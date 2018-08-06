 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Find the Finest Fish Tacos in San Diego

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego, June 2022

15 Restaurants to Try in Scenic Coronado

San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition - General Atmosphere And Cosplay

23 Gaslamp Restaurants and Bars That Are Actually Worth Trying

The heart of San Diego houses a number of places to eat and drink — here are some standouts

by Roxana Becerril Updated
by Roxana Becerril

San Diego’s Gaslamp District is a mix of historic buildings and high-tech skyscrapers, packed with restaurants and bars that range from flashy nightclubs to low-key dives and everything in-between. Whether you’re downtown for Comic-Con, a work convention, or simply exploring the city, a visit to this lively neighborhood wouldn’t be complete without making a stop for a few cocktails, some bar bites, or a full-fledged meal. Here’s a list of restaurants and bars worth dining and drinking at in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Note: Map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. STK San Diego

600 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 354-5988
(619) 354-5988
A steakhouse known across the world, STK’s locations include Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Milan, Miami, New York and more. Aside from its high quality chops and seafood, happy hour specials are also offered during which cocktails, bites and wine are priced at $3, $6 and $9. Themed specials like date night, which comes with a $69 meal for two, and the weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys are definitely worth checking out.

Steak seasoned with garlic butter with glass of scotch on the side STK Steakhouse/Instagram

2. Cafe 21 Gaslamp

802 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 795-0721
(619) 795-0721
This Gaslamp gem draws its inspiration from the culture of Azerbaijan while still having a Californian flare that combines flavors from the west and east. Brunch is the biggest attraction, with small plates so diners can try more than one item; think Mediterranean options like lamb kofta omelets, walnut dill yogurt, feta and sumac and crudite mezze boards.

Short rib omelet in a small skillet with an espresso cocktail topped with a circular orange wedge Cafe 21/Facebook

3. Karina's Cantina Gaslamp

755 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 756-7333
(619) 756-7333
A newer addition to the Gaslamp, Karina’s opened a splashy downtown location in July 2021. Nonetheless, this experienced local group is still specializing in traditional Mexican seafood plates like Karina’s ceviche and its mango jalapeno tuna sashimi.

Michelada, shrimp and Mexican ceviche. Karina’s Cantina Gaslamp/Facebook

4. Pushkin Russian Restaurant

750 Sixth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 496-1908
(619) 496-1908
Named after the Russian writer Alexander Pushkin and one of the only Russian restaurants in the city, Pushkin impresses with its borscht, pelmeni, caviar (red or black) and Armenian dishes like grilled salad. All of this is best paired with its wide selection of specialty vodkas.

Assortment of colorful bites of Russian foods Pushkin Russian Restaurant/Instagram

5. Metl Bar Restaurant -Gaslamp

748 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 546-6424
(619) 546-6424
This industry favorite offers a menu of Southern comfort food as well as some of the most skillfully crafted cocktails downtown. The bar is also known for its boozy ice cream concoctions, with creative flavors based on classic drinks.

A man with tattooed arms holds an ice cream sundae. Arlene Ibarra

6. Osteria Panevino

722 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 595-7959
(619) 595-7959
Osteria Panevino has been serving homestyle Italian dishes in the Gaslamp for 30 years now, with mouthwatering standouts like fresh pasta and ossobuco Milanese are mouthwatering. Gluten free options are available too.

A variety of meals like gnocchi, salmon on a bed of puree, a steak and wine. Osteria Panevino/Instagram

7. Le Parfait Paris

555 G St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 245-4457
(619) 245-4457
This locally-owned patisserie and cafe just developed a new menu called, “Les Nuits Parfaites,” that features French bistro eats like steak frites, smoked salmon tartare, baked brie and a wine selection with pours from France and California. For those with a sweet tooth, a rainbow of French macarons and other pastries are always on display.

French eats, a macaroon and wine Jesus Martinez/Le Parfait Paris San Diego

8. The Butcher's Cut

644 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 235-8144
(619) 235-8144
This steakhouse is known for its prime cuts and a meat locker that is visible to visitors. From tomahawk steaks to t-bone steaks, all of the USDA Prime-Certified meats here are cut by hand in-house by the butcher then dry-aged for a minimum of 21 days in the meat locker.

Steak cut in slices on a wooden cutting board The Butcher’s Cut/Instagram

9. Werewolf

627 Fourth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 234-0094
(619) 234-0094
A downtown hangout spot popular for its champagne and mimosa specials during brunch on the weekends, Werewolf also has a special night menu. It’s available from 3 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and includes elevated cocktails, appetizers, burritos, and burgers.

10. Barleymash

600 Fifth Ave #6916
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-7373
(619) 255-7373
The always-popular “Bloody Mary Bar” takes place every Saturday and Sunday at Barleymash, a perfect pairing for the menu’s creative bar. Don’t miss its speakeasy on the lower level called Ginger’s Gaslamp, which offers karaoke on Thursdays starting at 9 p.m.

Bloody mary bar. Barleymash San Diego

11. Bang Bang

526 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 677-2264
(619) 677-2264
Sushi boats, sake, and specialty rolls headline the menu at Bang Bang, a restaurant that turns into a lively venue where producers, and new and underground artists perform after hours. Aside from its Asian fusion cuisine, visitors have fun taking a peek at the themed bathroom stalls — especially women, who have the Ryan Gosling bathroom to smirk at in between courses.

Red sushi sashimi laid out with toppings and a Hawaiian purple flower. Bang Bang San Diego/Instagram

12. Saltwater

565 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 525-9990
(619) 525-9990
This dinner-only, yacht-themed seafood restaurant is a product of the San Diego Dining Group that brought Greystone, Panevino, and Osetra to the Gaslamp. Caviar, oysters, cuts of filet and happy hour options like lobster mac and cheese, and fish tacos are all must-haves.

Plate of oysters Saltwater/Facebook

13. The Smoking Gun SD

555 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 233-3836
(619) 233-3836
The Smoking Gun has a variety of food options, including crowd-pleasing sandwiches, burgers and ribs. The laid-back venue recently expanded its space to include an arcade, where air hockey, retro games, and competitions like a 4th of July hotdog eating contest are featured.

The Smoking Gun San Diego

14. Rustic Root

535 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 232-1747
(619) 232-1747
Find Southern-style comfort food like rustic fried chicken, corn fritters, and mac and cheese that also features weekend brunch on the rooftop. If you do dine at Rustic Root on the weekend, consider the Sunday Supper deal, where you get a free meal to take home when you buy a whole chicken and sides.

Brunch with mimosas. Rustic Root/Facebook

15. Tacos el Cabron

532 Fourth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 501-7752
(619) 501-7752
A taco shop serving authentic Tijuana-inspired tacos, this place offers a variety of tacos: surf and turf with carne asada, shrimp, vegetarian portobello, and more.

Selection of tacos Tacos el Cabron/Facebook

16. Cafe 222

222 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 236-9902
(619) 236-9902
A self-proclaimed “best breakfast” place in downtown, Cafe 222 is particularly known for its pancakes and waffles. Its gourmet waffles range from flavors like pumpkin and pecan to blueberry cornbread and strawberry shortcake.

Waffle with strawberries and whipped cream. Cafe 222/Facebook

17. The Nolen

453 Sixth Ave #7007
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 796-6536
(619) 796-6536
Perched on the 14th floor of the building, the Nolen has breathtaking views of the downtown skyline. The open-air rooftop bar lures crowds in with its cocktails made with locally-sourced small batch spirits starting at 5 p.m. and ending at midnight.

Two cocktails with a view of the skyscrapers. The Nolen/Instagram

18. Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine

435 Fifth Ave #2
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 738-7200
(619) 738-7200
One of the anchor restaurants drawing diners into the Pendry Hotel, this elegant, two-level seafood restaurant centers on fresh catch and sustainable fish under the direction of executive chef and James Beard Smart Catch leader, JoJo Ruiz.

Sushi sashimi on a blue plate. Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine

19. Provisional Kitchen

425 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 738-7300
(619) 738-7300
Provisional Kitchen has a more casual approach to its dining options. A marketplace hybrid, if you will, this eatery has breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner options available for takeout or dine-in. Fan favorites include Dungeness crab cakes, a 24 ounce bone-in ribeye, linguine with clams — all to be enjoyed on chic bistro tables. Also not to be missed: a Moet & Chandon champagne vending machine suitable for all meals.

Margherita pizza. Provisional Kitchen

20. Huntress

376 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 329-4868
(619) 329-4868
This soaring and style space pairs up a prime steakhouse serving cuts like dry-aged porterhouse, tomahawk steaks, and ribeyes, as well as top-notch seafood with a bar featuring a bountiful collection of Japanese whisky.

Steak. Huntress/San Diego

21. Lumi by Akira Back

366 Fifth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 329-5864
(619) 329-5864
This rooftop restaurant from world-renowned celebrity chef Akira Back brings Japanese and Peruvian-inspired Nikkei cuisine to San Diego. The food, set in an eye-catching atmosphere with views of downtown and outdoor fire pits, make it a worthwhile stop for brunch or dinner.

Sushi, nigiri, sashimi and other Japanese food options. Lumi by Akira Back

22. Water Grill San Diego

615 J St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 717-6992
(619) 717-6992
Water Grill comes from one of the King’s Seafood family of restaurants, a family-owned and operated restaurant company that was established over 70 years ago. With an constantly-evolving specials menu, this restaurant also has a raw bar and currently, Maryland soft shell crabs from Crisfield, Maryland.

23. Meze Greek Fusion

345 Sixth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 550-1600
(619) 550-1600
Meze stands out among the Greek and Mediterranean restaurants in the city that are worth mentioning. With vast spaces for large events, it’s a great option for traditional Greek foods done with a California twist.

Greek food. Meze Greek Fusion/Facebook

