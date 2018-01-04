Where to Find Late-Night Eats in San Diego

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find spots that offer late-night dining, especially during this post-pandemic age when many restaurants are operating on shortened schedules. With most kitchens closing by 10 p.m. or even earlier, where do you go when the midnight munchies hit or you need a snack before bed? From pizza and tacos to yakitori and Korean fried chicken, here’s where to sate your after-hours cravings.

Did we miss your preferred late-night haunt? Leave your favorites in the comments.