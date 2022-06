Find a broad range of Asian restaurants that have blossomed out of a neighborhood once known mostly for Filipino cuisine.

The community of Mira Mesa is becoming a sought-after area for restaurants, rivaling Kearny Mesa in its concentration of Asian establishments serving everything from Filipino food to Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese dishes. Dining options on the boulevard are increasingly diverse, running the gamut from traditional to fusion food; use this handy guide to this growing neighborhood.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.