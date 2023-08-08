16 Places to Dine Near UC San Diego

While the University of California San Diego campus might feel a bit suburban compared to universities in more urban locales, there’s no shortage of good food to be found both on-campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods — from the seaside communities of Torrey Pines and La Jolla Shores to the west and University City and La Jolla Village more inland.

Students and locals alike can find a variety of cuisines at different price points, from luxurious hotels to longtime mom-and-pops, and fast-casual restaurants.

International students make up more than 25 percent of the university’s population, and several notable Asian restaurant chains have set up shop close by, especially at Westfield UTC. And the Convoy District, which is about 10 minutes south of the university, is where students flock for its multitude of Asian dining and drinking options.