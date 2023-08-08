 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chopsticks hold up a soup dumpling.
Xiao long bao.
Din Tai Fung

16 Places to Dine Near UC San Diego

Find diverse cuisines and both affordable and higher-end dining options near the UCSD campus

by Marie Tutko
Xiao long bao.
| Din Tai Fung
by Marie Tutko

While the University of California San Diego campus might feel a bit suburban compared to universities in more urban locales, there’s no shortage of good food to be found both on-campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods — from the seaside communities of Torrey Pines and La Jolla Shores to the west and University City and La Jolla Village more inland.

Students and locals alike can find a variety of cuisines at different price points, from luxurious hotels to longtime mom-and-pops, and fast-casual restaurants.

International students make up more than 25 percent of the university’s population, and several notable Asian restaurant chains have set up shop close by, especially at Westfield UTC. And the Convoy District, which is about 10 minutes south of the university, is where students flock for its multitude of Asian dining and drinking options.

A.R. Valentien

This landmark farm-to-table restaurant at The Lodge at Torrey Pines has been a fine dining staple for more than 20 years. The dining room is outfitted with an elegant craftsman-style interior and the breezy patio offers views of the golf course greens and Pacific Ocean. Executive chef Kelli Crosson’s menu changes seasonally and often daily based on what’s available at local farmers’ markets, but popular dishes can be found year-round. The chicken under a brick — pan-seared and finished in an oven yielding crispy skin — is a lunch mainstay while the Liberty Farms roasted duck breast and confit leg and chicken liver pate anchors the dinner menu. The staff is warm and welcoming: meals start with a formal bread service, and you’ll be offered a blanket if it’s chilly while you’re dining outdoors.

11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, San Diego, CA 92037
(858) 777-6635
(858) 777-6635
Dining terrace at A.R. Valentien.
The dining terrace.
A.R. Valentien

Gold Finch Modern Delicatessen

This modern Jewish deli features classics like matzo ball soup, bagels with lox, and pastries such as knish and rugelach as well as a breakfast menu highlighted by a giant latke topped with a fried egg and horseradish labneh, shakshuka, and challah toast. Order the half-and-half Reuben to sample both the pastrami and corned beef, which comes with crispy crushed potatoes cooked with schmaltz.

3040 Science Park Rd, San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 866-9965
(858) 866-9965
A long table in a dining room.
The dining room at Gold Finch.
Kimberly Motos

Fan-Fan

This on-campus Chinese restaurant at Sixth College is also open to the public. Operated by a Rady School of Management alum who also owns Taste of Hunan in Scripps Ranch and Crazy Duck in Poway, it aims at giving the university’s sizable Chinese student population “a taste of home away from home” while providing a needed late-night dining option for dorm residents. Food is served cafeteria-style and the menu recently changed to let diners build their own meal from a choice of about a dozen rotating dishes at 79 cents an ounce. Entrees run from traditional Hunanese fried pork and steamed fish with chiles to American Chinese classics like sesame chicken. A self-serve mini hot pot meal and the late-night menu is available when class is in session; summer hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9625 Scholars Dr N suite 0125, La Jolla, CA 92093
(858) 750-2058
(858) 750-2058

Tahini

Bringing Middle Eastern shawarma and other street foods to campus, this is the second location for a popular Kearny Mesa lunch spot. Bestsellers include the Esquire pita with chicken shawarma, fries, pickled vegetables, garlic sauce, and sriracha-tahini sauce and the Tahini Fries topped with feta, peppers, garlic sauce, and tahini. There’s also steak shawarma, falafel, fried halloumi cheese sticks with fig jam, and the option to build your own meal with pita, salad, or rice as a base and the protein of your choice.

9625 Scholars Dr N #0113, La Jolla, CA 92093
(858) 203-7145
(858) 203-7145

Shōwa Ramen

This casual ramen spot from the group behind Himitsu, Convoy Music Bar, the Taco Stand offers broth styles ranging from shoyu to thicker tonkotsu and spicy miso, as well as a vegetarian version with a shiitake and kombu base topped with bamboo shoots and wood ear mushrooms. Try the tsukemen, dipping ramen with black-garlic miso broth served on the side, or any of the rice bowls (fried rice, chicken karaage, chashu). If you want a beer to wash it all down, Sapporo is available.

9625 Scholars Dr N bldg 1 suite 0112, La Jolla, CA 92093
A bowl of ramen.
A bowl of ramen.
Showa Ramen

Continent European Delicatessen

This small market has been in the neighborhood since the mid-’90s and carries groceries, beverages, delicacies,car and candy from countries across Eastern Europe, with a focus on Russia and Ukraine. The deli counter is stocked with pastries, baked goods, side dishes and meals to enjoy to-go or to heat up at home: piroshki filled with cabbage, potato, or chicken and mushroom; cold beet salad by the pound; borscht; blintzes; and chicken Kiev.

4150 Regents Park Row ste 110, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 623-0099
(858) 623-0099

Regents Pizzeria

A hangout for students and residents since it opened in 2005, Regents makes both New York-style pies and Chicago deep-dish pizza, which can be ordered whole or by the slice (check out the display case to see the month’s specials). There’s a rotating list of more than 30 beers on tap, Nashville hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, and wings in spice levels from mild (honey barbecue) to hot (jalapeno and ghost peppers). The brave can try a “scorpion hot” version of wings that clocks in at 2 million Scoville units and requires the signing of a waiver to order.

4150 Regents Park Row #100, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 550-0406
(858) 550-0406
A thin-crust pizza.
A thin-crust pizza.
Regents Pizzeria

Din Tai Fung

Start with a bamboo steamer (or two) of juicy xiao long bao with Kurobuta pork, and try the assortment of other dumpling styles available — shao mai, wontons, fluffy bao, and steamed shui jiao — filled with cod, shrimp, chicken, or vegan versions with earthy wood ear mushroom and glass noodles. Don’t overlook the sides and noodle dishes: the sauteed string beans with garlic and Taiwanese braised beef noodle soup are simple but flavorful. Make a reservation to skip the potentially long wait at the walk-in line.

4301 La Jolla Village Dr #2000, San Diego, CA 92122
(858) 375-5988
(858) 375-5988
A steamer of xiao long bao.
A steamer of xiao long bao.
Din Tai Fung

Javier’s

With its dimly lit and glamorous interior reminiscent of an upscale resort in Cabo, this Mexican restaurant is great for date nights or celebratory dinners. Its menu of sustainable seafood includes aquachile and ceviche made with wild Mexican white shrimp or callo de hacha, a scallop from Mexico’s Sea of Cortez while fillings for enchiladas include Maine lobster and Dungeness crab in addition to the standard chicken, beef, and cheese. Order the combination plate that comes with an enchilada, chile relleno, and taco to get a sampling of the menu.

4301 La Jolla Village Dr ste 1000, San Diego, CA 92122
(858) 200-2222
(858) 200-2222
A dining table lit with candlelight. Javier’s

Calvin’s Korean Hot Chicken

Calvin’s doesn’t skimp on heat, with wings and tenders able to be ordered at seven different spice levels and flavors ranging from a dusting of furikake or a garlic-soy sauce to a bright red “devil garlic” and the fiery “Satan’s kiss”. A boon for diners is the crispy batter used for wings and tenders is gluten-free (items containing gluten are listed on the menu). Sides and other dishes include slaw, Cajun waffle fries, corn and edamame, kimchi, and tteokbokki. The restaurant is mainly set up for to-go orders, but there is some seating inside and a few outdoor tables.

3211 Holiday Ct suite 101a, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 587-9848
(858) 587-9848

Qin West Noodle

Named one of San Diego’s 23 Essential Chinese Restaurants, this fast-casual chain from Los Angeles serves dishes from provinces in China that are not commonly found on menus in the U.S. including liang pi, cold noodles dressed in chili oil, cucumbers, and peanuts made in limited quantities daily, and roujiamo, a flatbread stuffed with pork or beef, hail from the Shanxi province. The Guilin soup from Southern China with beef shank, lily flowers, and sour bean rice noodles is another top-seller, as well as spicy won ton soup, mapo tofu, and Mongolian beef.

4353 La Jolla Village Dr ste h30, San Diego, CA 92122
(858) 352-6219
(858) 352-6219

Amardeen Lebanese & Mediterranean Cuisine

Diners come to this family-owned restaurant for the traditional mezza, a meal of several small plates meant to be shared. Amardeen’s version comes with chicken, lamb, and beef shawarma, falafel, kebeh (baked croquettes of bulgur wheat, spiced minced beef and onions), dolma, tabouleh, hummus, baba ghanouj, tzatziki, and garlic spread and can easily feed two people for under $50. There are wines from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and fruit drinks made from apricot, tamarind, and dates, and the knife, a dessert of mozzarella and akkawi cheese baked in a semolina crust and topped with fragrant rosewater syrup and pistachios makes for a particularly sweet ending.

8915 Towne Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92122
(858) 404-1395
(858) 404-1395

Caroline's Seaside Cafe by Giuseppe

Run by an acclaimed local caterer, this counter-service cafe located on the UCSD Scripps Institute of Oceanography campus has a primo patio overlooking the ocean. Offering a discount to those holding a UCSD ID, it’s open for breakfast and lunch with a seasonal menu egg dishes and pancakes as well as salads and sandwiches. The surrounding area is also a popular venue for weddings and special events.

8610 Charles F, Kennel Way, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 202-0569
(858) 202-0569
Hands hold up a sandwich in front of some palm trees.
A sandwich with a view.
Caroline’s Seaside Cafe

Jeff’s Beach Burgers

This retro-themed burger restaurant is steps from the boat launching area at La Jolla Shores, and a sign on the ceiling suggests that walking in with sandy feet and salty hair is welcomed. There’s a simple menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries, onion rings, and recently-added gyros and chicken souvlaki. Milkshakes come in four flavors, including fun, teal-hued bubblegum, and beer and wine are also available.

2134 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037
(888) 535-2227
(888) 535-2227

Cheese Shop

This family-run sandwich shop around for more than 50 years and co-owner Dave Schutz, who started working at the store as a teenager, is often at the counter greeting customers and tourists. The most popular sandwiches are the turkey, jack cheese and avocado, and roasted pork loin topped with honey mustard. The shop is a few blocks away from the beach and a convenient stop for picking up sandwiches for a picnic or grabbing an affordable lunch after spending the day swimming or kayaking. There are flourless oatmeal-almond cookies for dessert and an array of retro candies for sale.

2165 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037
858-459-3921
858-459-3921

Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

The La Jolla Shores compatriot of downtown La Jolla’s famed George’s at the Cove has a tempting happy hour, featuring Blue Devil oysters from Baja California at $2 a piece Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a dozen offered free when purchasing a bottle of Champagne. Appetizers and entrees from the wood-fired menu include steelhead trout aguachile, grilled cast iron focaccia, Hokkaido scallops, and a grilled prime rib served on Fridays and Saturdays. Some favorites from its former existence as Galaxy Taco’s menu are still available, including the grilled octopus and battered Baja fish tacos with lime crema and cabbage served on handmade blue corn tortillas using masa from Masienda in L.A.

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 228-5655
(858) 228-5655
Oysters on the half shell.
Oysters on the half shell.
Sandpiper

