Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Diego

If 2020 and 2021 taught us anything, it’s that life is full of unexpected twists. So while no one knows what 2022 will bring, one thing is for sure: San Diego restaurants are determined to help ring in the turn of the year with fantastic food and drinks. Whether your mood is subdued or celebratory, there’s a New Year’s Eve for everyone. Find classic prix-fixe menus, dazzling new cocktails, and at least one costume party.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.