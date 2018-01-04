 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A diner counter.
Beginners Diner at the Lafayette.
Kimberly Motos

Where to Find Late-Night Eats in San Diego

Top picks for dining after-hours

by Candice Woo Updated
Beginners Diner at the Lafayette.
| Kimberly Motos
by Candice Woo Updated

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find spots that offer late-night dining, especially during this post-pandemic age when many restaurants are operating on shortened schedules. With most kitchens closing by 10 p.m. or even earlier, where do you go when the midnight munchies hit or you need a snack before bed? From pizza and tacos to yakitori and Korean fried chicken, here’s where to sate your after-hours cravings.

Did we miss your preferred late-night haunt? Leave your favorites in the comments.

Yakyudori

Open nightly until 11:30 p.m., this casual Japanese restaurant is often busy but the service is fast and friendly. The broad menu spans the gamut from yakitori to ramen, rice bowls, deep-fried bites known as kushiage, and appetizers like beef tataki and seaweed salad.

4898 Convoy St #101, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 268-2888
(858) 268-2888

Unassuming and homey, this Korean restaurant is open until midnight, most nights, serving up large portions of traditional comfort food dishes like beef tofu soup, pork rib soup, and seafood pancakes.  

4688 Convoy St #112, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 279-6888
(858) 279-6888

Pelicana Chicken SD

Staying open until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends, this local outpost of the mega Korean-style fried chicken chain offers a dizzying array of options, from original wings with garlic glaze to crispy boneless chicken with smoky hot sauce, as well as trendy Korean street food like fried cheese balls and doughnut twists called kkwabaegi.

7767 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 278-2167
(858) 278-2167
Fried chicken from Pelicana.
Fried chicken.
Pelicana

Mission + Garnet Food Hall

With six food stalls under one roof, this Pacific Beach food hall is open nearly 24 hours, from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m., meaning your late-night snacking options include waffled churros, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, tacos, and more.

4505 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
Breakfast burritos.
Breakfast burritos.
Kimberly Motos

Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge

For late-night dining within steps of the beach, Fireside’s upstairs patio is the perfect perch on a balmy summer evening. Staying open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, the restaurant and bar features a menu from chef Brian Redzikowski that ranges from corn dogs and crispy calamari to spicy vodka rigatoni and cheesesteaks with duck fat fries.

722 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 274-3100
(858) 274-3100
Palm trees in front of a restaurant. Firehouse

Beginners Diner

One component of the lavishly restored Lafayette Hotel & Club is a 24-hour restaurant fashioned from a gleaming vintage diner car that features a compelling menu from chef Ted Smith of upgraded diner classics like wagyu steak and eggs and biscuits and gravy with housemade sausage along with sandwiches and pie.

2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 296-2101
(619) 296-2101
An old school diner.
Beginners Diner at the Lafayette.
Kimberly Motos

Tacaliente Mexican Grill

This University Avenue Mexican restaurant recently expanded its hours to stay open until 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday (it’s open until midnight otherwise). Beyond the late-night classics like carne asada fries, California burritos, rolled tacos, and nachos, Tacaliente also serves its entire breakfast menu until the wee hours.

1266 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 915-6490
(619) 915-6490
Carne asada fries.
Carne asada fries.
Tacaliente Mexican Grill

The Asian Bistro

The long-running Hillcrest restaurant also known as Jimmy Wong’s Golden Dragon stays open until 12:30 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends. Its Pan-Asian menu ranges from wonton noodle soup and bulgogi gyoza to panang curry and chicken satay.

414 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 296-4119
(619) 296-4119

Waterfront Bar & Grill

San Diego’s oldest tavern keeps its kitchen running until 1 a.m. daily; the burgers are the best-sellers but there’s also sandwiches, burritos, tacos, and salads.

2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 232-9656
(619) 232-9656
The Waterfront Bar The Waterfront Bar

Landini's Pizzeria

Looking for a late-night snack after painting the town in Little Italy? India Street’s casual pizzeria is open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Find more than serviceable pizzas and dine-in deals like two slices and a soda for $11.99.

1827 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 238-3502
(619) 238-3502
A sausage pizza.
A sausage pizza.
Landini’s

Turf Supper Club

A perennial industry favorite, this old-school spot is the perfect place to grab a nightcap and maybe cook yourself up some steak or kabobs on the communal grill before heading home.

1116 25th St, San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 234-6363
(619) 234-6363
Sneaky Tikis &amp; Seared Meat: A Night at the Turf Supper Club Bradley Schweit

The Lion's Share

Find excellent cocktails at this dark and cozy gastropub where the dinner menu is served until 11 p.m., with late-night bites available until 1 a.m. With an emphasis on game meats, there’s everything from braised wild boar sliders to bison short ribs and sumac-rubbed elk flank.

629 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 564-6924
(619) 564-6924
The front dining room.
The Lion’s Share

La Fachada

Open daily until 1 a.m., this indoor/outdoor Mexican restaurant is best known for its tacos filled with everything from carne asada and carnitas to lengua and cabeza although the meats can also top sopes or huraches or be sandwiched in gorditas or mulitas.

20 25th St, San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 236-8566
(619) 236-8566

