Where to Eat and Drink in Little Italy

Must-visit spots in one of San Diego’s most dynamic neighborhoods for dining out

Where to Eat and Drink in Little Italy

Home to distinctive eateries, elevated restaurants, craft brew pubs, urban wine bars, cocktail hotspots and cozy cafés, Little Italy remains a city hallmark for dining options.

Since the 1920s, this neighborhood has been acclaimed as a bustling residential and business district that was once a pivotal center in San Diego's prolific tuna fishing industry.

Decades later, Little Italy now houses everything from authentic family-owned Italian food destinations to spaces that transcend a region or culture in terms of cuisine. From old Hollywood glam steakhouses to Asian fusion hubs, the streets there hold the right amount of places at a walking distance, situated in the heart of the city for locals and visitors.