 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants in San Diego, February 2022

Where to Get Satisfying Salads in San Diego

Where to Watch Super Bowl LVI in San Diego

Karina’s

Where to Find the Finest Fish Tacos in San Diego

From Baja-style to smoked fish and more

by Mario A. Cortez
View as Map
by Mario A. Cortez
Karina’s

While the California burrito has deep local roots and might unofficially be the signature dish of San Diego, we can still be called a fish taco town. Said to have first been served in Ensenada, fish tacos are now a staple at mariscos trucks as well as sit-down spots offering Mexican-style seafood while other area establishments have adopted the fish taco due its overwhelming popularity.

You’re never too far from a great fish taco in San Diego, and this list highlights some local standouts.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. El Pescador Fish Market

Copy Link
634 Pearl St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 456-2526
(858) 456-2526
Visit Website

Only the freshest local seafood passes through El Pescador’s kitchen. This La Jolla eatery’s take on the fish taco is simple but elegant, with perfectly grilled local fish topped with a cabbage salad. The burritos include local yellowtail, squid, and sea bass as filling options.

El Pescador Fish Market

Also Featured in:

2. Oscars Mexican Seafood

Copy Link
746 Emerald St
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 412-4009
(858) 412-4009
Visit Website

With two Pacific Beach locations and a Hillcrest outpost, Oscar’s is a popular hangout for casual seafood. Its smoked fish tacos topped with cabbage, avocado and cheese are a standout but the house take on the classic fried and grilled fish tacos are also worth a bite.

Also Featured in:

3. Mar Rustico

Copy Link
2540 Congress St
San Diego, CA 92110

Michelin honoree and birria superstar Priscilla Curiel entered the mariscos business with the opening of her Mexican seafood concept at the Old Town Orban Market in December. While the menu focuses on lime-cured ceviches and spicy aguachile platters, you’ll also find the chef’s take on Baja-style fish tacos. The menu also includes smoked marlin burritos choyeros, reminiscent of road trips from La Paz to Cabo.

Outside Old Town Urban Market
Candice Woo

4. City Tacos

Copy Link
3028 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 296-2303
(619) 296-2303
Visit Website

While many opt for the borrego or Mexicali tacos, the pescado and Veracruzano tacos should be on your radar for your next visit to City Tacos. The first places a golden fried strip of mahi mahi alongside the usual toppings and habanero strawberries while the Veracruzano takes inspiration from its colonial port namesake, tossing a filet in sauteed olives and garlic. Look out for the Mike Hess beer-battered fish taco at the Imperial Beach outpost.

Also Featured in:

5. Karina's Ceviches & More

Copy Link
3731 India St B
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 255-5900
(619) 255-5900
Visit Website

This sized-down, walk-up location featured a welcoming shaded patio and offers a condensed menu that includes the all-time classic Baja-style taco along with grilled fish tacos. Looking for something a bit different? The mariscos experts also offer a seared ahi tuna taco. 

Karina’s

Also Featured in:

6. Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill

Copy Link
3667 India St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 497-0914
(619) 497-0914
Visit Website

Known for being a go-to spot for casual seafood, Blue Water’s extensive menu includes tacos stuffed with a variety of fish including red snapper, yellowtail tuna, mahi mahi, and swordfish, seasoned with house chipotle sauce and topped with standard garnishes.

7. La 57

Copy Link
3030 Grape Street
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 703-7121
(619) 703-7121
Visit Website

The long lines don’t lie, this South Park mariscos truck makes some of the best fish and mariscos tacos around. Pick up a Baja trio with a classic battered fish taco, a smoked marlin taco and a shrimp taco to sample a bit of everything. The seafood mix taco throws all the marine proteins on a tortilla — white fish, octopus, mussel and marlin — seasoned with savory salsa maggi.

Also Featured in:

8. Mitch's Seafood

Copy Link
1403 Scott St
San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 222-8787
(619) 222-8787
Visit Website

Fish tacos packed with locally-landed product and a pour of your favorite IPA is as San Diego as it gets. This casual spot by the water offers a grilled fish taco featuring the catch of the day, while the beer-battered taco features wild cod.

9. Not Not Tacos

Copy Link
550 W Date St Suite B
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-6725
(619) 269-6725
Visit Website

“Asian salmon” may not be what anyone thinks of when they hear the words fish taco, but it’s fish on a tortilla, right? This entry brings salmon, kewpie mayo, jicama and microgreens together atop a flour tortilla. Off the wall? Sure. Delicious? Absolutely.

Heartwork Hill

10. Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar

Copy Link
1360 N Harbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 719-4960
(619) 719-4960
Visit Website

Enjoy the view with some tacos and a cocktail at Brigantine’s newest dining room. the Portside Pier location offers the classic fish tacos along with a Sonora-style marinated swordfish taco, both making for a great dinner after a day out on the waterfront. 

Haley Hill Photography

11. The Taco Stand

Copy Link
645 B St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 546-0570
(619) 546-0570
Visit Website

While the rich carne asada and juicy adobada are two of the local chain’s calling cards, don’t sleep on the fish tacos. The Baja-style tacos top a battered fish filet with the usual fixings: fresh cabbage, pico, cilantro and the house chipotle crema. Wanna go bigger? Get the pescado burrito, loading all these ingredients into a large flour tortilla. The Taco Stand just opened a new location on Convoy too.

The Taco Stand

Also Featured in:

12. TJ Oyster Bar

Copy Link
4410 Bonita Rd
Bonita, CA 91902
(619) 434-4780
(619) 434-4780
Visit Website

A South Bay institution, TJ Oyster Bar has been wrapping fish tacos and serving oysters for almost 20 years. A Baja-style vibe and quality ingredients continue to bring customers into this revered mariscos stop. While the original location is packed almost every day, a bigger location nearby has more than enough space for everyone looking to put away a few tacos and micheladas.

Tj Oyster Bar

Also Featured in:

13. Mariscos Los Cuates

Copy Link
217 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 816-5042
(619) 816-5042
Visit Website

Founded by a father-and-son team hailing from Sinaloa — Mexico’s seafood capital — the staff at Los Cuates knows a thing or two about what goes into a stellar fish taco. Specials and lunch plates offer a good chance to sample some of the house tacos along with a small bowl of fresh ceviche. The taco perron, a cheesy taco topped with smoked marlin and spicy shrimp, is a must. 

Yelp

Also Featured in:

14. Mariscos El FIli, La Carreta

Copy Link
652 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910

As a longtime fixture on Chula Vista’s Broadway drag, this truck draws in mariscos connoisseurs and locals to get their fix of fish tacos and more. While the standard grilled and battered fish tacos are solid choices, the chicharron de pargo taco with flaky chunks of fried pacific snapper and the pescado ajillo taco topped with white fish sauteed in a garlic and onion sauce are breakout hits. 

15. El Cacho Fish Tacos

Copy Link
1282 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
(619) 770-5053
(619) 770-5053

Moving from its popular corner on Main Street, El Cacho now anchors the Tia Juana Food Court on Chula Vista’s Third Avenue. This mariscos truck slings some of the best fish tacos and seafood anywhere, but specialities like the Taco Popotla with battered fish and octopus and the smoked marlin Taco Cabo are two of the must-try items.

El Cacho

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. El Pescador Fish Market

634 Pearl St, La Jolla, CA 92037
El Pescador Fish Market

Only the freshest local seafood passes through El Pescador’s kitchen. This La Jolla eatery’s take on the fish taco is simple but elegant, with perfectly grilled local fish topped with a cabbage salad. The burritos include local yellowtail, squid, and sea bass as filling options.

634 Pearl St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 456-2526
Visit Website

2. Oscars Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego, CA 92109

With two Pacific Beach locations and a Hillcrest outpost, Oscar’s is a popular hangout for casual seafood. Its smoked fish tacos topped with cabbage, avocado and cheese are a standout but the house take on the classic fried and grilled fish tacos are also worth a bite.

746 Emerald St
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 412-4009
Visit Website

3. Mar Rustico

2540 Congress St, San Diego, CA 92110
Outside Old Town Urban Market
Candice Woo

Michelin honoree and birria superstar Priscilla Curiel entered the mariscos business with the opening of her Mexican seafood concept at the Old Town Orban Market in December. While the menu focuses on lime-cured ceviches and spicy aguachile platters, you’ll also find the chef’s take on Baja-style fish tacos. The menu also includes smoked marlin burritos choyeros, reminiscent of road trips from La Paz to Cabo.

2540 Congress St
San Diego, CA 92110

4. City Tacos

3028 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

While many opt for the borrego or Mexicali tacos, the pescado and Veracruzano tacos should be on your radar for your next visit to City Tacos. The first places a golden fried strip of mahi mahi alongside the usual toppings and habanero strawberries while the Veracruzano takes inspiration from its colonial port namesake, tossing a filet in sauteed olives and garlic. Look out for the Mike Hess beer-battered fish taco at the Imperial Beach outpost.

3028 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 296-2303
Visit Website

5. Karina's Ceviches & More

3731 India St B, San Diego, CA 92103
Karina’s

This sized-down, walk-up location featured a welcoming shaded patio and offers a condensed menu that includes the all-time classic Baja-style taco along with grilled fish tacos. Looking for something a bit different? The mariscos experts also offer a seared ahi tuna taco. 

3731 India St B
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 255-5900
Visit Website

6. Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill

3667 India St, San Diego, CA 92103

Known for being a go-to spot for casual seafood, Blue Water’s extensive menu includes tacos stuffed with a variety of fish including red snapper, yellowtail tuna, mahi mahi, and swordfish, seasoned with house chipotle sauce and topped with standard garnishes.

3667 India St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 497-0914
Visit Website

7. La 57

3030 Grape Street, San Diego, CA 92102

The long lines don’t lie, this South Park mariscos truck makes some of the best fish and mariscos tacos around. Pick up a Baja trio with a classic battered fish taco, a smoked marlin taco and a shrimp taco to sample a bit of everything. The seafood mix taco throws all the marine proteins on a tortilla — white fish, octopus, mussel and marlin — seasoned with savory salsa maggi.

3030 Grape Street
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 703-7121
Visit Website

8. Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106

Fish tacos packed with locally-landed product and a pour of your favorite IPA is as San Diego as it gets. This casual spot by the water offers a grilled fish taco featuring the catch of the day, while the beer-battered taco features wild cod.

1403 Scott St
San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 222-8787
Visit Website

9. Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego, CA 92101
Heartwork Hill

“Asian salmon” may not be what anyone thinks of when they hear the words fish taco, but it’s fish on a tortilla, right? This entry brings salmon, kewpie mayo, jicama and microgreens together atop a flour tortilla. Off the wall? Sure. Delicious? Absolutely.

550 W Date St Suite B
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-6725
Visit Website

10. Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar

1360 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Haley Hill Photography

Enjoy the view with some tacos and a cocktail at Brigantine’s newest dining room. the Portside Pier location offers the classic fish tacos along with a Sonora-style marinated swordfish taco, both making for a great dinner after a day out on the waterfront. 

1360 N Harbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 719-4960
Visit Website

11. The Taco Stand

645 B St, San Diego, CA 92101
The Taco Stand

While the rich carne asada and juicy adobada are two of the local chain’s calling cards, don’t sleep on the fish tacos. The Baja-style tacos top a battered fish filet with the usual fixings: fresh cabbage, pico, cilantro and the house chipotle crema. Wanna go bigger? Get the pescado burrito, loading all these ingredients into a large flour tortilla. The Taco Stand just opened a new location on Convoy too.

645 B St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 546-0570
Visit Website

12. TJ Oyster Bar

4410 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
Tj Oyster Bar

A South Bay institution, TJ Oyster Bar has been wrapping fish tacos and serving oysters for almost 20 years. A Baja-style vibe and quality ingredients continue to bring customers into this revered mariscos stop. While the original location is packed almost every day, a bigger location nearby has more than enough space for everyone looking to put away a few tacos and micheladas.

4410 Bonita Rd
Bonita, CA 91902
(619) 434-4780
Visit Website

13. Mariscos Los Cuates

217 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Yelp

Founded by a father-and-son team hailing from Sinaloa — Mexico’s seafood capital — the staff at Los Cuates knows a thing or two about what goes into a stellar fish taco. Specials and lunch plates offer a good chance to sample some of the house tacos along with a small bowl of fresh ceviche. The taco perron, a cheesy taco topped with smoked marlin and spicy shrimp, is a must. 

217 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 816-5042
Visit Website

14. Mariscos El FIli, La Carreta

652 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910

As a longtime fixture on Chula Vista’s Broadway drag, this truck draws in mariscos connoisseurs and locals to get their fix of fish tacos and more. While the standard grilled and battered fish tacos are solid choices, the chicharron de pargo taco with flaky chunks of fried pacific snapper and the pescado ajillo taco topped with white fish sauteed in a garlic and onion sauce are breakout hits. 

652 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910

15. El Cacho Fish Tacos

1282 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911
El Cacho

Moving from its popular corner on Main Street, El Cacho now anchors the Tia Juana Food Court on Chula Vista’s Third Avenue. This mariscos truck slings some of the best fish tacos and seafood anywhere, but specialities like the Taco Popotla with battered fish and octopus and the smoked marlin Taco Cabo are two of the must-try items.

1282 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
(619) 770-5053

Related Maps