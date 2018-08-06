23 Gaslamp Restaurants and Bars That Are Actually Worth Trying

Share All sharing options for: 23 Gaslamp Restaurants and Bars That Are Actually Worth Trying

The heart of San Diego houses a number of places to eat and drink — here are some standouts

23 Gaslamp Restaurants and Bars That Are Actually Worth Trying

Share All sharing options for: 23 Gaslamp Restaurants and Bars That Are Actually Worth Trying

San Diego’s Gaslamp District is a mix of historic buildings and high-tech skyscrapers, packed with restaurants and bars that range from flashy nightclubs to low-key dives and everything in-between. Whether you’re downtown for Comic-Con, a work convention, or simply exploring the city, a visit to this lively neighborhood wouldn’t be complete without making a stop for a few cocktails, some bar bites, or a full-fledged meal. Here’s a list of restaurants and bars worth dining and drinking at in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Note: Map points are not ranked.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.