Where to Find the Finest Fish Tacos in San Diego

From Baja-style to smoked fish and more

Where to Find the Finest Fish Tacos in San Diego

While the California burrito has deep local roots and might unofficially be the signature dish of San Diego, we can still be called a fish taco town. Said to have first been served in Ensenada, fish tacos are now a staple at mariscos trucks as well as sit-down spots offering Mexican-style seafood while other area establishments have adopted the fish taco due its overwhelming popularity.

You’re never too far from a great fish taco in San Diego, and this list highlights some local standouts.

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

