23 Essential Chinese Restaurants in San Diego

From hot pot to dim sum and everything in-between, here’s where you can find exceptional dishes across San Diego.

The variety and number of Chinese restaurants have been quickly expanding in San Diego as entrepreneurs and restauranteurs have flocked from regions, from as near as L.A. and as far as China, to set up shop in America’s Finest City.

Every May marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. What better way to mark the celebration than by visiting a few of the Chinese restaurants that contribute to making the city rich in culture and cuisine?

In honor of the month, Eater presents our guide to San Diego’s essential Chinese restaurants. The history of Chinese food in San Diego dates back to the 1860s when the first Chinatown was established in an eight-block district where the Gaslamp Quarter sits today. Since then, standout Chinese restaurants have spread far and wide, from Kearny Mesa to North County and everywhere in between, cooking up regional Chinese cuisine and specialty dishes ranging from Shanghai soup dumplings to Sichuan hot pot, Peking duck, and Uyghur lamb.