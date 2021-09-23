 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A wine glass filled with orange cocktail garnished with a sprig of rosemary and lemon.
The Plot
Hannah Guthman

Where to Sip Artful Non-Alcoholic Cocktails in San Diego

From zero-proof spirits to house infusions, these mocktails have all of the vim and with none of the vigor of a regular cocktail

by Kelly Bone
The Plot
| Hannah Guthman
by Kelly Bone

House infusions, fresh-pressed juices, and aromatic bitters have taken center stage in the growing field of mocktails as the interest in alcohol-free drinks is on the rise. Local bars and restaurants have taken notice and many now offer much more than Shirley Temples. Zero-proof spirits have also found their way behind the bar, opening new possibilities for bartenders and ensuring that abstainers, as well as those who are just cutting back on their liquor intake, can still enjoy a night out.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Plot

1733 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
(442) 266-8200
At the Plot, diners can indulge in the herbaceous joy of a gin and tonicw ithout the buzz. The Plot’s NA GnT features house tonic syrup, sparkling water, and Seedlip Grove (a light non-alcoholic spirit distilled with bitter orange and lemongrass), garnished with sprig of rosemary. The Kismet hibiscus shrub and soda is made with a slightly tart and floral vinegar from San Diego-based refinery Kismet combined with soda water and blue basil from the Plot’s own garden.

A bottle of Seedlip along with a mocktail and bitters from The Plot
The Plot
Israel Palacio

2. The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr
San Diego, CA 92128
(858) 524-6565
Pair your pizza with the perfect mocktail at Rancho Bernardo’s the Shop. Go tart with passionfruit and citrus or take a refreshing sip of its cucumber mint mocktail between slices of loaded deep-dish pizza.

A view of the dining room and bar at the Shop.
The Shop
Facebook

3. Beeside Balcony

1201 Camino Del Mar #200
Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 481-9889
On the breezy balcony of Beeside you can hold the spirits from any of its cocktails. Enjoy a Prickly Lady with prickly pear, lime, and Burlesque bitters or try a virgin Black’s Beach, a blend of grapefruit and lemon juice spiked with grapefruit bitters beneath a black salt rim.

The two-story storefront with glass windows at Beeside Balcony.
Beeside Balcony
Facebook

4. Addison

5200 Grand Del Mar Way
San Diego, CA 92130
(858) 314-1900
Perfection runs through the bar program at Addison regardless of its spirit status. Let the bartenders know your preferences and they will craft a mocktail — punctuated with seasonal fruits and herbs — tailored to you and the evening’s tasting menu.

The grand entryway of Addison at sunset.
Addison Restaurant
Facebook

5. Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

9700 N Torrey Pines Rd
La Jolla, CA 92037
(855) 430-7503
The weight of the world lifts as while meandering through the gardens of Estancia La Jolla. Keep the visit light with mocktails like its summer fizz, a bubbly blend of Seedlip Grove 42, ginger beer, lemon syrup, and mulled spices.

A cluster of outdoor tables on the patio at Mustangs &amp; Burros.
Mustangs & Burros
The Meritage Collection

6. Raised by Wolves

4301 La Jolla Village Dr #2030
San Diego, CA 92122
(619) 629-0243
Always aiming to please, the bartenders at Raised By Wolves can make many of the menu’s selections alcohol-free. Ask for an adult Shirley Temple and you may receive a pile of pebble ice, pink with grenadine and acid phosphate with club soda and brandied cherry. Or, point them in a flavor direction and trust their imagination to deliver a mocktail designed just for you.

The dome-shaped central bar inside Raised by Wolves.
Raised by Wolves
Arlene Ibarra

7. Duke's La Jolla

1216 Prospect St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 454-5888
The pale purple hue of the virgin lavender colada will delight diners of all ages. This frozen slushie concoction features local and organic lavender simple syrup and coconut with fresh pineapple. Or, go a little lighter with a ginger lime fizz, a sparkling glass of ginger beer and pineapple. 

Two blended drinks garnished with pineapple at Duke’s La Jolla.
Duke’s La Jolla
Facebook

8. Sycamore Den

3391 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 563-9019
With its late summer menu still going strong, house favorites like the Ukrainian Dance Party can be made virgin while retaining its vibrancy due to a combination of beets, buckthorn berries, lemon juice, and orange slices.

An overhead view of a red cocktail garnished with an orange slice at Sycamore Den.
Sycamore Den
Sycamore Den

9. 619 Spirits North Park

3015 Lincoln Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 269-2757
This North Park spot is known for its locally-distilled libations but it has plenty of alcohol-free drinks like the rhubarb limeade or a refreshing blackberry lavender lemonade.

An outdoor patio and drinking rail at 619 Spirits.
619 Spirits North Park
Facebook

10. Mister A's

2550 Fifth Ave 12th floor
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 239-1377
With sweeping views of San Diego, Mister A’s is a prime spot for a classy night out, and if that night doesn’t involve booze this bar has you covered. Currently on offer is the no proof cactus-pineapple fresca, an agua fresca with juiced and blended fresh fruit and cactus.

A green cocktail on a white tablecloth at Mr. A’s.
Mister A’s
Mr. A’

11. The Rose Wine Bar

2219 30th St
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 281-0718
While it’s home to one of the best collections of natural wines in San Diego, those looking for zero-proof drinks will be just as pleased. Utilizing Lyres alcohol-free spirits, the Rose has crafted the Summer Daz with orange sec, cucumber-limeade and mineral water and the Not an Aperol Spritz with an Amalfi bitters cordial.

A wall of wine shelves at the Rose.
The Rose
Facebook

12. Juniper & Ivy

2228 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-9036
Beverage director Nicholas Gergen always keeps no-proof choices on the menu. As the name implies, the Something Seasonal mocktail evolves throughout the year. Right now, guests can sipa blend of Granny Smith apple juice with fresh lemon, cinnamon demerara syrup, and soda.

A yellow-hued cocktail in a tall glass garnished with a cinnamon stick.
Juniper & Ivy
Juniper & Ivy

13. Herb & Wood

2210 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 955-8495
Duality plays into the mocktail selection at Herb & Wood. Try the Lemon & Herbs with fresh lemon juice, roasted lemon and thyme syrup, grenadine, and soda. Or, get a small kick of caffeine with the Honey & Tea, a blend of green tea, blueberry, honey, and cucumber with a splash of soda.

Herb & Wood
Facebook

14. Kindred

1503 30th St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 546-9653
With a top-tier cocktail program, South Park’s Kindred pours the same levels of creativity into its non-alcoholic “XXX” menu. Try the Miracle Cure, a tropical goth blend of pineapple, lime, coconut, passionfruit, Thai basil, and lemongrass stained black with charcoal. Or. keep things light with the Amalfi spritz, a non-alcoholic orange and peach apéritif.

A black cocktail garnished with an orchid and pineapple next to an orange cocktail garnished with rosemary. Facebook

15. Garibaldi

901 Bayfront Ct Suite 1
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 436-1081
Take in the bay views but none of the booze at downtown’s Garibaldi, located within the InterContinental hotel. The house mocktail, Little Giuseppe, combines non-alcoholic Seedlip with prickly pear juice, myrtle, lime, and a splash of bubbles.

Orange bar chairs on the balcony of Garibaldi overlooking the San Diego Bay.
Garibaldi 
Diana Rose Photo

16. Punch Bowl Social San Diego

1485 E St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 452-3352
Bowl without the booze at East Village’s Punch Bowl Social. Keep your focus with a strawberry rhubarb fizz made with Fee Brothers rhubarb bitters and strawberry syrup or punch up your play with the Let’s Get Physical, an invigorating mocktail with jalapeno syrup, lime juice, and a Tajin rim.

The lounge and bowling lanes at Punch Bowl Social.
Punch Bowl Social
Punch Bowl Social

17. Sea180

800 Seacoast Dr
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
(619) 631-4949
Chill with the sea breeze at Imperial Beach’s Sea180. Blend in with the view while sipping on an Ocean Blue mocktail with blueberries, rosemary, lemon juice, lemonade, and soda. Or take in a sunset with a golden glass of Ginger Shirley with floating cherries and lime.

The outdoor patio overlooking the beach and the IB pier at SEA180.
SEA180 Coastal Tavern
Facebook

This North Park spot is known for its locally-distilled libations but it has plenty of alcohol-free drinks like the rhubarb limeade or a refreshing blackberry lavender lemonade.

