17 Essential Pizzerias Around San Diego

San Diego may be better known for California burritos and fish tacos than it is for pizza, but that perception has shifted in recent years as local pizza culture continues to grow. The range of pizzas is impressive, from SoCal creations with unorthodox toppings like birria and sigsig to classic Neapolitan and solid renditions of regional specialties like New York and Chicago-style pies. Here are 17 of the best, spanning many different genres of dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings.

Note: map points are not ranked

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.