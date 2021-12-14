 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A platter of oysters on ice, with lemon wedges and a mignionette in a white square shaped bowl.
Oysters from The Fishery.
The Fishery

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Diego

Ring in 2022 with decadent eats and plenty of bubbly

by Roxana Popescu
Oysters from The Fishery.
| The Fishery
by Roxana Popescu

If 2020 and 2021 taught us anything, it’s that life is full of unexpected twists. So while no one knows what 2022 will bring, one thing is for sure: San Diego restaurants are determined to help ring in the turn of the year with fantastic food and drinks. Whether your mood is subdued or celebratory, there’s a New Year’s Eve for everyone. Find classic prix-fixe menus, dazzling new cocktails, and at least one costume party.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Jeune et Jolie

2659 State St Suite 102
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Casual, elegant, Michelin starred. That’s the promise of this Carlsbad restaurant. The New Year’s Eve lineup includes a four-course menu ($140), with an optional wine pairing and creative cocktails. Examples of a recent menu by chef Eric Bost: halibut with potato, chanterelle mushrooms, apricot, and salt marsh mussels as a main, and financiers (tropical, chocolate) to finish.

Sliced radishes and small leafed greens on an ethereal puff of culinary foam. All plated on a white bowl, placed on a speckled white table.
A fresh dish from Jeune et Jolie.
Jeune et Jolie

2. Rare Society

330 S Cedros Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075
The Trust Restaurant Group’s retro steakhouse Rare Society is taking New Year’s Eve reservations for its original University Heights location and its latest outpost in Solana Beach. Chef Brad Wise is featuring a tomahawk steak special just for the occasion — in University Heights it’ll be a prime beef tomahawk while in North County an Austalian wagyu tomahawk will be on offer.

A Rare Society platter with several sliced steaks. Kimberly Motos

3. Understory

12841 El Camino Real Suite 209-210
San Diego, CA 92130
This Del Mar craft cocktail bar is hosting a DJ’ed masquerade ball that mixes three of the culinary world’s best inventions (or discoveries?) champagne, caviar and fried chicken. Packages start at $175 for couples and reach $375 for groups of four and include a midnight champagne toast.

An artful arrangement of cocktails on a bar table. Kimberly Motos

4. Addison Restaurant

Copy Link
5200 Grand Del Mar Way
San Diego, CA 92130
Two Michelin-starred Addison is offering a luxurious eight-course tasting menus from chef Willliam Bradley and team that includes celebratory ingredients like caviar and white truffles. The New Year’s Eve menu is $425 per person with supplemental wine pairings available. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

The front of an upscale restaurant at sunset. Addison

5. Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St
La Jolla, CA 92037
Three locations (La Jolla, Downtown, and Mission Valley), three chances to party, Puesto-style. Their freshly updated menu now includes a lamb barbacoa taco and passion fruit margarita, plus their extensive list of classic and creative tacos (and more). For an early New Year’s toast, they’re serving complementary tequila shots timed with the Times Square ball drop at midnight in New York. Feeling nutty? Check out the Naughty List cocktail, with blue agave reposado tequila, nutmeg, milk, egg and coffee liqueur.

A taco on a blue corn tortilla, topped with kuri squash and drizzled with a white sauce. The ensemble sits on a glazed grey plate.
Taco from Puesto.
Puesto

6. The Fishery

5040 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
Tucked in North Pacific Beach, but away from the hubbub, the Fishery is serving a New Year’s Eve menu that celebrates freshness and robust flavor. To whet the palate, a trio of snacks (beet dumplings, tuna tartare and one more). One of the starters is a Dungeness crab napoleon with mango, avocado, and a fresno chili emulsion. For the main entree: a choice of braised grouper with mussels and shrimp in a saffron broth or opah steak Rossini, served with seared foie gras, black truffle, and confit potato. $75 per person or $100 with an add-on of three oysters and champagne.

In the foreground, a multicolor cherry tomato and basil salad in a white bowl. In the background, a cocktail that resembles a martini and a small dish filled with olives.
A salad and cocktail from The Fishery.
The Fishery

7. Bleu Bohème

4090 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
For a classic French-inspired reveillon, head to Bleu Bohème. The NYE menu features confit de canard, a King salmon sautéed with crab, asparagus, and tomato salad, herb roasted Yukon potatoes, sauce Béarnaise, and mushroom ravioli in a white wine cream sauce. To start, the Clean Slate martini (Kahlua, Armagnac, Frangelico, cream, Aztec chocolate bitters for $15). To finish, five decadent selections. Prix-fixe, $75. 

8. Madison

4622 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92116
Madison’s enchanting New Year’s Eve menu does what this restaurant does best: fresh, inventive cuisine and cocktails. On the drinks front, bottles of Tattinger and mix and match wine pairings. On the dessert front: mini exotic desserts. The prix-fixe features choices like tuna tartare, chimichurri skirt steak, a harvest salad with butternut squash, swordfish skewers, and gluten free vegan ravioli. And of course, the Pork Chop.

9. Bivouac Ciderworks

3986 30th St
San Diego, CA 92104
Pull out your finest polyester. It’s time for Bivouac’s Studio-54 themed 1970’s style New Year’s Eve jam! The taproom, in North Park, will be decorated, and costumes (or at least some disco flair) are a must. Along with light bites, the cidery’s party offerings include cider, cider cocktails, beer, and wine. Cider toast at midnight. The party, with music by DJ ApotheKari, starts at 8 p.m. and picks up the next day at 1 p.m. for a New Year’s Day toast. NYE tickets are $25 (until 12/19, then prices go up), with a complementary midnight cider toast.

10. Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St
San Diego, CA 92107
Let’s start with the New Year’s Eve dessert creation: a pastry called the dolce roche, made with hazelnut mousse, a chocolate fudge core and rocher glaze. The restaurant’s four-course festival of flavors starts with homemade bresaola layered with cheese and arugula and finishes with an Italian sausage and lentil dish with confit tomatoes. The vegan menu is also consistently strong at Cesarina, including its New Year’s Eve offerings. One example: handmade butternut squash tortelli, creamy garlic sauce, pink peppercorn, and crispy kabocha squash.

A festively-decorated outdoor patio. Arlene Ibarra

11. Cori Pastificio Trattoria

2977 Upas St
San Diego, CA 92104
This friendly and welcoming neighborhood restaurant is going all out for the holidays this year, with caroling and roasted chestnuts leading up to Christmas, and a Sicilian-themed New Year’s Eve festa. That menu features traditional dishes, plus a cocktail special and Sicilian sparkling wine to toast the start of 2022. Auguri!

Triangle shaped pasta stackedon a plate, covered with sage and bacon, on a white plate with an ornate rim. The plate is on a wood table.
Pasta from Cori Pastificio Trattoria.
Cori Pastificio Trattoria

12. Wolfie's Carousel Bar

2401 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Glitz. Spectacle. A gently rotating bar. If any of these sound like an appropriate ambience for your New Year’s Eve fete, then head to the one and only Wolfie’s — a bar in Little Italy anchored by an actual carousel. Options for your last meal of 2021: Wagyu tartare, steak frites, oysters Rockefeller, a champagne toast, and more.

The revolving cocktail bar at Wolfie’s Carousel Wolfie’s Carousel

13. STK Steakhouse

600 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Behind STK’s recipe for New Year’s decadence: DJ plus wagyu steak plus caviar plus midnight Champagne toast. About that Wagyu, here’s the breakdown: Japanese wagyu A5 served as filet or strip loin, an American wagyu served a a 10 oz strip, or an Australian wagyu served as a picanha (a Brazilian cut) or a tomahawk, for $79 to $139.

Wagyu steak served on a salt block. STK

14. Callie

1195 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ora king salmon crudo with local citrus. Cacio e pepe risotto with Périgord black truffles. Black truffle and bone marrow beef duo. Meyer lemon pavlova. This New Year’s Eve five-course, family-style menu speaks for itself. Also worth noting: There are two seatings: the earlier session targets families (kids dine for $35, adults for $60) while the later seating features a champagne toast and live band, for $150, not including optional wine or Champagne pairings.

A bottle of champagne with two full glasses. Karla Sandoval

15. Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine – San Diego

435 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
For a “yes and” start to the near year, Lionfish, in the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, has created a decadent surf and turf that runs from sea to sand to steak. For example, James Beard Award-winning chef JoJo Ruiz is pairing Prime Rib Beef Carpaccio with Scallop Sashimi. For the second course, a pasta duo: one has clams, the other has duck confit. The four course prix-fixe costs $121.22.

16. Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Hillcrest restaurant and bar is ushering in the new year with a special three-course menu priced at a clever $20.22 that includes an appetizer, entree ,and one of the restaurant’s signature cookies for dessert. With add-ons and upgrades available as well as champagne specials flowing all night long, the menu can also be ordered to go. The restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Two flutes of champagne. Kelly Wood

