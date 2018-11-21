 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A number of Indian dishes on a platter.
A lunch-time spread at Curryosity in Burlingame.
Curryosity

Where to Eat Indian Food in San Diego

Celebrating Diwali? These restaurants have you covered

by Grace Cassidy Updated
A lunch-time spread at Curryosity in Burlingame.
| Curryosity
by Grace Cassidy Updated

San Diego isn’t particularly known for its Indian food prowess, but there are still a good number of gems tucked in amongst the city’s food scene. Spanning the range of Punjabi-inspired classics found on many North American menus, like butter chicken, there are also restaurants devoted to chaat and other South Indian classics, as well as Indian desserts. Here are San Diego’s best places to eat Indian food.

With ever-changing regulations around indoor and outdoor dining, make sure to check before heading to a restaurant for their most up-to-date operations.

Know of an Indian restaurant that deserves a spot on this list? Send us a tip!

Tandoori Palace

This Encinitas eatery offers an extensive and delicious menu, with options ranging from vegetarian to meat-loving to biryani.

257 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 753-1309
(760) 753-1309
A photo of the inside of a restaurant.
The interior of Tandoori Palace.
Tandoori Palace

Punjabi Tandoor

As the name implies, Punjabi Tandoor focuses on the rich cuisine of one of India’s northernmost provinces and specializes in lunch service. Outside of the Indian diaspora, a lesser-known fact of Indian cuisine is that much of what’s found on menus in the United States originated in Punjab. This means chicken makhani, naan, vindaloos, butter chicken and other classic dishes.

9235 Activity Rd # 111, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 695-0956
(858) 695-0956

Surati Farsan Mart

With another location in Artesia, Los Angeles’ center of Indian food, Surati Farsan Mart focuses on South Indian and Sri Lankan food like dosas, idlis and samosas served with a variety of chutneys. The counter service-only spot is also known for its variety of desserts and chaat dishes.

9494 Black Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 549-7280
(858) 549-7280

Chennai Tiffins

A departure from much of the Indian food found in San Diego, Chennai Tiffins focuses on South Indian cuisine, which packs a stronger spice punch and leans heavily upon vegetarian options. First-timers should spring for the dosa, which come loaded with different fillings.

9484 Black Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 566-7300
(858) 566-7300
A plate of food centered in the middle of the shot.
Dahi vada at Chennai Tiffins.
Chennai Tiffins

Curry N' Kabab

This popular Indian restaurant more or less says it all in its name: it specializes in curry and kebabs. Lunch is the move here, with a special that includes soup, two mains, rice and a basket of naan.

9272 Miramar Rd ste 20, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 527-0045
(858) 527-0045

Royal India

This award-winning Indian restaurant has multiple locations throughout San Diego — including Gaslamp, Del Mar, and Miramar. The lunch and Sunday night buffets were popular pre-pandemic, but their generous menu still offers ample share-friendly options for delivery.

8990 Miramar Rd #200, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 457-9999
(858) 457-9999
Three plates of food around a bouquet of flowers.
The interior of Royal India.
Royal India Miramar

Sattvik Foods

While Sattvik offers plenty of Indian dishes like paneer and undhiyu, chef Kanta Jina originally hails from Kenya, so her African roots play a part in the Asian options available at the restaurant.

8650 Miramar Rd B, San Diego, CA 92126
(858) 568-1306
(858) 568-1306
A close-up photo of noodles and vegetables.
Sattvik Foods has plenty of vegetarian options.
Sattvik Foods

Kebabish

As the name of this restaurant suggests, there are plenty of kebabs to choose from on this extensive menu. Other popular dishes include chicken biryani and mutton karahi.

7050 Miramar Rd, San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 597-0640
(858) 597-0640
The interior of a restaurant.
The interior of Kebabish.
Kebabish

Village Indian Cuisine

Like many of San Diego’s popular Indian restaurants, Village Indian is well-loved for dishes like chicken tikka masala, various saag dishes, and tandoor dishes.

9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123
(858) 874-3663
(858) 874-3663
A close-up photo of food on a plate.
One of the numerous combo plates at Village Indian Cuisine.
Village Indian Cuisine

Bombay Coast Indian Cuisine

Fish, shrimp, vegan or vegetarian, chicken, lamb, biryani — you name it, Bombay Coast has it on their menu. This Indian spot is conveniently open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, making it an easy late-night dinner choice.

4705 Clairemont Dr g, San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 270-0309
(858) 270-0309
Two beers and a dish of food.
Bombay Coast offers lowkey options at an affordable price.
Bombay Coast

World Curry

Longtime PB fixture World Curry has a wide variety of curries to choose from on their menu, but their regional influence isn’t limited to just India. Thai and Japanese curry options are also available.

1433 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-4455
(858) 270-4455
A close-up of a dish of curry.
As its name implies, World Curry has loads of options.
World Curry

Himalayan Cuisine

With a menu featuring Indian, Nepalese, and Tibetan cuisine, this La Mesa restaurant is a great choice for people who want to switch things up a little bit.

7918 El Cajon Blvd P, La Mesa, CA 91942
(619) 461-2503
(619) 461-2503
Biryani next to a dish of sauce.
Himalayan Cuisine provides dishes sourced from a number of countries.
Himalayan Cuisine

Himalayan Yak & Yeti

Popular items at this Indian restaurant include veggie samosas, chicken momo, aloo kobi, and, of course — naan.

6784 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
(619) 303-3155
(619) 303-3155
A very close-up photo of naan.
This restaurant provides powerhouse dishes, from the naan to the entrees.
Himalayan Yak & Yeti

Mirch Masala 2 GO

This family-owned Indian restaurant offers a menu featuring dishes such as rogan josh, butter chicken, chana masala, and a variety of biryanis to choose from.

6165 El Cajon Blvd e, San Diego, CA 92115
(619) 642-0189
(619) 642-0189
A spread of sauces and dishes.
Mirch Masala offers a veritable cornucopia of options.
Mirch Masala 2 GO

India Palace

Hot on the delivery circuit and equally popular during lunch and dinner hours. Hillcrest’s India Palace serves quality versions of dishes found on many Indian menus like tikka masala, biryanis, channa masala, aloo gobi and more.

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 294-8886
(619) 294-8886

Curryosity on Juniper

Curryosity, which brought a welcome Indian food infusion into South Park, serves a range of traditional curries but there are some surprising twists on the menu like curry waffle fries.

3023 Juniper St, San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 255-0660
(619) 255-0660

