 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego, January 2022

38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego, Winter 2022

The Hottest New Restaurants in San Diego, January 2021

Overhead shot of a square pizza. Pizza Kaiju/Facebook

17 Essential Pizzerias Around San Diego

These pies are a cut above

by Darlene Horn Updated
View as Map
by Darlene Horn Updated
Pizza Kaiju/Facebook

San Diego may be better known for California burritos and fish tacos than it is for pizza, but that perception has shifted in recent years as local pizza culture continues to grow. The range of pizzas is impressive, from SoCal creations with unorthodox toppings like birria and sigsig to classic Neapolitan and solid renditions of regional specialties like New York and Chicago-style pies. Here are 17 of the best, spanning many different genres of dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings.

Note: map points are not ranked

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizza

Copy Link
897 S Coast Highway 101
Encinitas, CA
(760) 634-7671
(760) 634-7671
Visit Website

North County’s Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizza, a longtime mainstay, was a key innovator in California-style seasonally-inspired pizza. It’s the brainchild of chef Wade Hageman, who opened the pizzeria after a career in fine dining.

Close up of a white pie pizza. Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails

Copy Link
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr
San Diego, CA 92128
(858) 524-6565
(858) 524-6565
Visit Website

Two brothers, alums of an acclaimed pizzeria in the Bay Area, are putting their spin on the deep dish style at this suburban. With a crispy, buttery crust, the hefty pies are available as signature combos, like the North County with housemade meatballs, mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, or customizable with a large range of toppings.

A deep dish pizza and a glass of beer. Facebook

Also Featured in:

3. Ambrogio15

Copy Link
926 Turquoise St h
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 291-8650
(858) 291-8650
Visit Website

Pacific Beach’s Ambrogio15 is serving up what it calls the “Milan pizza experience.” Expect this to mean light-as-air thin crusts, organic and biodynamic wines and sustainable and organic pizza toppings. A second and third location can be found at Little Italy Food Hall and Del Mar.

Also Featured in:

4. Mr. Moto Pizza Pacific Beach

Copy Link
4653 Mission Blvd
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 490-0501
(858) 490-0501
Visit Website

Since opening its Pacific Beach location in 2015, Mr. Moto Pizza has expanded to North Park, Point Loma, Pacific Beach, Encinitas, Seaport Village, Little Italy and its newest location in Mission Valley. The primary style of pizza is New York plus calzones, stombolis and garlic knots, both stuffed and unstuffed.

Close up of pizza topped with &nbsp;Spanish Chorizo, Jalapenos, Chicken. Mr. Moto Pizza/Facebook

5. Square Pizza Co

Copy Link
4508 Cass St Suite C
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 412-4469
(858) 412-4469
Visit Website

Find Detroit-style and thin-crust square slices (aka Boston Beach pizza) at this Pacific Beach spot. All of the shop’s signature Detroit-style pizzas pay homage to the city and are named after cars like the Chevy (salami, cupping pepperoni, meatball and bacon).

Selection of rectangular pizzas. Square Pizza Co./Facebook

Also Featured in:

6. Blind Lady Ale House

Copy Link
3416 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA
(619) 255-2491
(619) 255-2491
Visit Website

One of the originators of SoCal-style pizza, Blind Lady Ale House in Normal Heights is still a favorite among San Diegans. Their farmers market-bought and housemade ingredients make good companions with their stacked draft list.

Overhead shot of pizza topped with sauce, cheese and basil. Blind Lady Alehouse/Facebook

Also Featured in:

7. The Friendly

Copy Link
4592 30th St
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 892-7840
(619) 892-7840

Serving New York-style by-the-slice pizza, The Friendly burst onto North Park’s food scene in early 2018, a brick-and-mortar location for food truck Caliano by Spinelli. Expect quick service, an expanded menu beyond pizza and a casual setting that’s reminiscent of a classic East Coast slice joint.

Slide shot of pizza topped with mushrooms. The Friendly/Facebook

Also Featured in:

8. Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria

Copy Link
4030 Goldfinch St
San Diego, CA
(619) 299-4030
(619) 299-4030
Visit Website

With so many Chicagoans calling San Diego home, it only follows that we have a good Chicago-style pizzeria to call our own. Lefty’s, with two locations in North Park and Mission Hills, is deep dish pie’s SoCal home away from home.

Close up of Chicago deep dish pizza. Lefty’s/Facebook

Also Featured in:

9. Bronx Pizza

Copy Link
111 Washington St
San Diego, CA
(619) 291-3341
(619) 291-3341
Visit Website

Pulling no punches with its name, Bronx Pizza in Hillcrest is usually the first retort when someone remarks, “there’s no good New York-style pizza in San Diego.” The cheese pie is a great example but it’s particularly known for the White Stone pie, a classic white pizza named after an iconic New York City bridge that’s topped with mozzarella, ricotta and garlic.

Selection of New York-style pizzas in display case. Yelp

Also Featured in:

10. Caffé Calabria

Copy Link
3933 30th St
San Diego, CA
(619) 291-1759
(619) 291-1759
Visit Website

Pulling double-time as a coffee roaster and cafe, Caffe Calabria also churns out simple wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas with high quality ingredients from its North Park storefront. They only serve pizza Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. though, so plan in advance.

Whole pizza sitting in front of pizza oven. Caffé Calabria/Facebook

11. Tribute Pizza

Copy Link
3077 N Park Way
San Diego, CA
Visit Website

Long-awaited North Park pizzeria Tribute Pizza opened in 2016 after getting its start as a popular pop-up. It has a large, airy dining room holds a wood-fired oven that turns out seasonally-inspired pizzas and pies that are inspired by some of the world’s most notable pizzas

Three quarters view of pizza. Tribute Pizza/Facebook

Also Featured in:

12. Buona Forchetta

Copy Link
3001 Beech St
San Diego, CA
(619) 381-4844
(619) 381-4844
Visit Website

With a location in Liberty Station called Officine Buona Forchetta, plus others in Encinitas, San Marcos, and Coronado, beloved South Park staple Buona Forchetta continues expansion with its classic Neapolitan-style pizzas. Also notable are its gluten-free pies.

Hand holding platter of pizza. Buona Forchetta/Facebook

Also Featured in:

13. Isola Pizza Bar

Copy Link
1526 India Street
San Diego, CA
(619) 255-4230
(619) 255-4230
Visit Website

Italian owner Massimo Tenino runs Isola Pizza Bars in Little Italy and La Jolla, where he serves wood-fired Neapolitan pizza with imported Italian ingredients. Also on the menu is wine from his brother’s vineyard in Piemonte.

Three pizzas on a table. Isola Pizza Bar/Facebook

Also Featured in:

14. Pizzeria Luigi

Copy Link
1137 25th St
San Diego, CA
(619) 233-3309
(619) 233-3309
Visit Website

A Golden Hill staple, Pizzeria Luigi is considered one of San Diego’s best examples of New York-style pie, with to-go slices at the ready. There’s also a shop on El Cajon Boulevard and in Imperial Beach.

Person cutting into pizza. Pizzeria Luigi/Facebook

Also Featured in:

15. TNT Pizza

Copy Link
550 14th St #116
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 915-6312
(619) 915-6312
Visit Website

What began as a popular pop-up pizzeria during in the heat of the COVID pandemic launched into spot in East Village serving Detroit-style pizzas, grandma pies, and New York-style available pickup or delivery. Helmed by Kevin Gist and Joseph Wehrly, TNT Pizza offers vegan and gluten-free options available by the slice or as whole pies.

Whole pizza pie topped with artichokes. TNT Pizza/Facebook

More in Maps

16. Pizza Kaiju

Copy Link
41 E 8th St
National City, CA 91950
(858) 744-2655
(858) 744-2655
Visit Website

National City’s Market on 8th’s answer to pizza is a meld of traditional toppings with more unique ones like roasted pork belly or sisig with calamansi cream. Pizzas come available whole round, square or by the slice.

Hand holding slice of pizza. Pizza Kaiju/Facebook

17. Pizzeria El Jefe Mexican Pizzeria

Copy Link
1655 Broadway #12
Chula Vista, CA 91911
(619) 591-9686
(619) 591-9686
Visit Website

Think pizza only has Italian flavors? Think again. This Chula Vista spot serves thin crust pizzas topped with the likes of bistec, birria, zesty black beans, Rajas pepper and more. Libations from the bar are equally intriguing with wines from Valle de Guadalupe and Micheladas made with fresh blended fruits.

Two pizzas topped with birria. Pizzeria El Jefe/Facebook

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizza

897 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA
Close up of a white pie pizza. Facebook

North County’s Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizza, a longtime mainstay, was a key innovator in California-style seasonally-inspired pizza. It’s the brainchild of chef Wade Hageman, who opened the pizzeria after a career in fine dining.

897 S Coast Highway 101
Encinitas, CA
(760) 634-7671
Visit Website

2. The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
A deep dish pizza and a glass of beer. Facebook

Two brothers, alums of an acclaimed pizzeria in the Bay Area, are putting their spin on the deep dish style at this suburban. With a crispy, buttery crust, the hefty pies are available as signature combos, like the North County with housemade meatballs, mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, or customizable with a large range of toppings.

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr
San Diego, CA 92128
(858) 524-6565
Visit Website

3. Ambrogio15

926 Turquoise St h, San Diego, CA 92109

Pacific Beach’s Ambrogio15 is serving up what it calls the “Milan pizza experience.” Expect this to mean light-as-air thin crusts, organic and biodynamic wines and sustainable and organic pizza toppings. A second and third location can be found at Little Italy Food Hall and Del Mar.

926 Turquoise St h
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 291-8650
Visit Website

4. Mr. Moto Pizza Pacific Beach

4653 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
Close up of pizza topped with &nbsp;Spanish Chorizo, Jalapenos, Chicken. Mr. Moto Pizza/Facebook

Since opening its Pacific Beach location in 2015, Mr. Moto Pizza has expanded to North Park, Point Loma, Pacific Beach, Encinitas, Seaport Village, Little Italy and its newest location in Mission Valley. The primary style of pizza is New York plus calzones, stombolis and garlic knots, both stuffed and unstuffed.

4653 Mission Blvd
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 490-0501
Visit Website

5. Square Pizza Co

4508 Cass St Suite C, San Diego, CA 92109
Selection of rectangular pizzas. Square Pizza Co./Facebook

Find Detroit-style and thin-crust square slices (aka Boston Beach pizza) at this Pacific Beach spot. All of the shop’s signature Detroit-style pizzas pay homage to the city and are named after cars like the Chevy (salami, cupping pepperoni, meatball and bacon).

4508 Cass St Suite C
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 412-4469
Visit Website

6. Blind Lady Ale House

3416 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA
Overhead shot of pizza topped with sauce, cheese and basil. Blind Lady Alehouse/Facebook

One of the originators of SoCal-style pizza, Blind Lady Ale House in Normal Heights is still a favorite among San Diegans. Their farmers market-bought and housemade ingredients make good companions with their stacked draft list.

3416 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA
(619) 255-2491
Visit Website

7. The Friendly

4592 30th St, San Diego, CA 92116
Slide shot of pizza topped with mushrooms. The Friendly/Facebook

Serving New York-style by-the-slice pizza, The Friendly burst onto North Park’s food scene in early 2018, a brick-and-mortar location for food truck Caliano by Spinelli. Expect quick service, an expanded menu beyond pizza and a casual setting that’s reminiscent of a classic East Coast slice joint.

4592 30th St
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 892-7840

8. Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria

4030 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA
Close up of Chicago deep dish pizza. Lefty’s/Facebook

With so many Chicagoans calling San Diego home, it only follows that we have a good Chicago-style pizzeria to call our own. Lefty’s, with two locations in North Park and Mission Hills, is deep dish pie’s SoCal home away from home.

4030 Goldfinch St
San Diego, CA
(619) 299-4030
Visit Website

9. Bronx Pizza

111 Washington St, San Diego, CA
Selection of New York-style pizzas in display case. Yelp

Pulling no punches with its name, Bronx Pizza in Hillcrest is usually the first retort when someone remarks, “there’s no good New York-style pizza in San Diego.” The cheese pie is a great example but it’s particularly known for the White Stone pie, a classic white pizza named after an iconic New York City bridge that’s topped with mozzarella, ricotta and garlic.

111 Washington St
San Diego, CA
(619) 291-3341
Visit Website

10. Caffé Calabria

3933 30th St, San Diego, CA
Whole pizza sitting in front of pizza oven. Caffé Calabria/Facebook

Pulling double-time as a coffee roaster and cafe, Caffe Calabria also churns out simple wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas with high quality ingredients from its North Park storefront. They only serve pizza Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. though, so plan in advance.

3933 30th St
San Diego, CA
(619) 291-1759
Visit Website

11. Tribute Pizza

3077 N Park Way, San Diego, CA
Three quarters view of pizza. Tribute Pizza/Facebook

Long-awaited North Park pizzeria Tribute Pizza opened in 2016 after getting its start as a popular pop-up. It has a large, airy dining room holds a wood-fired oven that turns out seasonally-inspired pizzas and pies that are inspired by some of the world’s most notable pizzas

3077 N Park Way
San Diego, CA
Visit Website

12. Buona Forchetta

3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA
Hand holding platter of pizza. Buona Forchetta/Facebook

With a location in Liberty Station called Officine Buona Forchetta, plus others in Encinitas, San Marcos, and Coronado, beloved South Park staple Buona Forchetta continues expansion with its classic Neapolitan-style pizzas. Also notable are its gluten-free pies.

3001 Beech St
San Diego, CA
(619) 381-4844
Visit Website

13. Isola Pizza Bar

1526 India Street, San Diego, CA
Three pizzas on a table. Isola Pizza Bar/Facebook

Italian owner Massimo Tenino runs Isola Pizza Bars in Little Italy and La Jolla, where he serves wood-fired Neapolitan pizza with imported Italian ingredients. Also on the menu is wine from his brother’s vineyard in Piemonte.

1526 India Street
San Diego, CA
(619) 255-4230
Visit Website

14. Pizzeria Luigi

1137 25th St, San Diego, CA
Person cutting into pizza. Pizzeria Luigi/Facebook

A Golden Hill staple, Pizzeria Luigi is considered one of San Diego’s best examples of New York-style pie, with to-go slices at the ready. There’s also a shop on El Cajon Boulevard and in Imperial Beach.

1137 25th St
San Diego, CA
(619) 233-3309
Visit Website

15. TNT Pizza

550 14th St #116, San Diego, CA 92101
Whole pizza pie topped with artichokes. TNT Pizza/Facebook

What began as a popular pop-up pizzeria during in the heat of the COVID pandemic launched into spot in East Village serving Detroit-style pizzas, grandma pies, and New York-style available pickup or delivery. Helmed by Kevin Gist and Joseph Wehrly, TNT Pizza offers vegan and gluten-free options available by the slice or as whole pies.

550 14th St #116
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 915-6312
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Pizza Kaiju

41 E 8th St, National City, CA 91950
Hand holding slice of pizza. Pizza Kaiju/Facebook

National City’s Market on 8th’s answer to pizza is a meld of traditional toppings with more unique ones like roasted pork belly or sisig with calamansi cream. Pizzas come available whole round, square or by the slice.

41 E 8th St
National City, CA 91950
(858) 744-2655
Visit Website

17. Pizzeria El Jefe Mexican Pizzeria

1655 Broadway #12, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Two pizzas topped with birria. Pizzeria El Jefe/Facebook

Think pizza only has Italian flavors? Think again. This Chula Vista spot serves thin crust pizzas topped with the likes of bistec, birria, zesty black beans, Rajas pepper and more. Libations from the bar are equally intriguing with wines from Valle de Guadalupe and Micheladas made with fresh blended fruits.

1655 Broadway #12
Chula Vista, CA 91911
(619) 591-9686
Visit Website

Related Maps