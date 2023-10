Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Oceanside

From modern Mexican to sashimi and barbecue, this beachside town has an eclectic mix of restaurants.

It might be best known for surf culture, its historic pier, and a former Spanish mission, but when it comes to drinking and dining the quintessential Southern California beach town of O’side is quickly establishing itself as a destination for exciting food discoveries. Find everything from Michelin-starred modern Mexican to Asian cuisine, breweries, and distilleries in this laid-back beach town that’s worth exploring.