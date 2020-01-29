Where to Eat and Drink in Oceanside

Located on the ground floor of the charming Brick Hotel, this cozy, casual bar is open in the evenings for seasonal cocktails, New Orleans classics like po boys or chicken man, and of course, oysters. Showcasing regional shellfish from the Gulf, West, and East coasts, oysters can be ordered raw or cooked Rockefeller-style or charbroiled. You can also order from Q&A Oyster Bar when you’re having drinks at Frankie’s next door.