausage and cheese. Try the potato corn dog or crispy rice corn dog. 

Korean corn dogs, including the potato corn dog, spicy corn dog and classic corn dog, at Two Hands Corn Dog Convoy
Two Hands Corn Dog Convoy.
Helen I. Hwang

16. Wa Dining Okan

3860 Convoy St
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 279-0941
(858) 279-0941
This understated Japanese eatery serves up a slate of homey dishes. The longstanding family-owned restaurant sits in a strip mall with a small indoor space and sidewalk patio dining and specializes in bento boxes containing everything from grilled mackerel or katsu curry. Add a shrimp tempura mini bowl or buta kakuni (braised pork) to sample more dishes.

Japanese bento box with tempura shrimp bowl and side dishes at Wa Dining Okan
Wa Dining Okan.
Helen I. Hwang

17. Woomiok

3860 Convoy St ste 113-114
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 737-4599
(858) 737-4599
This Korean kitchen specializes in beef bone broth stews teeming with protein and vegetables, that you season to your own taste. The Beef Bone “Emperor” Soup with brisket, ox knee, and oxtail, is a favorite among regulars as is the house kimchi.

Korean beef bone “Emperor” soup with brisket, ox tail and ox knee, with side dishes at Woomiok
Woomiok.
Helen I. Hwang

