Where to Dine and Drink in City Heights

The cuisine in City Heights may best be described as unassuming, unpretentious, underrated and underpriced. It’s one of few places in San Diego County where the hungry and thirsty can devour (in no particular order) Chinese, Cambodian, Nigerian, Italian, Mexican, Vietnamese, Laotian, Somali, Ethiopian, Filipino, El Salvadorian, Colombian, Peruvian and American (from burgers to soul food), all within a long walk (or short bike ride). The variety also comes across in the styles of food, from smoothies and ceviche to low and slow roasted meats to tortas and other quick bites.

This map highlights area restaurants to check out right now, but beyond that you will find street food carts with elote and tamales, marisco trucks, grocery store delicacies like the tacos from Pancho Villas, the weekly farmers market, and other surprises this neighborhood has to offer to anyone with open eyes and an appetite.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.